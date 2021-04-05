Manufacturing
Guinness Nigeria’s market value surged by N23.8 billion in March 2021
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc in the month of March surged by a whopping 47.07%.
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc in March increased by a whopping 47.07% following sustained buying pressures in the company shares.
This move led to a total of N23.8 billion increase in the market capitalization of the brewing company in March.
Data tracked on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website revealed that the market capitalization of Guinness Nigeria Plc rose from N50.5 billion on the 26th of February to N74.3 billion on the 31st of March.
The impressive 47.07% increase in the share price of Guinness was driven by investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer.
The buying interest (driven by the expectation of a sustained reopening of the on-trade channel as restaurants and bars reopen) has seen the shares of the company gain about 78% year-to-date.
What you should know
The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Guinness, depreciated by 3.71% in March following sustained sell down in the shares of listed consumer goods companies on the NSE.
The bearish performance of the index was driven by the decline in the shares of NNFM, Champion Breweries, PZ, NB, Dangote Sugar, and eight others; while shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc and Vitafoam returned a gain of 47.07% and 7.10% for investors respectively.
Financial performance in Q2 2020/21
Guinness Nigeria Plc in its last quarterly filings revealed that the company made a profit of N524.2 million in the second quarter of its accounting period 2020/21.
During the quarter, the brewer’s revenue increased by a single digit 2.17% year-on-year, however, the rising cost of sales, the increase in administrative expenses, and finance costs pressured Guinness’s profit down 68.9% year-on-year.
Manufacturing
NSE Industrial Index sheds 8.44 index points in March
The overall performance of the companies was bearish in March as the index closed on a negative note with five losers relative to four gainers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities in the third month of 2021, closed on a bearish note, with the index depreciating by 0.44%, to close at 1,889.76 index points for the month.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that it shed a total of 8.44 index points in the month of March, to complete two consecutive months of decline.
The drop in the index for the second consecutive month in March was occasioned by the decline in the shares of Dangote Cement, Lafarge WAPCO, Portland Paints and two others.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish in March as the index closed on a negative note with five losers relative to four gainers.
- CAP (13.85%) led the gainers’ list followed by BETAGLAS (8.00%) and CUTIX (4.21%), while BERGER (-10.34%) led the loser’s chart for the month, followed by PORTPAINT (-9.85%) and WAPCO (-4.33%).
Top Gainers
• CAP up by 13.85% to close at N22.20.
• BETAGLAS up 8.00% to close N54.00.
• CUTIX up by 4.21% to close at N2.23.
• BUACEMENT up 2.08% to close N73.50
Top Losers
• BERGER down by -10.34% to close at N6.50
• PORTPAINT down by -9.85% to close at N2.93
• WAPCO down by -4.33% to close at N22.10
• DANGCEM down by -2.08% to close at N215.00
Dividends
Julius Berger declares N634 million dividend for 2020, and a bonus issue on its existing shares
The Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has proposed a total final dividend of N634 million to shareholders.
The Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading provider of construction services, has proposed a total final dividend of N634 million to shareholders of the company for the period ended 31st December 2020.
The company’s Board made this announcement in a notification published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, stating that a dividend of 40 kobo per share will be paid on all the issued 1,584,000,000 ordinary shares of the company.
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 40 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 1 (one) new share for every 99 (ninety-nine) existing shares held in the company.
READ: Honeywell shares gain N555 million
Conditions to qualify for the dividend
- Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on the 28th of May 2021 will be considered.
- Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (GTL Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 31st of May 2021 to 2nd June 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.
Dividend and bonus issue declared last year
Last year, Julius Berger Plc paid shareholders a dividend of N2.00 per share on all the issued shares of the company. This is five times the dividend the company is set to pay on each of its issued shares this year.
In 2019 also, the company in addition to the cash dividend, proposed one new ordinary share for every 5 (five) existing ordinary shares held by the company shareholders.
READ: CAP Plc gains N1.4 billion in a day on news of N1.47 billion dividend recommendation
What you should know
Shares in Julius Berger Plc as of the close of the market on the 1st of April 2021, are currently worth N20 per share.
At this price, the dividend yield of the company shares is currently pegged at 2%. The company’s market capitalization is valued at about N31.7 billion.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Julius Berger Nigeria Plc proposed final dividend of N633.6 million for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Studio Press Plc records a decline of 87% in Profit after tax.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020