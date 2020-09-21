Guinness share price declines by 54.91% YTD

The share price of Guinness Nigeria Plc, the third-largest brewer by market capitalization, has declined by 13.14% since the 28th of August, when the brewer released its audited financial results.

Guinness Nigeria Plc, in its financial statements, indicated that revenue decreased by 21% to N104.38 billion, compared to the N131.5 billion revenue it reported in the same period of 2019. The company suffered a pre-tax loss of N17 billion, impacted by impairment losses amounting to N13.8 billion, due to the prevailing economic and COVID-19 impacted conditions.

This has led to a reaction in the stock market, as the shares of Guinness on the day of this disclosure, shed a whopping 9.29% to close trading activities for the week in the red zone, at N14.15 per share.

It is worthy of note that since the 28th of August, its share price declined by 13.14%, from N15.60 to N13.55 at the end of the trading session for today. It is 5 kobo higher than the N13.50 market open price from Monday, a week ago.

However, Guinness share price has lost 54.91% YTD, and it is currently trading 55 kobo higher than its all-time low of N13.00.

Threats to the financial strength of Guinness

Recently, NAFDAC restated its plans to phase out alcohol sales in sachets, and small volume PET and glass bottles. This is a follow up to the 50% reduction in the production capacity of alcohol in sachets, and small volume PET or glass bottles.

This policy has raised concerns, as it is expected to affect Guinness’ revenue, since the company expanded the Ogba Brewery, by adding a PET line in 2018.

However, Guinness’ exposure to the complete phasing out of alcohol sales in sachets, comes from its popular Orijin Bitters brand, and in the light of this, the revenue impact of the policy is expected to be marginal, as the exposure of Guinness to its whole spirits segment is 18%.

The company is currently finding it hard to refinance its five-year outstanding related party loan of $22.5mn (N8.7bn), due to dollar scarcity. With the management stuck with a possible rollover, it has to decide whether to keep it as a dollar debt or convert the debt to local currency.