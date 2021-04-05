7 ways to earn in dollars while living in Nigeria

In the previous article, we examined the “Maybe path” to wealth. In this concluding section, we will examine the “Sure path” route to wealth and the upper class.

The Sure Path Section

The sure path is the most predictable path to wealth. It is how the majority of the upper class people got there. There are basically two paths under this section:

1. The Entrepreneur path

The Entrepreneur Path is the surest path to wealth. Starting, growing, and succeeding in business is the greatest and most noble way of creating wealth. This is because it is not focused on you and your family. It is focused on making a real impact, solving real problems, and making the world a better place. The majority of the world’s wealth is created this way. And it is the most predictable path to joining the upper class. Thus, if you want to speed up your journey to the upper class in ways that are noble, free of regret, and impactful, this is the path to follow.

READ:

Sometimes, starting a business may not be feasible for you, especially if you are still working in a job. Thus, the other sure path to take as a working professional is to join a relationship brokering path.

2. Relationship Brokering

Relationship brokering is the best other option for creating wealth for those working in a job. This is because this path helps you leverage one of the most important foundations of a successful business – sales! Every successful business is built on the foundation of selling its products and services. Without the ability to sell, businesses die. Thus, selling and sales are important to every business owner. And as a high achiever who is looking to create success, selling is one of the biggest skills you must have. You must have the ability to sell products and services. The ability to sell your dreams and ideas. And the ability to sell yourself to yourself which is the hardest part for most people. No matter what you want or who you want to become, the ability to sell anything—including yourself—is one of the most rewarding talents to acquire in life. Why? Because it is universal. It can never go out of fashion. And it gives you the opportunity to earn any amount of money that you want. This is the golden opportunity that our relationship brokering system offers. And here is how it works.

READ:

To broker a relationship, you simply serve as the middle man (broker) between someone that wants to solve a problem or achieve a goal (customer) and another person who can help them solve that problem (solution provider). This is most effective after you have used, tested, and trusted the product. This means that relationship brokering offers you two golden opportunities. First, is the opportunity to solve your own problem. And second, is the opportunity to help others solve the same problem and earn income from it. The first opportunity gives you proximity to the upper class. And the second opportunity gives you the privilege to share in the wealth of the wealthy. If you seize these two opportunities you will become wealthy in no time.

The truth is you really have to choose between the fast way or the slow way of reaching the top. The fast way is to allow people at the top to pull you up with speed. And the slow way is to climb up all by yourself. The best way is to be pulled up by the upper class. And the only reason the upper class will pull you up is if they know you. And when you can solve an important problem for them. The most important problem to solve for the upper class is the sales problem. Thus the ability to market and sell will take you to the top faster than anything else.

READ:

If you need help moving from the middle class to the upper class. Becoming a person of value. And developing skills that can solve high-income problems for the upper class. We can help you. The typical people we help are ambitious working professionals that have high income, a strong drive, and the willingness to invest in their own financial transformation. To see if you are a good match send an email to [email protected]

There are no shortcuts to anywhere worth going. If you must change your life, you must pay the price.

About the author

Grace Agada is a recognized leading Financial Expert on Nigerian Soil. She is a Renowned Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, and Bellanaija. Grace is the author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Program, “The Passive Income Retirement Blueprint” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint” for Advisors, Consultants, and Coaches who want to get off the roller coaster of irregular income. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. Her ultimate goal is to create a tribe of professionals that are thriving in any economy. Grace has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. She has consulted for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, Senior Executives, and Top performing Professionals.