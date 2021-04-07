Connect with us
Dividends

Mega corporations payout N0.95 trillion dividends in 2020

Corporate Nigeria paid over N958 billion in dividends in 2020, according to data from the annual reports of the companies.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dividend

Corporate Nigeria paid over N958 billion in dividends in 2020 according to data from the annual reports of the companies. This figure topped the N851.9 billion paid in 2019 by the same companies under review.

The data was obtained from financial statements of 34 of some of the most capitalized companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange who reported dividends paid out of their cash flow statements. The report focused on dividends paid out rather than what was declared by listed companies.

The higher dividends paid during the year represent a 13% increase from the year before suggesting that corporates kept their commitments to return cash to their shareholders despite a precarious year that was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic in March 2020, some companies like Julius Berger cut back on dividend payments, instead of pushing for bonus issues in combination with dividends. From our estimates, out of the 166 listed entities, a record 9 declared bonus issues during the year compared to just three in 2019 and 2018. Most of the companies that opted for script issues were insurance firms as they faced a recapitalization mandate by the National Insurance Commission.

Dollar adjusted dividends – Despite the 13% increase in dividend payout year on year, the figure is flat in comparison to 2019 when adjusted for exchange rate devaluation. At an exchange rate of N410/$1, the N958 billion paid adjusts to $2.33 billion while the N852 billion paid in 2019 adjusts to $2.36 billion at an exchange rate of N360/$1.

Top dividend payers The top ten dividend payers made up over 87% of the dividends paid during the year buttressing the dominance of a few mega-corporations in Nigeria’s business and economic landscape.

  • As expected,  Dangote Cement topped as the highest paying dividend company in Nigeria returning N272 billion to its shareholders in 2020 seemingly unchanged from 2019. Next in line was MTN with N172 billion paid out in 2020. MTN’s dividend grew by 29.5% year on year.
  • Zenith and GTBank were the highest paying banks with each paying N87.9 billion and N83 billion respectively dwarfing the likes of UBA and First Bank who paid N33 billion and N14.2 billion respectively.

Growth in dividends Cement giant, BUA reported a whopping 1000% in dividends largely due to the consolidation of the group’s cement businesses across the country. BUA Cement paid out N59.2 billion in dividends in the year. Union Bank also recorded over 1,400% increase in dividends paying out over N7 billion in 2020. It skipped dividend payments in 2019 except for minority shareholders.

What to expect in 2021: Nairametrics expects dividend payments in 2021 to top what was paid in 2020 as companies recover from the challenges of Covid-19. Corporate profits were much higher during the year despite pandemic challenges, while the cash reserves of the mega-corporations were hardly impacted.

The latest earnings season buttresses our expectations as we have already seen a significant increase in dividend payout of some of the mega-corporations. The final dividends of most of the companies that have announced dividends topped what was proposed in the same period last year. For example, 2021 (2020) Access 55 kobo (40 kobo), GTB N2.7 (N2.5), BUA N2.07 (N1.75), MTN N5.9 (N4.97), etc.

Dividends

Abdulsamad Rabiu set to earn N39.4 billion from his cement business

Africa’s 6th richest billionaire is to earn a mega N39.4 billion dividend from his direct stake in BUA Cement Plc

Published

1 day ago

on

April 6, 2021

By

Collective effort needed to end COVID-19, says Abdul Samad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturing conglomerates, is set to earn a mega dividend of N39.4 billion from his cement business – BUA Cement Plc – via his direct stake.

According to Forbes, Abdulsamad is currently the 6th richest man on the African continent with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion.

The billionaire is set to earn a dividend of N2.067 per share on his direct holdings in BUA Cement Plc.

READ: The Zero to Hero Story of Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad is the single majority shareholder of his cement business, with a direct stake of 19,044,995,225 ordinary issued shares of the company. This represents 56.24% ownership of the company.

Information contained in BUA Cement’s audited statement revealed that he has an indirect stake of about 12.2 billion shares through Damnaz Cement Company Limited, BUA International Limited, and BUA Cement Company Limited.

READ: Dangote Cement joins MTN in the trillion-naira club, as 2020 revenue surpassed N1 trillion

Recall that the Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc proposed a final dividend of N2.067 per share to its shareholders, the total payment as dividend to shareholders is put at about N70 billion.

With Abdulsamad’s direct stakes, the billionaire is expected to pocket a mouth-watering N39.4 billion dividend for the financial period ended 31st December 2020. While his total stake both direct and indirect will earn him about N65 billion in dividend.

READ: Dangote Sugar, sweet in more ways than one

What you should know

  • BUA Cement Plc declared in its audited financial statement for 2020, that its profits grew by 19.4% year-on-year to N72.34 billion for the financial year of 2020, compared to last year’s figure of N60.34 billion.
  • The double-digit profit growth was driven by the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, investment in newer technologically advanced plants, and lastly the strong growth in revenue which was spurred by the rising demand for cement.

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

2 days ago

on

April 5, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

READ: Dangote Cement proposes N272 billion as dividend for 2020

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (1st April 2021)Dividend yield (1st April 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc1st April 202100.0850.0858.11.05%Nil28th May 2021TO be communicatedTo be advised27th May 2021
Sterling Bank1st April 202100.050.051.852.70%Nil19th - 23rd April 20216th May 20216th May 202116th April 2021
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc1st April 202100.040.041.362.94%Nil26th - 30th April 202120th May 202124th May 202123rd April 2021
Access Bank1st April 20210.250.550.88.19.88%Nil16th April 2021NA30th April 202115th April 2021
Fidelity Bank Plc31st March 202100.220.222.588.53%Nil19th - 23rd Aprl 202130th April 202130th April 202116th April 2021
FBN Holdings Plc31st March 202100.450.457.256.21%Nil21st - 22nd April 202127th April 202128th April 202120th April 2021
Berger Paints31st March 202100.40.46.56.15%Nil3rd - 7th May 202120th May 202121st May 202130th April 2021
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria31st March 202100.010.010.821.22%Nil16th April 202126th April 202127th April 202115th April 2021
11 Plc31st March 202108.58.52283.73%Nil30th April - 4th May 2021To be advisedTobe advised29th April 2021
Caverton Offshore31st March 202100.10.11.955.13%Nil28th April 202127th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Bua Cement30th March 202102.0672.06773.52.81%Nil12th - 16th July 202122nd July 202123rd July 20219th July 2021
Nem Insurance Plc31st March 202100.090.092.134.29%Nil7th - 11th June 202124th June 202124th June 20214th June 2021
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.4201.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.835.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.6450.957.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101121.654.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162157.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.123.910.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.257.054.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.7329.959.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.527.057.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.5179.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.39.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.4160.25.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.557.19.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.7322.113.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.513.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.94511.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.14.852.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund333312.570.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

