Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Best performing banks in Nigeria judging by the numbers

Nairametrics analysed the best banks in Nigeria based on their performance in 2020.

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nigerian banks, Banks with the Highest Social Media Followers

The year 2020 was a remarkable year for the Nigerian banking industry as different policies such as the GSI policy, loan restructuring, etc., were issued in the industry’s favour. The industry became more competitive in the year, with each of the banks striving to increase its market size and revenue.

Tracking the public information of listed banks on the NSE, we analysed them based on popular metrics to determine the leading players in the industry. For the analysis, the full year 2020 results of the following banks were tracked: Access, FBN, FCMB, Fidelity, GTB, Jaiz, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling, Union, UBA, Wema, and Zenith Bank. Ecobank was not considered in the analysis as the bank operates efficiently in other markets besides Nigeria.

The key metrics considered in these analyses are Total Assets, Net Assets, Total Deposits, Profit After Tax, Return on Equity, and Return on Total Assets.

Leading Banks by Total Assets

An analysis of the combined assets of the 12 listed banks that have released their full-year (2020) results (Ecobank excluded) showed that the total assets increased by 27.9% from N38.7 trillion to N49.4 trillion. The increase indicates the stronger financial position of the banks.

Among the 12 banks listed in Nairametrics tracker, the following are the leading banks.

First position – Access Bank: N8.7 trillion
Second position – Zenith Bank: N8.5 trillion
Third position – UBA: N7.7 trillion
Fourth position – FBN Holdings: N7.7 trillion
Fifth Position – GTB: N4.9 trillion

Upshots – Access Bank and Zenith Bank maintained their positions as the banks with the highest total asset in 2020. UBA however, overlooked FBN to stand in the third position, while FBN declined to fourth on the list. Among the leading banks (FUGAZ), UBA had the highest year-on-year growth of 36.95% in 2020, while in the industry generally, Jaiz bank had the highest growth in total assets of 39.3%.

Net Assets

The net asset represents the remainder when all liabilities have been subtracted from the bank’s total asset. It indicates the shareholders’ funds in the banks. Due to the depository nature of commercial banks and the ability of banks to greatly increase their liabilities, the metric is adopted by the CBN in assessing the banking sector’s ability to withstand credit losses.

The combined net asset of our 12 analysed banks increased by 17.9% in 2020 with the largest growth of 25.3% coming from Stanbic IBTC.
The leading banks based on net assets are:

First Position – Zenith Bank: N1.1 trillion
Second Position – Guaranty Trust Bank: N814.4 billion
Third Position – FBN Holdings: N765.2 billion
Fourth Position – Access Bank: N751.0 billion
Fifth Position – UBA: N724.1 billion

Upshots: It is observed that all the banks had significant increases in their net asset in 2020 while the top ones also maintained their positions. However, Union Bank and Wema Bank recorded the least growth in net assets with a 4.75% and 5.9% increase respectively. Zenith Bank’s net asset grew by 18.6%, Guaranty Trust Bank by 18.5%, FBNH by 15.7%, Access bank by 23.8%, and UBA by 21.1%.

Customer Deposits

Customer deposits remain one of the most competitive items in the banking sector since it is from deposits that loans are issued out and other investments are made.

The total customer deposits of the tracked banks increased by 32.1% in 2020. The bank with the highest growth in customer deposits during the period was UBA growing by 48.1%, from N3.8 trillion at the end of 2019 to N5.7 trillion as of April 31st, 2021.

The leading banks based on Customer Deposits are:

First Position – UBA: N5.7 trillion
Second Position – Access Bank: N5.6 trillion
Third Position – Zenith Bank: N5.3 trillion
Fourth Position – FBN Holdings: N4.9 trillion
Fifth Position – GTB: N3.5 trillion

Upshots: UBA grew significantly in 2020, moving from fourth place in 2019 to the bank with the highest customer deposits at the end of 2020. Generally, all the banks recorded customer deposits growth higher than 20% in 2020 with the exemption of Jaiz bank and sterling bank which grew by 7.2% and 6.5% respectively.

Profits After Tax

Due to the increased capacity seen in the growth of total assets of the banks, the banks under our radar delivered improved PAT except for Fidelity, and Wema Bank.

Banks that declared the most profits are;

First Position – Zenith Bank: N230.6 billion
Second Position – Guaranty Trust Bank: N201.4 billion
Third Position – UBA: N113.7 billion
Fourth Position – Access bank: N106 billion
Fifth Position – Stanbic IBTC: N83.2 billion

Upshots: Zenith Bank and GTB outperformed their peers as done in previous years. Also, UBA again outgrew its 4th position in 2019 moving up the ladder to the third position at the end of 2020. However, in terms of growth in PAT, UBA also grew highest by 27.7% in the period under review.

Return on Equity

The return on equity is an important metric that shows the percentage of profit made on every N1 of the shareholders’ fund. It is used to measure the performance and efficiency of the banks.

This metric will show how well banks have maximised the increase in shareholders’ wealth they enjoyed in 2020.

The leading banks based on ROE are

First Position – Guaranty Trust Bank: 26.8%
Second Position – Stanbic IBTC Holdings: 24.4%
Third Position – Zenith Bank: N22.4%
Fourth Position – Jaiz Bank: N17.4%
Fifth Position – UBA: 17.21%

Upshots- Sequel to the increase in total assets and PAT of GTB, the bank was able to achieve the greatest efficiency in the industry delivering a return rate of 26.8% to its shareholders.

Return on Assets

This metric measures the ability of a bank to sweat its assets and deliver the highest possible profits. In the earlier section of the report, we stated that banks recorded significant increase in their assets, however, the ROA was lower. The ROA is a better measure of efficiency since it takes into cognition the bank’s usage of customer’s deposits.

Best banks based on ROA are:

First Position – Guaranty Trust Bank: 4.6%
Second Position – Stanbic IBTC Holdings: 3.8%
Third Position – Zenith Bank: 3.1%
Fourth Position – UBA: 1.7%
Fifth Position – Jaiz Bank: 1.5%

Upshots: A similar result is seen in ROA just as seen in ROE. The average industry ROA was 2.05% and Access (1.3%), FBN (1.1%), FCMB (1.1%), Fidelity Bank (1.2%), Sterling bank (0.9%), Union bank (1.2%) and Wema bank (0.6%) all performed below the industry average.

Exclusives

Price of beans, pepper, tomatoes, surges in Lagos markets as local and foreign rice eases off

The report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 19, 2021

By

Quality of local rice improves as food prices drop across major markets Prices of major household items on the high as weather condition limits harvest, Onions, Pepper, Yam, others increase across various Lagos markets as dealers lament low sales, Traders bag imported rice in local bags, as prices of onions, Ppepper, others drop

The prices of major food items, such as bags of beans, pepper, tomatoes, eggs amongst others have witnessed a significant surge in Lagos State markets, while the price of local and foreign rice record a slight decrease.

This is according to the latest market survey, carried out by Nairalytics Research – the research arm of Nairametrics. 

According to the report, a big bag of brown beans that was initially sold for an average of N33,500, rose by 3.7% to sell for an average of N34,750. Also, the price of a big bag of honey beans increased by 7.02% to sell for an average of N24,750.

READ: Exclusive: No more N100 a plate meal in Nigeria

Similarly, the price of a crate of egg, spiked by 12.7% to sell for an average of N1,438 compared to an initial average of N1,275, while a big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N8,000.

Meanwhile, the price of local and foreign rice has eased off, compared to the price recorded two weeks ago as Royal Stallion rice (foreign) now sells for an average of N24,500 as against an initial average of N25,375 while Mama’s Pride rice sells for an average of N22,625.

This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights. 

READ: CBN says monetary policy not to blame for rising food cost

Items that witnessed price increase 

  • A 50kg bag of honey beans (Oloyin) that was sold for an average of N23,125 two weeks ago has recorded a 7.02% increase in price to sell for an average of N24,750. 
  • Also, a 50kg bag of white beans now sells for an average of N50,000. This represents a 1.4% increase when compared to an average of N49,333 recorded two weeks ago.
  • A bag of brown beans (50kg) that was initially sold for an average of N33,500 now sells for an average of N34,750 indicating an increase of 3.7%. 
  • A 50kg bag of white garri now sells for an average of N11,625 from an initial average of N10,750. This represents an increase of N8.14% in price. Also, a bag of yellow garri of the same size increased by 2.25% to sell for an average of N11,375.
  • Crate of egg that was initially sold for an average of N1,275, now sells for an average of N1,438 indicating a 12.7% increase in price.6% 
  • Refiling of household cooking gas also increased as a 12.5kg cylinder is now filled for an average of N4,700 as against an initial average of N3,975. This represents an increase of 18.2%.
  • Also, a 5kg cylinder that was initially filled for an average of N1,750, increased by 8.6% to an average of N1,900 in February 2021. 
  • A big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N8,000. A 33.3% increase, when compared to an average of N6,000, recorded two weeks ago.
  • The price of a medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes also surged by 50% to sell for an average of N4,500 while a small basket sells for an average of N2,500. 
  • A big bag of pepper now sells for an average of N117,000 compared to an initial average of N7,250 recorded in the last survey. The price of a medium-sized bag of pepper also increased by 114%% to sell for an average of N7,500. 
  • A nylon of Crayfish that was initially sold for an average of N14,750 has now increased by 13.6% in Lagos markets to sell for an average of N16,750.
  • The price of a 25 litres gallon of groundnut oil increased by 8.3% to sell for an average of N19,625 compared to an initial average of N18,125 while a 5 lires gallon sells for an average of N3,675.
  • A carton of Indomie noodles (Belle full) increased by 7.66% to sell for an average of N3.513 while a carton of Hungry man-size Indomie noodles currently sells for an average of N3,338.

READ: Nigeria’s inflation hits 16.47% as food prices soar to record high

Items that witnessed price decrease 

  • The price of a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice decreased by 3.4% to sell for an average of N24,500 compared to an initial average of N25,375.
  • A 50kg bag of Caprice also declined by 2.5% in price to sell for an average of N24,500 as against an initial average of N25,125. The price of Mama’s Pride rice dipped by 4.2% to sell for an average of N22,625.
  • A big sized tuber of yam that was initially sold for an average of N1,000 now sells for an average of N900 indicating a decline in price by 10%. 
  • Also, the price of a medium-sized tuber of yam also reduced by 4.3% to sell for an average of N563. 
  • The price of an 80kg bag of garri (Ijebu) decreased marginally by 1.7% to sell for an average of N14,125 as against an initial average of N14,375. 
  • A big basket of Irish potatoes now sells for an average of N15,500 compared to an initial average of N17,000 recorded two weeks ago. This represents an 8.8% decrease in price. 
  • The price of a big bag of yellow maize reduced by 7.6% to sell for an average of N22,750 while white maize of the same size sells for an average of N23,375. 
  • A big bag of melon now sells for an average of N43,000 representing a marginal decline from an initial average of N43,500 recorded in the previous report.
  • The price of a big bag of dry onions reduced by 24.2% to sell for an average of N12,500 compared to an initial average of N16,500, while a bag of new onion currently sells for an average of N10,500.

READ: Nigeria’s food Inflation rises by 110.5% in five years

Items that maintained initial prices

  • A big bag of bush mango seed (Ogbono) continues to sell for an average of N120,000, the same as recorded two weeks ago.
  • A big basket of sweet potatoes sells for an average of N6,500, the same as recorded in the previous report.
  • Also, the small basket and the smallest size basket of sweet potatoes still sell for an average of N725 and N350 respectively. 
  • A 50kg bag of Dangote flour sells for an average of N13,370, Honey well (N13,950), while Mama Gold sells for an average of N13,850.
  • A carton of full chicken sells for an average of N14,125, Chicken lap also sells for an average of N13,875 while a carton of turkey is sold for an average of N18,500. 
  • Amongst the list of food items that maintained their initial prices include: noodles, beverages, cocoa drinks, sugar, water, and juice. 

READ: Why onion has become the “new gold” in Nigeria

Special markets/items

  • The price of egg has been on the increase since December 2020 and has been attributed to the increasing price of Chicken and their feeds. In a conversation with an egg supplier at Daleko market, she explained to Nairalytics that the increase in the price of items used in the making of chicken feeds such as maize, soya beans has caused the unavoidable increase in the price of chicken, consequently affecting the cost of eggs.
  • Meanwhile, a visit to Daleko market in Lagos State revealed that members of the Nigerian Customs service raided the market and seized bags of foreign rice found in the market. This was disclosed by our correspondent in the market who preferred to remain anonymous. She explained that the Custom members came into the market in the middle of the night and carted with bags of foreign rice found in the market.
  • The recent action by the Nigerian Customs Service to curb illegal smuggling of foreign-made rice into the country caused a momentary increase in the price of foreign rice in Lagos markets and as such affected locally made rice, she explained.
  • The price of local and foreign-made rice have however reduced last week and a bag of locally produced rice currently sells for an average of N22,625 while a bag of foreign-made sells for an average of N24,500.

Market insights

  • The increase in the price of tomatoes was attributed to seasonal fluctuations. According to Mrs Salako a trader at Mile-12 market, she explained that “normally the price of tomatoes always spikes during raining season, and it is not a surprise to see the price go up as it has began to rain in most parts of Nigeria.”
  • The increase in the price of tomatoes and pepper came on the back similar increases recorded in the month of February when scarcity of the food item hit various markets in Lagos State as a result of the Northern traders embarking on strike action.
  • According to Mr. Lanre a tomatoes seller at the Mile 12 market in Lagos, he explained that the fresh food items were not transported into the market during this period. “we were not able to receive fresh tomatoes in February, because the union insisted that they will not bring in new products to the south, due to report of killings associated to Yoruba and Fulani herdsman”, He explained.
  • He also explained that a truck transporting goods from the north was destroyed and burnt down Sometime in the month of February, which further instigated the union to embark on strike action and deprive the South of food items. It is worth noting that the issue has been resolved and business has resumed to normal.
  • The increase in the price of crayfish was attributed to fluctuations due to seasonality. According to KC, a trader at Mile-12 market, he explained to Nairalytics that crayfish is currently scarce in the market as a result of the dry weather but hopes the price will normalize in the coming weeks as we enter into raining season.

READ: Household Survey: Palm Oil prices jack up as tomatoes and melon ease off

 

ItemsBrandUnitMUSHIN (11/3/2021)DALEKO (11/3/2021)OYINGBO (11/3/2021)MILE 12 (11/3/2021)Average MUSHIN (25/2/2021)DALEKO (25/2/2021)OYINGBO (25/2/2021)MILE 12 (25/2/2021)Average
Bag of RiceMama Gold10kg4400420042004100422544004200420041004225
Bag of RiceRoyal Stallion50Kg24000245002500024500245002550025000260002500025375
Bag of RiceRice Master10kg NA41004100 NA41004100
Bag of RiceMama Gold50kg22500220002250023000225002400024000245002450024250
Bag of RiceCaprice50kg24000245002500024500245002550025000250002500025125
Bag of RiceMama's Pride50kg22500230002250022500226252450024000230002300023625
Bag of BeansOloyin50kg24500240002650024000247502200024000250002150023125
Bag of BeansWhite50kg500005000050000500005000050000500004800049333.333333333
Bag of BeansBrown50kg35000350003500034000347503200035000350003200033500
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Big Size Tuber10009009008009001000900110010001000
Tuber of YamAbuja1 Medium Size Tuber550600550550562.5550600550650587.5
Carton of NoodlesIndomie305g (Belle full)35003450350036003512.532003250330033003262.5
Carton of NoodlesIndomie200g (Hungry man)33003400330033503337.532003200320032003200
Carton of NoodlesChikki100g2200220021002300220022002200210023002200
Carton of NoodlesMinimie70g19001750170018001787.519001750170018001787.5
Carton of NoodlesGolden Penny70g1700150016001600160017001500160016001600
Bag of GarriIjebu80kg14500135001450014000141251450014000145001450014375
Bag of GarriWhite50kg12000115001150011500116251050011000110001050010750
Bag of GarriYellow50kg11000115001150011500113751100011000115001100011125
Basket of PotatoSweetBig Basket6500650065006500
Basket of PotatoSweetSmall Basket700750725700750725
Basket of PotatosweetSmallest Basket400300350400300350
Basket of PotatoIrishBiggest Basket160001500015500180001600017000
Basket of PotatoIrishMedium Basket2000200022002200
Basket of PotatoIrishSmall Basket150014001450150014001450
Packet of PastaGolden Penny500g4400440043004200432544004400430042004325
Packet of PastaDangote500g4200430043004300427542004300430043004275
Packet of PastaPower (1 pc)500g250230250230240250230250230240
Packet of PastaBonita (1 pc)500g220230230220225220230230220225
Gallon of Palm OilLocal5 Litres2700260028002600267527002600280026002675
Gallon of Palm OilLocal25 Litres13000130001300013000130001300013000130001300013000
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal5 Litres3700360038003600367536003600350035003550
Gallon of Vegetable OilLocal25 Litres19000200001950020000196251800018000180001850018125
Gallon of Vegetable OilKings5 Litres3200300030002800300032003000300028003000
Gallon of Vegetable OilWesson5 Litres4500390039004300415045003900390043004150
Gallon of Vegetable OilMamador3.8 Litres25002450250028002562.525002450250028002562.5
Gallon of Vegetable OilPower3 Litres1900180018002200192519001800180022001925
Bunch of PlaintainPlantain1 Big Bunch500600500600550500600500600550
Bag of FlourDangote50kg13600136001380014000137501360013600138001400013750
Bag of FlourHoney well50Kg14000136001400014200139501400013600140001420013950
Bag of FlourMama Gold50kg13800136001400014000138501380013600140001400013850
MilkPeak Powdered (Tin)400g12001300120012501237.512001300120012501237.5
Milkpeak Powdered(Tin)900g2800275027002750275028002750270027502750
MilkPeak milk (Refill)500g1200110012001200117512001100120012001175
MilkDano Powdered (Tin)500g1200120011001200117512001200110012001175
MilkDano Powdered(Tin)900g2600250024002500250026002500240025002500
MilkDano (Refill)500g100095010001000987.5100095010001000987.5
MilkThreeCrown (Refill)380g800750800750775800750800750775
MilkLoya Powdered (Tin)400g10001100110010501062.510001100110010501062.5
MilkLoya (Refill)400g900800850800837.5900800850800837.5
MilkCoast (Refill)500g750750750750750750750750750750
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)500g1500145015001450147515001450150014501475
Cocoa BeveragesMilo (Tin)1kg25002450240025002462.525002450240025002462.5
Cocoa BeveragesMilo Refill500g1100110010001100107511001100100011001075
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita Refill500g1300130012001300127513001300120013001275
Cocoa BeveragesBournvita (Plastic)900g2200220023002200222522002200230022002225
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine Refill500g10009001000950962.510009001000950962.5
Cocoa BeveragesOvaltine(Plastic)500g15001500145014001462.515001500145014001462.5
CoffeeNescafe Classic50g600600600600600600600600600600
TeaLipton Yellow label52g300290300300297.5300290300300297.5
TeaTop tea52g300300300300300300300300300300
SugarSt' Louis Sugar(Cube)500g600600600550587.5600600600550587.5
SugarGolden Penny Sugar (cube)500g400350400400387.5400350400400387.5
BreadVal-U1 loaf450450450450450450450450450450
BreadButterfield1 loaf450450400450437.5450450400450437.5
EggN/ACrate14501400140015001437.513001200130013001275
Bottled Water (Refill)CwayRefill600650600600612.5600650600600612.5
Juice5 Alive1 litre550550550600562.5550550550600562.5
JuiceChivita1 litre550550600550562.5550550600550562.5
GasRefilling12.5kg4800480046004600470040004000390040003975
GasRefilling5kg2000190018001900190017001800180017001750
TomatoesBig Basketround shaped8000800060006000
TomatoesMedium Basketround shaped4500450030003000
TomatoesSmall Basketround shaped2500250015001500
TomatoesBig BasketOval ShapedNANA
TomatoesSmall BasketOval ShapedNANA
FishKote (Horse Mackerel)1 kg650600550600600650600600600612.5
FishTitus (Mackerel)1 kg600650550600600600650650650637.5
PepperBig bag170001700017000750070007250
PepperMedium bag700080007500350035003500
MaizeYellow23000230002200023000227502500025000235002500024625
MaizeWhite23000235002350023500233752500025000235002450024500
MelonBig bag440004200043000440004300043500
OnionsBig bagDry Onions130001200012500180001500016500
OnionsBig bagNew Onions100001100010500130001200012500
Bush mango seed(Ogbono)1 big bag120000120000120000120000
Frozen foodFull chickenCarton14000145001400014000141251400014500140001400014125
Frozen foodChicken lapCarton13500140001400014000138751350014000140001400013875
Frozen foodTurkeyCarton1800018500190001850018000185001900018500
CrayfishNylon165001700016750145001500014750

About Nairametrics Food Price Survey

Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market. 

Currencies

Banks automatically create domiciliary accounts for Naira4Dollar recipients

The Naira4Dollar Scheme does not require banks to seek your permission to open a domiciliary account.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 19, 2021

By

Commercial banks in Nigeria are automatically opening domiciliary bank accounts for Beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in Nigeria under the CBN’s Naira4Dollar scheme, Nairametrics authoritatively confirms.

The central bank introduced the scheme earlier in the month, offering N5 for every dollar remitted through any commercial bank or its partner receiving banks in Nigeria. The scheme took effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, and will end on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

According to the CBN, the scheme is “an effort to sustain the encouraging increase in inflows of diaspora remittances into the country”, a major source of forex liquidity for the apex bank.

The scheme is aimed at improving Nigeria’s remittance inflows which Nairametrics currently estimates to be about $1.1 billion citing CBN data as its source.

READ: CBN “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” Explained

How it works

As part of our Financial advocacy initiative, Nairametrics Research conducted an investigation to determine the efficacy of the scheme and to find out whether commercial banks were complying with CBN’s directive to banks to pay beneficiaries in dollars and an extra N5 per dollar remitted.

Here are our findings;

  • We got someone to transfer $100 to a beneficiary in Nigeria.
  • The beneficiary provided their local naira bank account nos.
  • The transferor who resides abroad then transferred the $100 to the beneficiary’s account in Nigeria using WorldRemit.
  • WorldRemit sends an email and text notification to the beneficiary confirming that an inflow has been deposited in the account.
  • The beneficiary went to the bank to claim the inflow. Upon discussing with the bank official, they are told that they received the $100 in a domiciliary account.
  • The account owner then asks how an account was opened without their knowledge. The bank official responds that the account is automatically created upon receipt of foreign remittance.
  • We then asked if the account is a suspense account or if that is transactional, the bank official responds that it is transactional, however, to a cumulative inflow of $2,000.
  • Once the inflow is higher than this amount, the beneficiary is expected to fulfill KYC requirements to continue operating the account.
  • The inflow can also be seen in the bank’s mobile banking application balances. The amount received is withdrawn easily and then you can go to the streets to sell at the prevailing black market rate.
  • The N5 per dollar was also credited to the beneficiary bank account.

READ: Naira4dollar scheme “is not comprehensive enough” to fix remittance shortages – ABCON Chief

What this means

This new initiative suggests the CBN has temporarily opened up the ease of account opening for domiciliary accounts as this promo is meant to last for three months.

  • Commercial banks do not need the permission of the recipients to open a domiciliary account, a huge departure from the CBN’s strict policy documentation requirement for opening domiciliary accounts.
  • However, we observed that the email communication from WorldRemit includes a comment on account opening under the BIC/SWIFT as follows “consentNGUSDAccountCreation”.
  • Apart from dependents expecting money from loved ones abroad, Small Business owners operating in Nigeria can now receive funds from clients without the need to provide a domiciliary account nos in the first instance.
  • All they need to do is provide their naira bank account number and then their bank automatically opens a domiciliary account number once a remittance inflow is received.
  • If this initiative is sustained, it could create a massive platform for the retail market to receive or earn a significant amount of forex abroad without the need to own a PayPal account or any other competing account.

READ: Diaspora remittances are down 61% YoY highlighting need for CBN’s Naira4Dollar promo

But…

While Nairametrics Research also suggests the inflows can be withdrawn at source, it could also open up beneficiaries to tax authorities who also monitor bank account inflows.

  • The Federal and State Inland Revenues also have access to bank accounts and can track inflows which they often use as a basis for their “best of judgment” tax demand notices.
  • This development may also be viewed by critics as the CBN effectively dollarizing the economy through the proliferation of domiciliary account openings.

It is also perceived by critics as confirmation that the CBN is allowing Nigerians to withdraw and sell dollars via the black market.

