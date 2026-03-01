The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Kuwait has advised Nigerian nationals in Kuwait and Bahrain to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to safety directives issued by host authorities amid prevailing regional tensions.

This was disclosed in a circular issued by the Nigerian Embassy.

The advisory comes as tensions continue to rise across the Gulf region, prompting several governments to issue safety updates to residents and foreign nationals.

What the Embassy said

The Embassy urged Nigerians in both countries to stay alert, follow official safety guidelines, and remain calm at all times.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances in the region, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the State of Kuwait with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Bahrain, wishes to advise all Nigerian nationals in both countries to remain vigilant, observe safety guidelines, advisories from the host governments, and remain calm at all times,” the circular stated.

It further encouraged nationals to closely monitor local news and official announcements from the Kuwaiti and Bahraini governments.

More details

To strengthen communication, the Embassy announced the creation of a dedicated mobile and WhatsApp line to ensure active engagement with Nigerians in Kuwait and Bahrain.

“For further inquiry, kindly contact the Embassy via the following email @ nigeriakuwait@yahoo.com or call/WhatsApp +965 9923 8835.

Join the Embassy of Nigeria Kuwait/Bahrain group chat for support: https://chat.whatsapp.com/IdLCVvIPbJjANbeqUVnemG?mode=qi_t ,” they stated.

What you should know

The advisory follows escalating tensions in the Gulf region after military exchanges involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Several Gulf states, including Bahrain and Kuwait, host strategic foreign military assets, raising security concerns across the region.

Earlier reports indicated that missile and drone interceptions were recorded in parts of the Gulf, prompting tightened security measures in multiple countries.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responding to the development, issued an advisory to Nigerians living in or visiting Iran and neighbouring Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has reassured citizens of heightened security vigilance at home. The Inspector-General of Police directed Commissioners of Police across all states and the Federal Capital Territory to intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering, particularly in parts of the North West, North East and North Central.

The Police stressed that Nigeria remains stable and warned that any attempt to import foreign ideological or religious tensions into the country would be met with the full weight of the law.