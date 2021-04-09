Corporate Press Releases
Doing Business in Nigeria Conference
This event will attract audiences such as Business Leaders, Senior Executives, Investors, Potential Entrepreneurs and Nation Builders.
We are delighted to present to you, Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC) happening on the 17th of April 2021 and organised by Linda Uneze, Co-Founder, Maurice Xandra Solutions.
DBNC is a business initiative established to create a platform where business professionals can share their experiences in addition to addressing some of the gaps and challenges peculiar to a developing nation like Nigeria. With the global influence of Nigeria, its population size and people resources, there is the need for interstate and global partnerships. So, the aim of the discourse is to showcase the will of businesses, the opportunities in the Nigerian market in a bid to attract investors, enlighten potential entrepreneurs and foster collaboration.
This maiden event is themed “Reshaping the Business Environment” and the focus will be on how economic threats can be transformed into business success and the role of talents in driving business sustainability. The Keynote speakers are Valentine Ozigbo, Immediate Past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Group and Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, the HR Director of P & G Australia and New Zealand. Our Panel Discussants consists of Dr Teddy Ngu, the Executive Director of GB Foods, Africa, Marilyn Maduka, People Director West Africa Ab Inbev, Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi, Managing Director of Lanre Da-Silva, Eyong Ebai, Zone General Manager GE Healthcare Europe, Middle East & Africa, Amaka Nsofor, Executive Director, Debt Market, Standard Chartered, Ifeoluwa Orioke, Chief Commercial Officer, Flutterwave, Yemi Faseun, HR Head Globacom and Lara Yeku, HR Head, Food Division Flour Mills.
This event will attract audiences such as Business Leaders, Senior Executives, Investors, Potential Entrepreneurs and Nation Builders. This event is sponsored by Flutterwave, a global Fintech company and GB Foods Africa, makers of Gino, Jago, Bama, Jumbo and other household items. Our media partners are BusinessDay, Nairametrics and the Workbooth Magazine.
For free access, please click on the link to register: bit.ly/dbnc
Additional Information as Needed
Dateline – 17th April 2021
Company info –Maurice Xandra Solutions is an HR consulting firm that specializes in providing HR advisory services, team building, recruitment including executive search and soft skill trainings.
Contact information – [email protected] [email protected]
09049313488
Firm predicts 75 percent growth in Short-let homes occupancy rates
Through short-term rental, landlords could make upwards of 20 per cent more than they would on a rent-controlled property.
In the wake of skyrocketing costs of owning apartments following recent realities and the ravaging impact of the economic meltdown on business operations, Lagos based real estate firm, Shortlethomes, a subsidiary of Digital Landlords Nigeria Limited, has predicted over 75 per cent growth in short-lets occupancy rates for 2021 in the country.
The firm observed that while the hospitality and travel industry has taken an unprecedented hit in bookings, with a month on month decline in sales with majority of hosts experiencing close to zero per cent occupancy rates globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shortlethomes consistently maintained its services with a 75 per cent occupancy rate.
READ: Short-stay apartments record boom, amid COVID-19 second wave fears
Speaking in Lagos, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Keji Giwa said the market dynamics suggest a less competitive, untapped market gap and therefore more attractive investments in increasing Shortlethomes and apartments in locations such as Lekki, Victoria Island, Osapa London, Oniru, Ikoyi and Ikate where Nigerians in diaspora and the international community do business and visit for tourism.
Findings revealed that through short-term rental, landlords could make upwards of 20 per cent more than they would on a rent-controlled property, according to experts.
Giwa who also oversees Digital Landlords Nigeria noted that there has been an accelerated surge in booking requests and an increased demand for luxury homes away from home, which represents the slogan and brand of Shortlethomes.
READ: COVID-19: Abuja Sheraton suffers 88% drop in revenues
“The brand aims to increase its short-let portfolio to accommodate the 98 per cent of extra booking opportunities the company was not able to fulfill in 2020 due to its limited number of properties. In that short space of time, the company has taken bookings from just 500 guests out of it’s 25,200 booking requests in a year due to a limited number of properties, accounting for only 1.98 per cent of total booking enquiries in a year.”
He added that by “acquiring 100 more short let apartments in Lagos, especially around the Lekki Phase one and Victoria Island / Ikoyi axis, not leaving out potential opportunities in Abuja, this drive should help meet the ever-increasing demands for our homes, giving Digital Landlords investors a healthy return on their investments for the next five years.”
READ: Hotels in Nigeria are on the verge of collapse
According to him, in 2020, all existing Digital Landlords received a 17 per cent short let rental net income on all properties and are set to experience the same in 2021.
He said; “Compare this to local rental income rates of around 3-4 per cent in Nigeria, that’s a whopping 425 to 566 per cent difference in margins. Digital Landlords can expect to get back their return on investment in just 5.8years compared to 20-years for local rental income and then experience year on year profit after each consecutive year. This is the reason why Digital Landlords Nigeria limited will be investing heavily in improving the customer experience on all Shortlethomes digital platforms, taking advantage of Artificial Intelligence Chatbots to automate responses, creating a virtual agent to take bookings and deal with customer service issues 24-7.”
For him, opportunities are rife for the real estate boom that will continue for years to come, stressing that customer-centricity, operational efficiency, and technological advancement are the three core ways for industry to be at the front row of growth trajectory.
He noted that; “The ability to understand how digital technology can enhance every area of your business is key to performance. That is why if any company right now hasn’t gone through a digital transformation or initiated a digital transformation initiative, they’re basically becoming a dinosaur.”
Savyt launches, set to provide investors up to 15% on savings & investment
Savyt has been in beta and it has partnered with a licensed financial institution to provide its services in Nigeria.
In its quest to help Nigerians grow and preserve their wealth, Savyt (pronounced ‘Save+It), a fintech start-up, has launched its savings offerings.
Savyt is a savings and investment platform leveraging technology to help Nigerians grow wealth by connecting them to high-yielding savings and investment opportunities.
With savings rate in Nigeria currently estimated at 23% according to the World Bank, and the country’s 10-year average inflation rate standing at 12%, Nigerians are constantly in search of investment opportunities that can improve their returns and protect their portfolio from inflation and currency devaluation. Savyt aims to make this process easier.
Commenting on the launch, Muyiwa Babarinde, Savyt’s head of marketing & growth highlighted how rising inflation continues to erode Nigerians’ purchasing power and deplete savings.
“Over the years, the persistent rise in inflation indicates that Nigerian savers and investors are not getting adequate returns for their investments on an inflation-adjusted basis, thereby reducing per capita wealth of the middle class wealth even with rising local currency income levels”. “ The Nigerian middle class is also simply not saving enough” he said. “At Savyt, we are focused on improving economic mobility through an improved national savings rate and finding better yielding investments for our subscribers. Savyt provides alternative savings & investment options where users can set personal goals, save towards them and earn up to 15%, per annum”.
“With our goal-focused ‘target savings’ and ‘fixed investments’ (Maintain, Accelerate & Elevate) plans, our users can improve the value of their portfolio. By providing Nigerians with investment products that help their capital appreciate, we can help unlock more value and ensure upward economic mobility”, he added.
On Savyt, users can set up an account, create a savings plan with as low as N50 and enable recurring deposits through its ‘Autosave’ function, in a matter of minutes.
With Autosave, users can automatically save funds at a frequency they are comfortable with, either daily, weekly or monthly.
Customers funds are invested in low to medium risk financial instruments, transactions are processed by a PCI DSS complaint processor, and all deposits are held by our partner banks, and insured by Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC)
Savyt has been in beta and it has partnered with a licensed financial institution to provide its services in Nigeria.
The platform is currently available via web app, and you can kickstart a secure and profitable financial journey on www.savyt.com by setting up an account and creating a savings & investment plan.
