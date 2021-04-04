Consumer Goods
NSE CGI falls by 3.71% in March as Nestle, NB, and PZ shares decline
The NSE Consumer goods index shed a total of 20.91 index points in March.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of consumer goods companies, depreciated by 3.71% in the month of March following sustained sell down in the shares of listed consumer goods companies on the NSE.
A review of the performance of the index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Wednesday 31st March 2021, the index stood at 542.94 index points, from 563.85 index points at the open of trade for the month.
In line with this, the Consumer Goods Index shed a total of 20.91 index points to print the second decline in two months, as wary investors offloaded shares of top consumer goods, leading to the decline in the shares of Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, PZ, Dangote Sugar and eight (8) others.
This is the first time the index would print a two-month consecutive decline since February 2020.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish, as the index closed on a negative note in the month of March with 13 losers relative to 2 gainers.
- NNFM (-11.68%) led the losers’ chart, while GUINNESS (+47.07%) was the top gainer in the month of March, followed by VITAFOAM (+7.10%).
Top Gainers
- GUINNESS up by 47.07% to close at N33.90.
- VITAFOAM up 7.10% to close N8.30.
Top Losers
- NNFM down by 11.68% to close at N6.20.
- CHAMPION down by -10.71% to close at N2.25.
- PZ down by 8.49% to close at N4.85.
- NB down by 6.73% to close at N48.50.
- DANG SUGAR 5.56% to close at N17.00.
Honeywell shares gain N555 million
Shares in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the close of trading activities on the 26th of March 2021 gained a total of N555 million.
Shares in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc at the close of trading activities on the 26th of March 2021 gained a total of N555 million, as the shares of the integrated flour milling company increased by 5.98% or 7 kobo per share.
The 5.98% increase in Honeywell’s share price led to the N555 million gain in the market capitalization of the flour miller.
These recent gains can be linked to the buying activities of bargain hunters on the NSE on Friday, who capitalized on the dip down to N1.17 per share on Thursday, 25th March 2021, to increase their holdings in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc.
These buying activities saw the shares of the company increase by 5.98%.
Data tracked from the open of trade on Friday, 26th of March 2021, till the close of trade, revealed that the shares of Honeywell increased from N1.17 to N1.24 per share.
This bullish move in the share price of HONYFLOUR saw the market capitalization of the miller increase from N9.278 billion to N9.833 billion.
On the flip side, the indirect stake of the company’s founder, Oba Otudeko, appreciated by about N371 million, as the market value of his holdings increased from N6.194 billion to N6.565 billion.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.17% to close the week at 39,216.20 and N20.518 trillion respectively.
- The NSE Consumer goods Index to which HONYFLOUR belongs, appreciated by 1.41% today to close the week at 539.45 points.
NBC to vigorously contest court case by Rite Foods on trademark infringement
NBC has reacted to claims by Rite, that the promotion of its energy drink infringes on the trademark rights of Rite’s fearless energy drink.
Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) in a press release exclusively sent to Nairametrics has disclosed that the company is set to contest the court case filed by Rite foods Limited against the promotion of its Predator energy drink.
This move by NBC is a reaction to the recent media coverage relating to the legal case between Rite Foods Limited and the company, on the grounds of trademark infringement, as Rite believes NBC’s Predator energy drink bears a close resemblance to its Fearless energy drink.
READ: NBC Code: 716 infractions sanctioned by Commission for 2nd quarter of 2020
In line with these claims, Rite filed for an interim injunction against NBC, restraining it from promoting or using any sales promotion material for its Predator energy drink in a manner that is capable of infringing or passing off Fearless energy drink until the interlocutory application for an injunction is determined.
The management of the leading beverage drink maker, in reaction to the court case, disclosed that NBC is well within its rights to continue to sell the Predator products, adding that neither the company nor its Managing Director, is in breach of any court order.
READ: Alleged fraud: FG sells N15 billion superyacht owned by oil moguls
NBC noted that the court case will be vigorously contested and the management is confident that after due consideration of the merits of the case, the Court will confirm its rights based on Predator energy drink’s established use of the Predator brand and logo in many other markets around the world and the fact that the bottles and logos of both drinks are not confusingly similar.
