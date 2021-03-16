Manufacturing
Nestlé S.A acquires additional shares of its Nigerian subsidiary worth N774 million
The Swiss multinational has increased its stake in Nestlé Nigeria with the acquisition of additional shares worth N774 million.
Nestlé S.A, the parent company of Nigeria’s largest consumer goods company, Nestlé Nigeria, has increased its stake in its Nigerian subsidiary with the acquisition of shares worth N774 million.
This disclosure was contained in a notification issued by the Nigerian consumer goods giant, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing.
According to the notification, Nestlé S.A, who is the majority shareholder of Nestlé Nigeria Plc – with an ownership stake of 66.5% or 527,080,970 units of the total issued shares of the company (December 31st, 2020) – bought a total of 562,796 additional shares of its Nigerian Subsidiary, at a price of N1374.92 per share.
This puts the total purchase consideration for the shares of Nestlé Nigeria by the Swiss multinational at N773.8 million.
Why this matters
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company.
- This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase cements Nestle’s position as the majority shareholder of the company.
What you should know
Prior to the recent acquisition, Nestlé S.A spent a total of N3.02 billion to acquire 2,243,666 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc. Recall that the acquisitions were reported by Nairametrics:
- Nestlé S.A. acquires additional shares in Nestlé Nigeria worth N2.92 billion.
- Nestlé S.A acquires shares in its Nigerian subsidiary worth N104 million.
After putting the recent purchase into consideration, Nestlé S.A has now spent a whopping N3.8 billion to acquire more shares of its Nigerian subsidiary in just two weeks.
A recent report revealed that the Switzerland-based consumer goods company is expected to earn a mega N32 billion in dividend from its Nigerian subsidiary in 2020.
The market capitalization of all the issued ordinary shares of Nestlé Nigeria stands at N1.09 trillion, making Nestlé Nigeria the fifth-largest company in terms of market capitalization on the NSE.
Manufacturing
NSE Industrial Index loses 1.03 index points in the second week of March
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index fared better as it declined by –0.05%.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the second week in the month of March, closed on a relatively bearish note.
At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 12th March 2021, the industrial index declined by 1.03 index points, to close at 1923.55 index points for the week.
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index fared better as it declined by –0.05%, while the NSE All-Share index and market capitalization depreciated by 1.74% to close the week at 38,648.48 and N20.221 trillion respectively.
READ: Nigerian Stock Exchange unveils e-filing portal
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, Lafarge Cement and others.
- The overall performance of the companies for the week was relatively bearish, as the index closed on a positive note with three losers relative to one gainer.
- CUTIX (8.84%) was the only gainer on the industrial index chart for the week, while MEYER (-18.00%) led the loser’s chart for the week, followed by BERGER (-7.63%) and WAPCO (-0.90%).
READ: Nigerian stocks end near stalemate, despite gains from Nestle, Airtel, Dangote
Losers
- MEYER down by –18.00% to close at N0.41
- BERGER down by –7.63% to close at N6.05
- WAPCO down by -0.90% to close at N22.00
Manufacturing
Dangote Sugar winds up sugar business in Niger State
The Board of DSR has completed all winding-up proceedings for its Backward Integration Project in Niger State.
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, one of the leading producers of refined sugar to consumers and industries in Nigeria has successfully wind up its sugar business in Niger State – under the Dangote Niger Sugar Limited.
According to a note by the company, this decision was made in an effort to cut down on deadweight cost, coming from a stretched situation from its host community which had started accumulating negative returns for the integrated sugar business.
The company noted that after a careful assessment of recent disruptions to its operation as projected in the state, due to community dispute over the land acquired in Niger, the Board of DSR in December 2020 completed all winding-up proceedings for the Backward Integration Project Company in Niger State.
READ: Dangote’s net worth declines by $1.2 billion in February
Key facts about the Project
The Dangote Niger Sugar Limited was created through an MOU between the Niger State Government and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, for the establishment of an integrated sugar project in the State.
The 12,000 tcd mill located on a 16,000ha land near Mambe, Lavun LGA of Niger State, had an estimated set-up cost of $450million.
READ: Dangote Sugar Refinery in Tunga to produce 450,000 MT
The Sugar project was established as an integral part of the company’s Backward Integration Project (BIP), with a 10-year sugar development plan to produce 1.5 million MTPA of sugar from locally grown sugarcane, under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), a plan implemented to make Nigeria self-sufficient in sugar production.
The BIP Company in Niger State was the fourth sugar project by Dangote Sugar, after the Savannah Sugar Company – Numan Adamawa State, Lau/Tau Sugar – Taraba State and Tunga Sugar Project in Nasarawa State.
READ: Four FMCG companies lost 15.2 billion in value in a single day
What you should know
- Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading integrated sugar companies, and a major refiner of raw sugar with a key focus on the production of fortified and non-fortified granulated white sugar.
- The company has a total installed capacity of 1.44 million metric tons (MT) per annum with key expansion plans in place.
- Its operational activities aside sugar production include, the distribution of refined white sugar to consumers and industrial customers in the country, and also the exportation of its products to other West African countries.
- In 2020, Dangote Sugar delivered an impressive financial performance, with the company’s earnings soaring by 33.0% to N29.8 billion for the financial year of 2020.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020.
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.
- LASACO Assurance Plc projects N205.13 million profit in Q2 2020.
- NEM Insurance projects a 38% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AIICO Insurance Plc projects a 4% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2020.