Business News
Gains on quoted investment stocks rescued Custodian Investment Plc from loss in Q3 2020
Gains on quoted investment stocks seem to have rescued Custodian Investment Plc from a loss in its Q3 2020 financial results.
Analysis of Custodian Investment Plc’s 2020 Q3 results revealed that investment in stocks rescued the company from reporting a loss in 2020 Q3. The company would have made a loss if not for gains on quoted investment stocks.
The company had operated poorly in the period under consideration. Even though gross revenues had increased by 42% to N22.5 billion and other investment and operating income by 47% to N19.8 billion in the period under consideration; the 97% increase in operating expenses to N23.8 billion eroded the gains.
The pressure on its gross margins was due to higher payment of claims leading to an underwriting loss of N4 billion for the quarter. underwriting losses year to date is now N5.6 billion.
Summarily, it was the significant rise in the net fair value gains on quoted investments that delivered the company, so that it recorded increased pre-tax, post-tax profits, and Earnings Per Share in the period under consideration. The net fair value gains on quoted investments surged from N503.5 million loss in the same period last year to N4.75 billion in the period under consideration.
Insurance company business models are hinged on investing premiums in fixed income securities or equities. Custodian’s investment in equities over fixed income securities paid off leading to the gain of N4.7 billion in Q3 alone. Year to date, gains on investments is N10.1 billion already surpassing the N5.2 billion gain it earned in the whole of 2019.
This has helped boost bottom line as pre-tax profits increased by 2.8% to N1.73 billion and Earnings Per Share increased by 9.1% to 24 kobo in the period under consideration.
In line with Custodian Investment Plc’s strategy to diversify its financial service offerings, the company, on 30 September 2016, invested in the equity of Interstate Securities Limited, a stockbroking firm and a dealing member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The investment is made up of 321,626,098 ordinary shares representing 46.9% of the company’s issued ordinary shares and 82,500,000 5% Convertible Preference shares.
What you should know
Nairametrics recently reported that Custodian Investment Plc had agreed to buy a majority stake in UPDC. The report indicated that the company planned to acquire a 51% stake in UPDC, a real estate company.
The company noted that it believes the deal will provide Custodian with a platform to capture arising real estate opportunities. It also immediately provides recurring cash flow visibility and attractive yields as a result of its direct exposure to Nigeria’s leading real estate investment trust (“UPDC REIT”) — with a track record of profitability and annual dividend distribution, which offers a good compliment for our product portfolio.
Sports
Laliga lowers salary caps as Barcelona, Real Madrid, others get affected
Laliga has reduced the salary cap for its clubs, as some of its biggest clubs will be asked to make drastic cuts to their payrolls.
Spanish top-flight league, Laliga has communicated to the 42 clubs belonging to Spain’s top two tiers of professional football, (Laliga and Segunda Division) the salary caps they are required to meet for the 2020/21 season that is underway.
The pandemic has affected a lot of clubs financially in the Spanish league due to lack of matchday revenue amongst the rest of them. Laliga in trying to reduce club debts and keep them financially healthy and has made longstanding financial control measures by setting a different salary cap for each club.
The different salary cap is calculated based on a series of factors such as revenues, costs and debts. Each club already knew their wage cap, but La Liga released the figures for reasons of transparency.
The squad spending limit includes spending on the first team in relation to players, the manager, assistant manager and fitness coach (registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules) and spending on the reserves, the youth system and other areas (non-registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules).
The total wage limit for all 20 clubs in Laliga for the ongoing 2020/21 season is €2.3billion, down €610million compared to the pandemic-affected 2019/20 season. While the total wage limit of second-tier Segunda Division is €237million.
The wage limit reduction for the 2020/21 season means some of its biggest clubs will take drastic cuts to their payrolls.
The club’s affected the most are Barcelona and Valencia. They are expected to make a drastic cut in their payroll of about 40% this season, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will only make an adjustment of 27% each.
Spanish Giants, Barcelona had the highest wage cap in Laliga last season but the pandemic affected them a lot. Their wage cap has been reduced by more than €300million, their wage cap for the 2020/21 season will be €382.7million down from €671.4million last season.
Real Madrid will have the biggest wage limit this season which is €468.5million.
Laliga President, Javier Tebas, said there won’t be disciplinary action for clubs that go over the salary limit because of the unusual situation caused by the pandemic, but he warned that the clubs themselves would eventually feel the financial consequences of overspending.
Laliga President went on to talk about a lot of things, he said: “Clubs are doing what they have to do, this is an unusual year, This is going to affect a few more seasons, but hopefully we will be in a better situation compared to other European competitions.”
Macro-Economic News
Central Bank says monetary policy not to blame for rising food cost
The CBN has insisted that rising food inflation can not be attributed to its monetary policy but to supply-related issues.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has once again blamed the rising food inflation on supply-related issues, shifting the blame away from its monetary policy.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that inflation rate for the month of October rose to 14.23% year on year. Food inflation, a major component of Nigeria’s inflation rate, rose by 17.38% year on year, underpinning the high cost of food suffered by millions of Nigerians.
Reasons for high food inflation
The central bank in its monetary policy committee meeting held in November identified the rising food inflation and blamed it on factors that are beyond its control.
The increase in headline inflation was largely driven by the persistent increase in the food component, which rose to 16.00% in August 2020, from 15.48% in July 2020. The core component also rose to 10.52% in August from 10.10 per cent in July 2020.
These upticks were driven primarily by legacy structural factors, such as the inadequate state of critical infrastructure and broad-based security challenges across the country, which dampened production activities. Other factors include the disruptions to supply chains, following restrictions to movements to curb the spread of the pandemic; adverse weather conditions, which resulted in the flooding of farmlands; as well as the inflation pass-through to domestic prices, following the depreciation in the exchange rate.
The recent increase in energy cost is also expected to further impact the domestic price level in the short-term.
What this means: By dumping inflation targeting from the demand side, the CBN is simply betting that spending money on stimulus programs will pay off down the road, as cheaper long-term credit will reduce the cost of goods and services and will eventually reflect in the lower inflation rate.
- The CBN did not state where it sees the inflation rate and when it will drop to its new target by relying on supply-side management as a strategy.
- The CBN claims it has spent about N3.5 trillion on several stimulus programs since Covid-19 broke in the first quarter of the year. However, the inflation rate continues to gallop, eroding the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.
- The downside of this strategy is that there is very little impetus for foreign investors to purchase CBN securities at very low-interest rates.
- This shuts the door to the reliance of foreign portfolio inflows to shore up dollar reserves, leaving us with investors who may want to return to the stock market.
What to expect: If oil prices fail to pick up and foreign investor inflow is not forthcoming, there will likely be heavy pressure on the CBN, effectively worsening things.
Coronavirus
Youth Investment Fund: Be weary of fake links, training is free – Minister
The application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free.
The Federal Government has warned potential applicants of the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to be weary of fake links that is currently being circulated in the media.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in a statement issued on Friday.
According to the Director Press in the Ministry, Mrs. Lere-Adams Adjobome, who signed the statement, the link: ‘https://nyif–edi.mystrikingly.com’ is fake and is not from the ministry.
She cleared that the application and entrepreneurship development training for the NYIF is free, and prospective applicants are advised to log on to: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund.”
How it works
After the application on the NFMB Portal, eligible applicants would be invited by the ministry for training by an approved Enterprise Development Institute (EDI).
She said, “People should not disclose their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other personal information to fraudsters, as BVN was not required for one to access the entrepreneurship training with and approved EDI.
“Do not access unsecure and fraudulent application portals: Apply on: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund
“Do not disclose your BVN and other personal information to fraudsters, Your BVN is not required for you to access Entrepreneurship training with approved EDI’s.
“Disregard messages and advertisement inviting youth to pay any sum of money for entrepreneurship training, writing/business plan development or other services related to application for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.”
What you should know
Few weeks back, Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle.
He said, “Over a million applications have already been received since the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Portal went live on Oct 12, 2020. This Fund will invest in the innovative ideas, skills, and talents of young Nigerians.”