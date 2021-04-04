Energy
Nigeria’s energy future: Why investors should look to hydrogen
Hydrogen is more than a Chemistry class molecule; it can be used as fuel to power vehicles, machinery and buildings – with zero emissions.
As part of the race to net zero, and in line with commitments by countries of the world to realise the objectives of the Paris Agreement, investment in what may be considered a novel energy form in this part of the world- hydrogen – has been on the rise. As it turns out, hydrogen is more than a Chemistry class molecule; it can be used as fuel to power vehicles, machinery and buildings – with zero emissions.
According to the International Energy Agency, demand for hydrogen has grown more than threefold since 1975. With the need to diversify the energy mix and provide for cleaner fuels that can power heavy machinery, hydrogen has become a go-to fuel for the energy transition.
While countries like Japan, Germany, UK, US, China and even Saudi Arabia have started making significant investments and leading projects in hydrogen fuel production, we have not seen much traction in Nigeria, save for the mention of hydrogen in the 2018 National Energy Policy.
Morocco on the other hand has recently entered into a partnership with Germany to develop the first green hydrogen plant in Africa, while South Africa is working arduously to expand local knowledge in hydrogen technology.
Nigeria’s failure to look critically into this development is a colossal mistake, particularly noting the advantages of hydrogen fuel, the increasing financing and technological commitments to it by developed countries as well as the investment in hydrogen fuel technology projects by big oil companies like Shell. Companies like Total, Eni and Repsol have equally bet on hydrogen and the reasons for this are not far-fetched.
The fuel has been referred to as the holy grail of the green energy transition. While grey and blue hydrogen produce emissions, as they are sourced from extraction from fossil fuels and carbon capture respectively, green hydrogen which uses renewable energy to split water molecules to realise hydrogen, has no carbon emission in its production or use.
Added to that, hydrogen has several advantages over traditional solar or wind energy. Perhaps topping the list is that it does not require battery technology, but can in fact, act as a storage mechanism for energy through the use of hydrogen fuel cells, which last longer than batteries.
The aviation industry, which has been the object of bad press over its emission levels, is also very keen on hydrogen as it comes as a cleaner alternative to jet fuel and can fill the gap where battery-powered renewables could not, without the concern of extra weight.
Hydrogen also boasts of high-efficiency levels and high heating value, and as such is able to power large machinery and industries – an area where critics have decried the failure of solar and wind technologies. According to the Connecticut Hydrogen Fuel Cell Coalition, a stationary hydrogen fuel cell can have an efficiency level that exceeds 80 percent, with 2.2 pounds of hydrogen gas containing about the same amount of energy as 6.2 pounds of gasoline. Feedstock supply risk is also obliterated as hydrogen has been recorded as the universe’s most available entity, with no possibility of depletion.
Another big point for hydrogen is its ability to combine with other fuels like natural gas, and to use natural gas infrastructure like pipelines for transport. According to Tony Attah, MD/CEO of Nigeria LNG Limited, “Natural gas is surely a cleaner fossil fuel but hydrogen is coming with a big bang too. Japan may soon become energy independent on hydrogen.”
Indeed, Japan prides itself on being the hydrogen leader of the world, and only last December, launched its first liquefied hydrogen ship. The Hydrogen Council estimates that the international hydrogen market could be worth up to US$2.5 trillion by 2050, meeting 18 percent of global energy demand and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 6 gigatonnes per year.
Sean McLoughlin, head of industrials research for the EMEA Region at HSBC, commented with respect to the hydrogen fuels market, “There’s a lot of capital that is very ESG-focused chasing a select number of companies that offer this kind of pure-play exposure to these future energy trends.” The trend of investment points significantly to the fact that Europe is heavily invested in green hydrogen and sees Africa as the frontier for production.
With the strategic positioning of both continents and the existing cross-continental energy trade, production of green hydrogen from Africa’s rich renewable energy sources for export to Europe looms, and Nigeria is a prime destination for this activity. It is telling that last year, the European Investment Bank (EIB) provided more than €3 billion of new financing across Africa which includes financing for climate-related investment and sustainable development.
Also, at least €30 billion has been earmarked by the EU for sub-Saharan Africa under the new Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) for the period 2021 to 2027, with a focus on climate objectives.
Other pointers include the fact that Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil producer in the world, is building the largest green energy and ammonia plant in Neom, touted as the ‘city of the future.’ Also, China is aiming for more than 1 million hydrogen-powered vehicles to be in service by 2030. These projects will certainly impact fossil fuel demand negatively, but the winners will be those investors who move early to new markets like hydrogen.
Columnists
Did OPEC+ April fool the oil market?
OPEC+ understands the sensitivity of the oil markets, so it prepares accordingly.
Before the April 1st meeting of OPEC members, the consensus was that OPEC+ would roll over cuts. This was clearly because last month’s rollover was the right decision, as Saudi Arabia said the group’s cautious approach had brought dividends.
When the market corrected last month, limited supply gave prices the support it needed. In an event where production cuts were eased last month, oil prices would have declined further than what we witnessed.
However, the group decided to increase output albeit gradually. The increase in output is an optimistic decision that there will be an increase in demand. The demand recovery will begin this summer as vaccines would have been rolled out and accelerated. More people will travel as economies begin to open, hence a return to jet fuel. The decision is clearly a U-turn on their cautious strategy in recent months.
Oil prices follow an “up the stairs,” “down like an elevator” movement. Understandably, OPEC+ understands the sensitivity of the oil markets, so it prepares accordingly. The JMMC technical meetings that precede OPEC policy meetings highlights how much the decision-making process entails. This month, there were no policy recommendations — the first joker card played.
So on Thursday, the 1st of April, when discussions on easing cuts were debated, it appeared as a surprise. The demand for more oil was much lower than it had been before the March meeting.
Nigeria supported a rollover of the cuts. However, there have been question marks on the country’s conformity and honouring its compensation plan, just like Iraq and Kazakhstan—both oil-producing nations who have also submitted their compensation cuts.
The importance of conformity and compensation plans cannot be overstressed, especially as OPEC+’s excess oil production rose to 3 million bpd as reported last week. The extension of the compensation plan till the end of September, which was recommended by JMMC, is to protect the interests of the group.
In addition, the oil ministers of Angola and Oman supported a rollover. The rollover discussed was for the month of May. During the meetings, traders were curious about updates on Saudi’s 1 million voluntary cut and if Russia would ask for another exemption.
During the meeting, Algeria’s minister suggested a two-month rollover which was different from the one-month rollover, plus gradual easing of cuts that the United Arab Emirates supported. Bahrain and Brunei supported a rollover. Kuwait as well. At that point, Saudi Arabia noted the oil ministers who were in agreement with either a one-month rollover or two-month rollover.
Notably, Saudi Arabia’s minister pointed out that as summer approached, there was avenue for domestic demand to rise and the need to gradually increase output in the second half of the year. It was on this premise that sources revealed that Saudi Arabia might ease their voluntary one million cut by May.
According to sources, Saudi proposed: May 350k OPEC+ ease and 250k KSA, June 350k OPEC+ ease and 250k KSA, and July the remainder to reach 5.6m barrels.
Russia agreed with Saudi’s proposal (a very cordial relationship developing between both nations). At this point, it appeared that the group was in support of a gradual increase in output.
Saudi Arabia emphasised the compliance aspect again, as it appeared that some countries were taking advantage of other countries’ cuts.
The group finally reached a consensus on a gradual increase for a 3-month period—the last joker that gave oil traders the poker face.
The easing would be May 350k, June 350k, and July 450k for OPEC+. For Saudi Arabia, it would be May 250K, June 350K, July 400k.
Prior to the meeting, the U.S energy secretary had emphasized that affordable and reliable means of energy should be the priority of Saudi Arabia and its counterparts. However, the Saudi energy minister denied its role in their decision. Perhaps this might have prompted the decision of the group. Debates on Joe Biden’s energy policy ensued afterwards. Analysts claim Joe Biden cared about clean energy and cheaper gasoline, and not the profitability of Shale.
Unity appears to be guiding OPEC’s recent decisions and prices have been stable, unlike last year’s tumultuous crash after the group’s division.
Energy
NNPC expects $8.7 billion investments from refineries, pipeline rehabilitation
The NNPC boss pointed out that there are huge investment opportunities in the downstream sector, especially in pipeline and depot rehabilitation.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it expects an inflow of about $8.7 billion investment during the rehabilitation of the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), as well as the revamping of some of its 5,000-kilometre pipelines throughout the country.
According to a report from Thisday, this disclosure was made by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, while making a virtual presentation titled: “Accessing Energy Infrastructure Opportunities at the NNPC” at an event hosted by the United States Department of Commerce.
Kyari insisted that the corporation remained a destination of choice for investors globally adding that the corporation would require between $ 4.5 billion and $4.7 billion investment for the rehabilitation of the refineries in Warri and Kaduna.
The NNPC boss pointed out that there are huge investment opportunities in the downstream sector, especially in pipeline and depot rehabilitation, revamping of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and building of new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plants across the country.
He stated that with an estimated cost of about $4 billion, pipelines and depot rehabilitation would be done through Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreements with competent and duly qualified project companies to be engaged through an open competitive bidding process.
Kyari noted that the successful BOT contractor who shall raise all funds for the project is expected to recover its investment from tariffs by operating the assets and make a profit before transferring the asset back to NNPC.
He disclosed that the NNPC has over 1,700km of backbone gas transmission infrastructure, owns a 49% stake in NLNG, has 5,000 kilometres pipeline network, four jetties, 21 depots, 575 retail stations and 25 pump stations with an annual industry expenditure in excess of $20 billion.
Kyari noted that the state oil giant will continue with its expansion and rehabilitation of oil and gas pipeline, refineries, and tank farm, including its diversification into other sectors like power, real estate and healthcare businesses.
He said, “Deepening our play, the NNPC shall continue engaging in oil and gas pipelines expansion and rehabilitation, refinery and petrochemical and tank farm and also other gas-based industries like methanol, fertiliser etc.
Furthermore, in a bid to become an energy company of the future, NNPC is diversifying into other high-value sectors like power generation through IPPs, renewable energy initiatives, real estate and healthcare businesses. Our present business model ensures reduction in our carbon footprint by engaging in more environmentally friendly practices and socially beneficial initiatives to host communities and all stakeholders.
This is the time for reputable investors to join the NNPC in the journey into an exciting future that promises high returns on investment with manageable risks and government support through the investor-friendly environment and favourable fiscal terms,” Kyari stated.
Bottom line
The oil and gas industry which is Nigeria’s biggest foreign exchange earner also remains the country’s most important and biggest investment driver especially with the expected full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry and expected passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, which will also attract huge investments in the upstream sector.
NNPC’s diversification effort in agriculture, information technology and manufacturing will also be a huge boost to the economic development of the country.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020
- 2020 FY: Sterling Bank Plc proposes dividend of N1.44 billion for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Chams Plc reports a loss after tax of N944.9 million