Blurb
Is something fishy going on at Custodian Plc?
Custodian stock hit a year high just as it announced a Convertible Loan Instrument set to be approved at its AGM.
Custodian Plc, one of the largest insurance companies in Nigeria is currently trading at a new year high of N7.10 and is up 21% year to date. Nairametrics Blurb team has in recent days noticed an upsurge in its share price especially since the company announced its AGM.
As we pen this article, about 2.9 million units have exchanged hand at a share price of N7.
The stock is included in the Pension Index and by some measure quite illiquid. It is also one of the stocks recommended in our Premium Service Stock Select Newsletter thus the need for further introspection.
Custodian Investment AGM
Typically, when companies announce AGMs we are keenly curious as this is where decisions that can ultimately affect shareholders (especially smaller retail investors) are approved.
In its recent filings, the company stated as follows in item 10.
That the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorised to:
(a) raise the Naira equivalent of up to $15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million US Dollars), as additional capital through a convertible loan instrument;
(b) convert the loan in the Naira equivalent of up to $15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million US Dollars) into shares in the Company (the “Conversion Shares”) at a conversion price, being the higher of N6 per share or the 12-month historical average daily share price of the Company derived from the Daily Official List of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (for the period ending on March 23, 2021), subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain adjustment events;
(c) allot the Converted Shares to the Lender upon the exercise by the Lender of its right to convert the Loan into shares in the Company, subject to applicable law; and
(d) take steps necessary or reasonably desirable to give effect to the foregoing resolutions and for effecting any transactions pursuant thereto, including the appointment of professional advisers, and the obtention of relevant regulatory approvals.
What this means?
In simple English, the directors of Custodian are seeking the approval of its shareholders to borrow $15 million (N6.1 billion) in convertible loan instrument.
A convertible loan instrument is simply a loan that you can convert into shares if the lender so wishes. The share price for conversion are predetermined and in this case, they stated N6 per share or the 12-month historical average daily share price of the company’s stock.
If the lender does decide to convert the loans to shares at the current share price of N6 per share, it means about 1 billion shares will be offered to the lender, an equivalent of 17.4% of the total outstanding shares of the company. This loan is in effect, a potential dilution of existing shareholders of the company if it is approved at the AGM.
So why is the company seeking a convertible loan or even diluting its shareholders?
Fishing around for why
Typically when a company decides to raise money via a convertible loan instrument, they are looking for lower interest rates, debt that avoids the burden of periodic repayment, and/or looking to delay when the actual equity is issued. There are also tax considerations at play but not as significant as the ones mentioned above.
Except, Custodian is looking to purchase another asset, after it bought UPDC, we do not understand why it will be looking to raise capital huge enough to dilute existing shareholders. It also did not explain why it is seeking to raise the said capital in its AGM Notice, a slight departure from the norm in cases like this.
- Custodian is also highly capitalized with a Net Asset of about N46 billion and a balance sheet size of N176.1 billion (after the acquisition of UPDC) as of 2020.
- Suffice to add that the company recently paid shareholders about N2.6 billion in dividends, making us wonder why it is seeking to dilute shareholders when it could have just ploughed that amount to its capital raising needs.
- In fact, the dividends paid in 2020 was just 21% of profits, meaning it had retained about N10 billion in profits made during the year. Again, why does it need N6.1 billion in loans?
- Custodian also has a thriving insurance business which fetched it about N58 billion in gross premium income out of which N32 billion was from non-life. Again, why does it need N6.1 billion on convertible loans?
- The company currently carries a debt of about N5.5 billion which was inherited from its acquisition of UPDC. The debt is mostly a bond issued at an interest rate of 16% per annum and due for full liquidation in 2023.
- There is no rush to pay down this debt.
What then?
We are lost as to why the company is looking to raise this capital and can only now think of two reasons. Firstly, could it be the existing shareholders looking to tighten their stake in the company? Custodian’s majority shareholders are Gratitude Capital Limited and Mikeade Investments Limited with 22.48% and 15.72% respectively.
- The company CEO Oluwole Oshin represents Gratitude Capital while Business Mogul Micheal Ade (Elizade) owns Mikeade Investments Limited. Could it be either of these two investors looking to up their stakes?
- There could also be a reason for this back door approach. About 74.5% of the company is owned by just 20 shareholders so it is clear that increasing majority stake will be difficult to achieve.
- The other reason is perhaps an institutional investor looking to acquire a significant stake in the company through the backdoor. Is this plausible?
Well, these are speculations that only Cusdotian can confirm. We hope they do so as soon as possible.
Blurb
Has the Naira been devalued?
What even the untrained eye can see is that a “weaker” Naira is good for the FGN as it allows her to close her budget deficits by earning more Naira.
Has the Naira been devalued? Well Yes and No…stay with me, I will explain.
A devaluation occurs when a nation operates a fixed exchange rate, and then officially downwardly adjusts the value of the local currency in relation to a reserve currency like the United States Dollar (USD). E.g. the 2020 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) budget initially earmarked a $1 to N305 exchange rate, but as the Coronavirus developed and commerce was restricted, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and FGN both revised the exchange rate and 2020 budget assumptions for the Naira, and the Naira was subsequently devalued to N360.
The CBN last week adopted a “flexible exchange rate policy” for official transactions, consequently, the Federation will “start to use the flexible rate as per the NAFEX rate for government transactions” this was a quote from Finance Minister Zainab Amed. So the official CBN rate is $1 to N379, the NAFEX rate is about $1 to 410. Is this is a devaluation? A downward review? No.
So the question is why is this downward move from N379 to N410 for $1, not a devaluation? Let us do the background.
Nigeria’s Federal Government’s main source of foreign reserves is the sale of crude oil and gas, it is estimated this makes up close to 80% of the total forex the FGN earns. The process is simple. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) via her Joint Venture partners and others sells crude internationally and pays the USD proceeds into a joint account held with the CBN at the JP Morgan Chase bank in the US. Once these sales proceeds are collected the CBN funds the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federation in Naira, at the official exchange rate and retains the USD cash. So to be clear, when Nigeria sells crude oil, the actual USD cash is swapped for Naira by the CBN at the official rate which in this instance is N379. Next, the CRF is debited to the Federation Account Allocation Committee FAAC, and the Naira is shared with the Federal, States, and LGAs in a pre-agreed formula.
Hence if the oil prices rise, CRF/FAAC gets more Naira cash, if oil prices fall, CRF/FAAC gets less Naira cash. Let us use a simple example to drive this home, let us assume in Yr 2020 the total oil production was about 1.0mbpd, let us assume oil price was $50 per barrel, let us ignore the benchmark for now, this will mean the total sales recognized in the budget for distribution will be $18.25b (1mbpdx $50x 365days). Now if CBN used the initial yr 2020 official exchange rate of $1 to N305, then the amount credited to CRF/FAAC for distribution to federating units will be N5.58t (Five Trillion, Five Hundred and Eighty-Four Billion, Five Hundred Million). However, if the current exchange rate of $1 to N379 is used, the amount in Naira available to be distributed is N6.91t (Six Trillion Nine Hundred and Sixteen Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty Million), the difference is almost N1.4t. Note, we have not changed the crude oil prices, nor the oil production in our example, we only changed the rate the CBN is using to credit the CRF/FAAC.
What even the untrained eye can see is that a “weaker” naira, is good for the FGN as it allows her to close her budget deficits by earning more Naira, a “strong” naira means fewer Naira for the federating units and of course more local borrowing in Naira to fund the budget.
So the question must have been asked somewhere, “why do we have a ‘strong naira’ receive lower Naira exchange from CBN, and then turn around and borrow locally from the same CBN?” it’s a good question.
The solution was also quite elegant.
Nigeria cannot control international oil prices, even internal crude production is based on OPEC oil quotas, Nigeria cannot simply pump 3mbpd and cover her budget deficit, the only variable in our example Nigeria has control over is the exchange rate. Hence the “flexible rate policy “simply goes to that variable and “flexes” it, replace the “strong naira” rate of N379 used by the CBN with the much weaker NAFEX rate.
Like our example above, this “flex” means more Naira cash will flow to the federating units, and also reduce local borrowing from CBN and others. This point was underscored by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo during a seminar with the London-based Chatham House where he said “funds that are shared between the Federal and the State governments….the market rate will be used,”
Hence, back to our question, has the Naira been devalued? Not exactly. The CBN which has oversight of the Naira has not officially devalued the Naira, it’s still N379 on her website, but the Naira exchange rate used internally has been devalued, in effect, the federating units have agreed that the devalued Naira favours the local economy.
So who will still get the CBN dollars at @ N379, many sectors will including Dangote Refineries which at this moment is still enjoying the preferred exchange rates the CBN announced the refinery will receive. One can only wonder at what price the Dangote Refinery will be billed for Nigerian crude oil, N379 or N410.
Blurb
Buy what? GTBank vs Zenith Bank
Despite being amongst the most capitalised banks in Nigeria, both still have a long way to go in catching up with the largest banks on the African continent.
Two of Nigeria’s largest banks by capitalization, Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) and Zenith Bank (Zenith) have declared their financial year 2020 returns. I decided to run through the numbers.
If you had to look over the results of a bank to invest in, what should you look for?
Capital & Gearing
The first is how capitalized is the bank? Nigeria currently has a minimum capital base of N25 billion, set in December 2005. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele has indicated that as part of the new CBN monetary roadmap (2019 to 2024) the CBN will “pursue a program of recapitalizing the Nigerian banking industry to reposition Nigerian banks among the top 500 banks in the world.”
READ: How well are the investments in GTBank’s subsidiaries paying off?
Currently, GTBank is the most capitalized bank in Nigeria with N912b ($2.02b), Zenith Bank has N706b ($1.56b) in paid-up capital. On the Nigerian Stock Exchange, only five companies have posted more capital than GTBank and Zenith Bank. However globally, both banks have a long way to go in catching the largest banks on the African continent which are all South African, with the leader Stanbic Bank posting Tier-1 Capital of $10b.
Overall, both banks appear well-capitalized on a regulatory basis but digging deeper, Zenith’s Current Ratio is 0.79 as compared to the GTBank ratio of 0.51. The current ratio indicates liquidity. You can say Zenith has more liquidity relative to GTBank but you can also say GTBank is investing her excess cash more than Zenith.
In terms of financing, Zenith has a higher Debt to Equity Ratio of 1.20 as compared to GTBank 0.27. This indicates that Zenith utilizes more debt financing than equity (N1.34t) as compared to GTBank (N223b).
READ: Nigeria’s most valuable bank, GTBank posts a Profit After Tax of N201 billion
Earnings
Next, we consider earnings. Now, remember we are investors in the equity of the bank, so we are looking at return on our invested capital, as compared to both banks.
A good way to determine earnings to the investor is the Earning Per Share (EPS), which is the monetary share value, i.e., what every share issued by the bank will receive from declared earnings. The higher the EPS, the more profitable the bank is. Full Year EPS for Zenith Bank comes to about 7.34 per share, as compared to 7.11 for GTBank. This means that investors holding shares of Zenith get 0.23k more. Keep in mind, EPS refers to corporate value, it does not indicate cash value to the investors, to determine that we have to look at dividend yield.
Divided Yield is important because it brings in the market price of the bank stock and the cash dividends paid by the bank, this is most useful because it indicates the actual cash that flows back to the investor. The dividend yield for Zenith Bank is at 13.33% while GT Bank is at 9.68%. This means that investors in Zenith Bank get a higher cash yield per invested share. On the Nigerian Stock Exchange, only three stock have a higher Dividend Yield than Zenith Bank.
READ: Analysis: GTB is minting profits but CBN is squeezing its cash
The dividend yield also allows investors to compare Zenith shares with other non-equity products like Treasury Bills and Commercial paper. If the yield on Fixed Income products is higher, then it is better you invest in Fixed Income because you get a higher yield at a lower price.
A final measure to consider is the Price to Earnings Ratio (P.E.) which is the Price of the stock divided by the earnings of the stock. P.E. is useful in determining how “cheap” or expensive a stock is. Based on market price, Zenith Bank is trading at N22.50 as of March 19th and GT Bank is trading at N31.00. It will be factually incorrect to simply say that Zenith is cheaper because the market price is cheaper, we have to look at the P.E. ratio.
Zenith Bank posts a lower P.E of 3, while GTBank posts a P.E. of 4.34. What this means is that with the current rates of earning in Zenith Bank, it will take just 3 years to match the market price of GTBank shares. In essence, Zenith Bank shares are cheaper.
In summary, assuming I had N100,000.00 to invest in January 2020. If I have bought Zenith and GTBank shares, I would have had more units of Zenith and earned more via a higher dividend yield. Zenith would also have posted a higher earnings value. Remember, I am just looking at both banks as an investor, there are other metrics that I cannot calculate from annual reports which are also essential in determining value and goodwill including brand power, workplace ethics, first mover, use of IT, Moat, and Vision.
Overall, both banks are among volume and dividend payout leaders, not just in their sector but in the NSE as a whole and remain firm in my “Hold” column.
This is not investment advice, please consult your advisor before making any decision.
