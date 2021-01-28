live feed
Guinness Nigeria posts N524 million profit in Q2 2020/21
Guinness Nigeria Plc in its recently released quarterly filings has revealed that the company made a profit of N524.2 million in the second quarter of its accounting period 2020/21.
This is according to the information and figures contained in Companys’s interim un-audited Q2 financial statements, which was published on NSE’s website today after the close of the market.
The report revealed that the profit made by Guinness Nigeria in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020/21, was 68.90% lower than the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019/20, as the company’s profit after tax declined from N1.69 billion to N524.23 million.
Key Highlights
- Revenue increased to N42.33 billion, up by 2.17% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N30.75 billion, down by 4.17% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit decreased to N11.57 billion, down by 2.79% Y-o-Y.
- Other income increased to 489.88 million, up by 202.28% Y-o-Y.
- Marketing and distribution expenses decreased to N6.07 billion, down by 6.69% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses increased to N2.86 billion, up by 6.72% Y-o-Y.
- Operating profit increased to N3.13 billion, up by 8.72% Y-o-Y.
- Net finance costs increased to N1.52 billion, up by 164.76% Y-o-Y.
- Tax paid for the period increased to N1.09 billion, up by 75.58% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the year decreased to N524.23 million, down by 68.90% Y-o-Y.
Bottom line
The 2.17% increase in revenue reflects an excellent execution in the off-trade channel, and the partial re-opening of the on-trade channel (bars, restaurants, clubs) in the Nigerian markets.
This improvement in the trade channel of the company at the back of improved consumer demand made revenue from domestic sales increase in the second quarter of its accounting period. However, it is important to note that export sales decreased massively, in the period under review.
CAP Plc declares N362 million as profit in Q4 2020
Chemical Allied Product Plc (CAP) in its 2020 unaudited financial statement has declared that the company made a profit after tax of N361.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This is according to the information and figures contained in Companys’s un-audited results, which was published on NSE’s website today after the close of the market.
The report revealed that the profit, which CAP Plc made in the last quarter of 2020, was 28.1% lower than the profit it made in the corresponding quarter of 2019, as the company’s profit after tax declined from N502.7 million to N361.6 million.
Key Highlights
- Revenue increased to N2.75 billion, up by 4.4% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit decreased to N1.06 billion, down by 13.2% Y-o-Y.
- Gross Margin declined to 38.7% from 46.5%. Showing growing cost inefficiency.
- Other Operating Income decreased to N22.77 million, down by 8.03% Y-o-Y.
- Selling and Marketing expenses decreased to N173.9 million, down by 20.99% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses increased to N437.6 million, up by 12.4% Y-o-Y.
- Operating Expenses increased marginally N612 million, up by 0.30% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings Before Interest and Taxation (EBIT) decreased to N475 million, down by 25.8%
- Net finance income decreased to N56.8 million, down by 42.6% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the period decreased to N361.6 million, down by 28.1% Y-o-Y.
What you should know
4.4% increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 was supported by a 30.4% strong volume growth across key product lines. However, CAP’s Gross profit during this period was pressured by higher input costs on account of supply chain disruptions resulting in a scarcity premium on raw materials which was in short supply.
Consequently, the high input costs pressured profitability in Q4 2020, and this was further compounded by the increase in Administrative expenses which CAP incurred during the quarter.
What they are saying
Managing Director of CAP Plc, David Wright, while commenting on the performance stated that:
“CAP recorded modest top-line growth last year despite the COVID-19 lockdown in the second quarter of 2020 and protests in the fourth quarter of 2020, effectively losing 7 weeks of sales. We are encouraged by the growth in revenue which has been solely driven by underlying volume growth in line with our strategy.
“Alongside the rest of the world, we experienced supply chain disruptions which impacted our raw material sourcing and resulted in input costs pressures. We have embarked on initiatives focused on mitigating these disruptions and expect to see positive results in 2021.
“We announced the proposed merger between CAP and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc in the fourth quarter of 2020. We have received preliminary regulatory approvals and an order from the Federal High Court to hold a Court-Ordered Meeting. Merger completion is subject to shareholder approval and final regulatory approvals and we expect to conclude the merger in the first quarter of 2021.”
Red Star Express Plc records 37% decline in 2020 Q3 pre-tax profits
Red Star Express Plc (REDSTAREX) recorded a decline in its 2020 Q3 pre-tax profits, as total revenues declined.
Red Star Express Plc – a courier and package delivery company, reported pre-tax profits of N98.53 million in 2020 Q3 compared to N156.66 million recorded in the same period in 2019 – a 37.10% decline.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Revenue declined to N2.6 billion, -0.94% YoY.
- Revenue from courier declined to N1.47 billion, -6.93% YoY.
- Revenue from logistics increased to N362.5 million, +4.12% YoY.
- Revenue from freight services increased to N387.76 million, +23.82% YoY.
- Revenue from support services declined to N374.59 million, -1.01% YoY.
- Other income increased to N28.34 million, +298.48% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N2.03 billion, +1.90% YoY.
- Gross profits declined to N565.24 million, -9.97% YoY.
- Total operating expenses increased to N489.22 million, +3.47%YoY.
- Finance costs declined to N9.18 million, -46.97% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N98.53 million, -37.10% YoY.
Bottom Line
Red Star Express Plc recorded a major decline in its pre-tax profits in the quarter under consideration, 2020 Q3. The company also recorded a decline in revenue from the major two – courier and support service – of its four revenue-generating units.
Although finance expenses declined and other income increased in the quarter under review, the company was unable to grow its pre-tax profits.
Noting that total operating expenses increased marginally, a cursory look at the results indicates that the company sold less with higher costs of sales compared to the corresponding period of 2019 – appearing to be the major contributory factor to the significant decline of 37.10% pre-tax profits recorded by the company in 2020 Q3.
Livestock Feeds Plc records 362% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
Livestock Feeds Plc recorded a major boost in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue also recorded a 12.3% increase.
Livestock Feeds Plc – a company that manufactures animal feeds, reported pre-tax profits of N520.77 million in 2020 FY compared to N112.63 million reported in 2019 – a 362.37% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenues increased to N11.18 billion, +12.30% YoY.
- Revenues from Aba increased to N2.0 billion, +24.45% YoY.
- Revenues from Ikeja increased to N5.78 billion, +11.98% YoY.
- Revenues from Onitsha increased to N1.15 billion, +77.37% YoY.
- Revenues from the North declined to N2.26 billion, -11.27% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N86.38 million, +283.66% YoY.
- Cost of sales also increased to N9.92 billion, +8.67% YoY.
- Selling and distribution expenses increased to N316.13 million, +9.84%YoY.
- Finance costs increased to N140.09 million, +35.61% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N520.77million, +362.37% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 11.80k, +232.39% YoY.
Bottom Line
Livestock Feeds Plc recorded a major increase in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY. The company also recorded increased revenues from three – Aba, Ikeja and Onitsha – of its four revenues generating units.
Despite increased costs, a cursory look at the results indicates that the company was able to record significant growth in pre-tax profits by containing costs of sales in the period, compared with the corresponding period of 2019. Costs of sales in relation to revenues was 88% in the period under consideration. It was 91% in the previous year.
Thus, gross profit was substantial (+52.39% YoY) compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The 283.66% increase in other operating income to N86.38 million, also aided the rise in pre-tax profits.