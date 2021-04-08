Consumer Goods
Shares of these FMCG companies have increased by more than 55% in 97 days of 2021
These consumer goods companies saw their shares surge by more than 55% in 2021.
It is no longer news that the performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange – the world’s best-performing stock market for 2020 – was disappointing in the first quarter of 2021.
Despite a positive annual reporting season which provided investors with the opportunity to earn remarkable dividend from some top-performing companies, compared to the less risky government fixed-income market, the NSE All-share index closed the first quarter of 2021 in red, as a result of sustained sell-offs in the market, driven by the rising yield in the fixed income space.
Despite this poor outing which impacted on the performance of key consumer goods listed on the NSE, some consumer goods companies saw their shares surge by more than 50% within 97 days of 2021. Some of these shares are:
Champion Breweries Plc (CHAMPION), 158% YTD GAINS
The brewery stock is one of the best performing stocks on the NSE, with YTD gains in excess of 155% in less than 96 days of 2021.
The medium capitalized brewery stock has lost more than half of its value when compared with its 52-week high price of N4.13. In recent times, the shares of the company have dropped down to a low of N1.68, presenting bargain hunters with an upside potential of about 55% should Heineken launch a takeover bid of N2.60 per share.
This expectation looks reasonable, as Heineken acquired 24.3% of the total issued shares of the brewer at N2.6 per share in the second week of the new year, while the news of the acquisition saw the shares of Champion Breweries surge by more than 350% in less than a month.
The shares of Champion Breweries at the close of the market today stands at N2.20 per share. At this price, there is a slim 18.8% upside potentials, should Heineken launch a takeover bid of N2.60 per share.
Guinness Nigeria Plc (GUINNESS), YTD 74%
The stock of one of the leading brewers on the NSE, Guinness Nigeria Plc has been on the rise in recent times.
The impressive 74% surge in the shares of the famed producer of Guinness Stout can be attributed to investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer.
The buying interest (driven by the expectation of a sustained reopening of the on-trade channel as restaurants and bars reopen) has seen the shares of the company gain about 74% year-to-date.
In line with this, the market capitalization of the brewer has increased by about N31 billion since the beginning of 2021. At the close of the market today, the market capitalization of Guinness was valued at N72.8 billion.
McNichols Plc (MCNICHOLS), YTD GAINS 57%
McNichols Plc, an indigenous fast-moving consumer brand, with a market capitalization of N261 million, has seen its shares increase by more than 57% since the year started, despite being a small-cap stock.
The company has witnessed tremendous buying interests from investors who see great value in the underlying operations of the consumer goods company.
The shares of McNichols since the beginning of this year have increased by a whopping 57%, with the shares rising from N0.51 per share on December 31st, 2020, to N0.80 per share.
The shares of McNichols since its migration to the NSE Growth Board on the 30th of November 2020, have surged by about 60%, from N0.50 to N0.80.
NSE CGI falls by 3.71% in March as Nestle, NB, and PZ shares decline
The NSE Consumer goods index shed a total of 20.91 index points in March.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of consumer goods companies, depreciated by 3.71% in the month of March following sustained sell down in the shares of listed consumer goods companies on the NSE.
A review of the performance of the index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Wednesday 31st March 2021, the index stood at 542.94 index points, from 563.85 index points at the open of trade for the month.
In line with this, the Consumer Goods Index shed a total of 20.91 index points to print the second decline in two months, as wary investors offloaded shares of top consumer goods, leading to the decline in the shares of Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, PZ, Dangote Sugar and eight (8) others.
This is the first time the index would print a two-month consecutive decline since February 2020.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish, as the index closed on a negative note in the month of March with 13 losers relative to 2 gainers.
- NNFM (-11.68%) led the losers’ chart, while GUINNESS (+47.07%) was the top gainer in the month of March, followed by VITAFOAM (+7.10%).
Top Gainers
- GUINNESS up by 47.07% to close at N33.90.
- VITAFOAM up 7.10% to close N8.30.
Top Losers
- NNFM down by 11.68% to close at N6.20.
- CHAMPION down by -10.71% to close at N2.25.
- PZ down by 8.49% to close at N4.85.
- NB down by 6.73% to close at N48.50.
- DANG SUGAR 5.56% to close at N17.00.
Honeywell shares gain N555 million
Shares in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the close of trading activities on the 26th of March 2021 gained a total of N555 million.
Shares in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the close of trading activities on the 26th of March 2021 gained a total of N555 million, as the shares of the integrated flour milling company increased by 5.98% or 7 kobo per share.
The 5.98% increase in Honeywell’s share price led to the N555 million gain in the market capitalization of the flour miller.
These recent gains can be linked to the buying activities of bargain hunters on the NSE on Friday, who capitalized on the dip down to N1.17 per share on Thursday, 25th March 2021, to increase their holdings in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc.
These buying activities saw the shares of the company increase by 5.98%.
Data tracked from the open of trade on Friday, 26th of March 2021, till the close of trade, revealed that the shares of Honeywell increased from N1.17 to N1.24 per share.
This bullish move in the share price of HONYFLOUR saw the market capitalization of the miller increase from N9.278 billion to N9.833 billion.
On the flip side, the indirect stake of the company’s founder, Oba Otudeko, appreciated by about N371 million, as the market value of his holdings increased from N6.194 billion to N6.565 billion.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.17% to close the week at 39,216.20 and N20.518 trillion respectively.
- The NSE Consumer goods Index to which HONYFLOUR belongs, appreciated by 1.41% today to close the week at 539.45 points.
