7 ways to earn in dollars while living in Nigeria
Here are a few ways you can earn in dollars while living in Nigeria.
Living in Nigeria and earning in dollars has become many people’s dream. With the high exchange rate from dollar to naira, a few dollars will change your life for good in Nigeria and make you comfortable.
However, being in Nigeria and earning in dollars doesn’t come easy because you have to know your onions. Here are a few ways you can earn in dollars while living in Nigeria:
1. Freelancing or Remote Full-time Jobs: One of the top ways to earn in dollars or other foreign currencies is by freelancing or working remotely. You can get freelancing gigs as a writer, graphics designer or data analyst on freelancing platforms. You can also apply for full-time remote jobs and work from the comfort of your home in Nigeria while you earn in dollars.
2. Blogging or Vlogging: If you can write or speak well, then you can also earn foreign currency from clients abroad who are interested in your written or video content. Blogging lets you earn from visits to your blog and advertisements. You should consider vlogging on YouTube and other platforms if you enjoy doing videos and have exciting and educative content to talk about.
U.S Central Bank leader says no rush into crypto dollar
3. Virtual Trainer: Teachers are not left out on this list. You can earn in dollars if you enjoy teaching by simply putting courses or tutorials on different platforms online.
4. Publish E-books: Writing and publishing e-books on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing or other online platforms is one of the most popular and sure ways to earn dollars while living in Nigeria.
5. Translation: You are worth more than gold in 2021 if you can speak foreign languages because you are exactly what many companies are looking for these days. You can land yourself an excellent freelancing gig or remote job if you speak any language other than English. Your local language also counts in this case because people are looking for you to do some translations.
6. Transcription: You should consider being a transcriptionist and earn some cool dollars if you can pay attention to details and type fast. You could get as much as $15 to $25 an hour for transcribing short audios.
7. App Development: App developers are the ones making most of the dollars if you ask us. Every business owner wants an app for their business both home and abroad, and you will be making cool cash as an app developer if you put yourself out there.
You can also earn in dollars working in Nigeria by learning new skills and selling your crafts online to those who need them abroad. If you are very smart about it, you can grow your wealth right here in Nigeria without setting foot on foreign soil.
How to move from middle class to upper class (Part 3)
The truth is you really have to choose between the fast way or the slow way of reaching the top.
In the previous article, we examined the “Maybe path” to wealth. In this concluding section, we will examine the “Sure path” route to wealth and the upper class.
The Sure Path Section
The sure path is the most predictable path to wealth. It is how the majority of the upper class people got there. There are basically two paths under this section:
1. The Entrepreneur path
The Entrepreneur Path is the surest path to wealth. Starting, growing, and succeeding in business is the greatest and most noble way of creating wealth. This is because it is not focused on you and your family. It is focused on making a real impact, solving real problems, and making the world a better place. The majority of the world’s wealth is created this way. And it is the most predictable path to joining the upper class. Thus, if you want to speed up your journey to the upper class in ways that are noble, free of regret, and impactful, this is the path to follow.
5 business lessons from Elon Musk
Sometimes, starting a business may not be feasible for you, especially if you are still working in a job. Thus, the other sure path to take as a working professional is to join a relationship brokering path.
2. Relationship Brokering
Relationship brokering is the best other option for creating wealth for those working in a job. This is because this path helps you leverage one of the most important foundations of a successful business – sales! Every successful business is built on the foundation of selling its products and services. Without the ability to sell, businesses die. Thus, selling and sales are important to every business owner. And as a high achiever who is looking to create success, selling is one of the biggest skills you must have. You must have the ability to sell products and services. The ability to sell your dreams and ideas. And the ability to sell yourself to yourself which is the hardest part for most people. No matter what you want or who you want to become, the ability to sell anything—including yourself—is one of the most rewarding talents to acquire in life. Why? Because it is universal. It can never go out of fashion. And it gives you the opportunity to earn any amount of money that you want. This is the golden opportunity that our relationship brokering system offers. And here is how it works.
How Cosmas Maduka moved from an Underaged apprentice to a multi-billionaire
To broker a relationship, you simply serve as the middle man (broker) between someone that wants to solve a problem or achieve a goal (customer) and another person who can help them solve that problem (solution provider). This is most effective after you have used, tested, and trusted the product. This means that relationship brokering offers you two golden opportunities. First, is the opportunity to solve your own problem. And second, is the opportunity to help others solve the same problem and earn income from it. The first opportunity gives you proximity to the upper class. And the second opportunity gives you the privilege to share in the wealth of the wealthy. If you seize these two opportunities you will become wealthy in no time.
The truth is you really have to choose between the fast way or the slow way of reaching the top. The fast way is to allow people at the top to pull you up with speed. And the slow way is to climb up all by yourself. The best way is to be pulled up by the upper class. And the only reason the upper class will pull you up is if they know you. And when you can solve an important problem for them. The most important problem to solve for the upper class is the sales problem. Thus the ability to market and sell will take you to the top faster than anything else.
How to fund your business without a debt sentence (Part 1)
If you need help moving from the middle class to the upper class. Becoming a person of value. And developing skills that can solve high-income problems for the upper class. We can help you. The typical people we help are ambitious working professionals that have high income, a strong drive, and the willingness to invest in their own financial transformation. To see if you are a good match send an email to [email protected]
There are no shortcuts to anywhere worth going. If you must change your life, you must pay the price.
About the author
Grace Agada is a recognized leading Financial Expert on Nigerian Soil. She is a Renowned Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, and Bellanaija. Grace is the author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Program, “The Passive Income Retirement Blueprint” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint” for Advisors, Consultants, and Coaches who want to get off the roller coaster of irregular income. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. Her ultimate goal is to create a tribe of professionals that are thriving in any economy. Grace has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. She has consulted for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, Senior Executives, and Top performing Professionals.
Why Nigerians are going to Canada, and steps to take
These are a few tips to consider if you are interested in relocating to Canada.
The issue of relocating from Nigeria has become a topic of discussion among a growing number of Nigerians. Many people have pondered on why Nigerians are constantly moving to other countries, particularly Canada. However, while people ponder, the steady migration continues with others seeking ways to reach their “promised land.”
This article will highlight reasons for Nigerians’ emigration to Canada, and share guidelines on steps to take for prospective migrants.
1. Welcoming nature
Canada is one of the most diverse countries, as it promotes multiculturalism. It is known for accepting immigrants from different cultural and religious backgrounds. Canada, among other nations, is seen as one of the countries with the highest immigration rates. This receptiveness has made it an attractive destination for Nigerians.
Canada invites another 4,200 Express Entry candidates for permanent residency
2. Employment
Canada offers job opportunities in multiple fields. These opportunities are also open to skilled immigrants. The Canadian government has revealed plans to introduce more immigrants into the workforce to bridge the gap in some sectors of the economy. This plan is seen as an avenue to create opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled individuals ready to settle down, which is a dream come true for most Nigerians who aim to find work outside the country.
3. Education System
Canada is known for its subsidized and high-quality education system. It offers graduate visa programs with a diverse range of education options for Nigerians hoping to pursue an education outside Nigeria.
4. Accessible immigration system
Various immigration offers provide immigrants opportunities to relocate to the country. Canada’s open and well-regulated immigration system is part of the reasons why Canada has become a viable option for Nigerians.
DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria's Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault
Immigration process
With all the benefits, many people are curious about the immigration process. Relocating to Canada will require obtaining permanent residency (PR) in Canada. This process involves assessing one’s eligibility, meeting requirements, and submitting the application for a permanent resident card.
The requirements and steps depend on the path you take which centers on two main categories:
- Provincial Nominee Program
Most of the Provinces and territories in Canada offer programs that address the skills that are lacking in the local economy. The Provincial Nominee Program is a program that focuses on individuals who have the education, skills, and work experience to contribute to the economy of a particular Province. The program centers on graduates, semi-skilled and skilled workers. Each of the Provinces has streams designated to meet the needs of their labor markets that usually target particular categories of people.
NIS generates N39 billion in 12 months, may lose 2% to on-going probe
The Provincial Nominee Program allows different Provinces in Canada to nominate individuals interested in settling in a particular province. The program aims at enhancing a broader and even distribution of immigrants across the country.
The following steps are required to qualify for the Provincial Nominee Program:
- Immigrants are required to apply for nomination to the Province they want to live in.
- Immigrants need to possess the necessary skills, qualifications, and work experience for the Province to nominate them.
- When approved by the Province, applicants should submit another application to the government for Canadian permanent resident status.
Applications for Canadian Permanent Residency hit 21,200 in just 3 months
- Express Entry System
Express Entry System is a system created by the Canadian government to address labor market shortages in the economy. The express entry system consists of immigration programs that enable skilled individuals to migrate to Canada as residents. The system offers some federal programs for skillful or experienced workers under the following categories:
- Federal Skilled Trades Program for candidates who are certified and skilled in particular trades.
- Federal Skilled Worker Program for skilled workers who have qualifications with a minimum of one year of work experience.
- Canada Experience Class for candidates who have worked in certain occupations in Canada for at least one year.
The steps to take in the express entry program include:
- Creating an Express Entry Profile
Interested candidates are required to apply through the Express Entry System by creating an online profile. Applicants are usually ranked or scored following a ranking system known as the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). Comprehensive Ranking System is a points-based system that awards points to profiles created according to specified criteria that include:
- Age
- Skills
- Canadian language benchmark – proficiency in English and French
- Work Experience
- Level of Education
- Provincial Nomination
- Relative residing in Canada
- Submitting documents in the document checklist
A document checklist is a list of the documents required to be with the online application. The documents include:
- Birth certificate
- Marriage certificate if married
- Language test results got from approved English tests like the International English language Testing System (IELTS).
- Work experience documents which include reference letters and employment letters.
- Medical reports
- Education Credential Assessment report for foreign credentials and copies of certificates.
- Travel document or valid passport
Candidates ranked with high profiles following the Comprehensive Ranking System are given Invitations to Apply for permanent residency in Canada.
Immigration can be a stressful experience, but with the proper steps and timely plans, this can ease your immigration process.
