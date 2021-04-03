Exclusives
EXCLUSIVE: Best performing banks in Nigeria judging by the numbers
Nairametrics analysed the best banks in Nigeria based on their performance in 2020.
The year 2020 was a remarkable year for the Nigerian banking industry as different policies such as the GSI policy, loan restructuring, etc., were issued in the industry’s favour. The industry became more competitive in the year, with each of the banks striving to increase its market size and revenue.
Tracking the public information of listed banks on the NSE, we analysed them based on popular metrics to determine the leading players in the industry. For the analysis, the full year 2020 results of the following banks were tracked: Access, FBN, FCMB, Fidelity, GTB, Jaiz, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling, Union, UBA, Wema, and Zenith Bank. Ecobank was not considered in the analysis as the bank operates efficiently in other markets besides Nigeria.
The key metrics considered in these analyses are Total Assets, Net Assets, Total Deposits, Profit After Tax, Return on Equity, and Return on Total Assets.
Leading Banks by Total Assets
An analysis of the combined assets of the 12 listed banks that have released their full-year (2020) results (Ecobank excluded) showed that the total assets increased by 27.9% from N38.7 trillion to N49.4 trillion. The increase indicates the stronger financial position of the banks.
Among the 12 banks listed in Nairametrics tracker, the following are the leading banks.
First position – Access Bank: N8.7 trillion
Second position – Zenith Bank: N8.5 trillion
Third position – UBA: N7.7 trillion
Fourth position – FBN Holdings: N7.7 trillion
Fifth Position – GTB: N4.9 trillion
Upshots – Access Bank and Zenith Bank maintained their positions as the banks with the highest total asset in 2020. UBA however, overlooked FBN to stand in the third position, while FBN declined to fourth on the list. Among the leading banks (FUGAZ), UBA had the highest year-on-year growth of 36.95% in 2020, while in the industry generally, Jaiz bank had the highest growth in total assets of 39.3%.
Net Assets
The net asset represents the remainder when all liabilities have been subtracted from the bank’s total asset. It indicates the shareholders’ funds in the banks. Due to the depository nature of commercial banks and the ability of banks to greatly increase their liabilities, the metric is adopted by the CBN in assessing the banking sector’s ability to withstand credit losses.
The combined net asset of our 12 analysed banks increased by 17.9% in 2020 with the largest growth of 25.3% coming from Stanbic IBTC.
The leading banks based on net assets are:
First Position – Zenith Bank: N1.1 trillion
Second Position – Guaranty Trust Bank: N814.4 billion
Third Position – FBN Holdings: N765.2 billion
Fourth Position – Access Bank: N751.0 billion
Fifth Position – UBA: N724.1 billion
Upshots: It is observed that all the banks had significant increases in their net asset in 2020 while the top ones also maintained their positions. However, Union Bank and Wema Bank recorded the least growth in net assets with a 4.75% and 5.9% increase respectively. Zenith Bank’s net asset grew by 18.6%, Guaranty Trust Bank by 18.5%, FBNH by 15.7%, Access bank by 23.8%, and UBA by 21.1%.
Customer Deposits
Customer deposits remain one of the most competitive items in the banking sector since it is from deposits that loans are issued out and other investments are made.
The total customer deposits of the tracked banks increased by 32.1% in 2020. The bank with the highest growth in customer deposits during the period was UBA growing by 48.1%, from N3.8 trillion at the end of 2019 to N5.7 trillion as of April 31st, 2021.
The leading banks based on Customer Deposits are:
First Position – UBA: N5.7 trillion
Second Position – Access Bank: N5.6 trillion
Third Position – Zenith Bank: N5.3 trillion
Fourth Position – FBN Holdings: N4.9 trillion
Fifth Position – GTB: N3.5 trillion
Upshots: UBA grew significantly in 2020, moving from fourth place in 2019 to the bank with the highest customer deposits at the end of 2020. Generally, all the banks recorded customer deposits growth higher than 20% in 2020 with the exemption of Jaiz bank and sterling bank which grew by 7.2% and 6.5% respectively.
Profits After Tax
Due to the increased capacity seen in the growth of total assets of the banks, the banks under our radar delivered improved PAT except for Fidelity, and Wema Bank.
Banks that declared the most profits are;
First Position – Zenith Bank: N230.6 billion
Second Position – Guaranty Trust Bank: N201.4 billion
Third Position – UBA: N113.7 billion
Fourth Position – Access bank: N106 billion
Fifth Position – Stanbic IBTC: N83.2 billion
Upshots: Zenith Bank and GTB outperformed their peers as done in previous years. Also, UBA again outgrew its 4th position in 2019 moving up the ladder to the third position at the end of 2020. However, in terms of growth in PAT, UBA also grew highest by 27.7% in the period under review.
Return on Equity
The return on equity is an important metric that shows the percentage of profit made on every N1 of the shareholders’ fund. It is used to measure the performance and efficiency of the banks.
This metric will show how well banks have maximised the increase in shareholders’ wealth they enjoyed in 2020.
The leading banks based on ROE are
First Position – Guaranty Trust Bank: 26.8%
Second Position – Stanbic IBTC Holdings: 24.4%
Third Position – Zenith Bank: N22.4%
Fourth Position – Jaiz Bank: N17.4%
Fifth Position – UBA: 17.21%
Upshots- Sequel to the increase in total assets and PAT of GTB, the bank was able to achieve the greatest efficiency in the industry delivering a return rate of 26.8% to its shareholders.
Return on Assets
This metric measures the ability of a bank to sweat its assets and deliver the highest possible profits. In the earlier section of the report, we stated that banks recorded significant increase in their assets, however, the ROA was lower. The ROA is a better measure of efficiency since it takes into cognition the bank’s usage of customer’s deposits.
Best banks based on ROA are:
First Position – Guaranty Trust Bank: 4.6%
Second Position – Stanbic IBTC Holdings: 3.8%
Third Position – Zenith Bank: 3.1%
Fourth Position – UBA: 1.7%
Fifth Position – Jaiz Bank: 1.5%
Upshots: A similar result is seen in ROA just as seen in ROE. The average industry ROA was 2.05% and Access (1.3%), FBN (1.1%), FCMB (1.1%), Fidelity Bank (1.2%), Sterling bank (0.9%), Union bank (1.2%) and Wema bank (0.6%) all performed below the industry average.
Price of beans, pepper, tomatoes, surges in Lagos markets as local and foreign rice eases off
The report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.
The prices of major food items, such as bags of beans, pepper, tomatoes, eggs amongst others have witnessed a significant surge in Lagos State markets, while the price of local and foreign rice record a slight decrease.
This is according to the latest market survey, carried out by Nairalytics Research – the research arm of Nairametrics.
According to the report, a big bag of brown beans that was initially sold for an average of N33,500, rose by 3.7% to sell for an average of N34,750. Also, the price of a big bag of honey beans increased by 7.02% to sell for an average of N24,750.
READ: Exclusive: No more N100 a plate meal in Nigeria
Similarly, the price of a crate of egg, spiked by 12.7% to sell for an average of N1,438 compared to an initial average of N1,275, while a big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N8,000.
Meanwhile, the price of local and foreign rice has eased off, compared to the price recorded two weeks ago as Royal Stallion rice (foreign) now sells for an average of N24,500 as against an initial average of N25,375 while Mama’s Pride rice sells for an average of N22,625.
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and insights.
READ: CBN says monetary policy not to blame for rising food cost
Items that witnessed price increase
- A 50kg bag of honey beans (Oloyin) that was sold for an average of N23,125 two weeks ago has recorded a 7.02% increase in price to sell for an average of N24,750.
- Also, a 50kg bag of white beans now sells for an average of N50,000. This represents a 1.4% increase when compared to an average of N49,333 recorded two weeks ago.
- A bag of brown beans (50kg) that was initially sold for an average of N33,500 now sells for an average of N34,750 indicating an increase of 3.7%.
- A 50kg bag of white garri now sells for an average of N11,625 from an initial average of N10,750. This represents an increase of N8.14% in price. Also, a bag of yellow garri of the same size increased by 2.25% to sell for an average of N11,375.
- Crate of egg that was initially sold for an average of N1,275, now sells for an average of N1,438 indicating a 12.7% increase in price.6%
- Refiling of household cooking gas also increased as a 12.5kg cylinder is now filled for an average of N4,700 as against an initial average of N3,975. This represents an increase of 18.2%.
- Also, a 5kg cylinder that was initially filled for an average of N1,750, increased by 8.6% to an average of N1,900 in February 2021.
- A big basket of round shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N8,000. A 33.3% increase, when compared to an average of N6,000, recorded two weeks ago.
- The price of a medium-sized basket of round shaped tomatoes also surged by 50% to sell for an average of N4,500 while a small basket sells for an average of N2,500.
- A big bag of pepper now sells for an average of N117,000 compared to an initial average of N7,250 recorded in the last survey. The price of a medium-sized bag of pepper also increased by 114%% to sell for an average of N7,500.
- A nylon of Crayfish that was initially sold for an average of N14,750 has now increased by 13.6% in Lagos markets to sell for an average of N16,750.
- The price of a 25 litres gallon of groundnut oil increased by 8.3% to sell for an average of N19,625 compared to an initial average of N18,125 while a 5 lires gallon sells for an average of N3,675.
- A carton of Indomie noodles (Belle full) increased by 7.66% to sell for an average of N3.513 while a carton of Hungry man-size Indomie noodles currently sells for an average of N3,338.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation hits 16.47% as food prices soar to record high
Items that witnessed price decrease
- The price of a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice decreased by 3.4% to sell for an average of N24,500 compared to an initial average of N25,375.
- A 50kg bag of Caprice also declined by 2.5% in price to sell for an average of N24,500 as against an initial average of N25,125. The price of Mama’s Pride rice dipped by 4.2% to sell for an average of N22,625.
- A big sized tuber of yam that was initially sold for an average of N1,000 now sells for an average of N900 indicating a decline in price by 10%.
- Also, the price of a medium-sized tuber of yam also reduced by 4.3% to sell for an average of N563.
- The price of an 80kg bag of garri (Ijebu) decreased marginally by 1.7% to sell for an average of N14,125 as against an initial average of N14,375.
- A big basket of Irish potatoes now sells for an average of N15,500 compared to an initial average of N17,000 recorded two weeks ago. This represents an 8.8% decrease in price.
- The price of a big bag of yellow maize reduced by 7.6% to sell for an average of N22,750 while white maize of the same size sells for an average of N23,375.
- A big bag of melon now sells for an average of N43,000 representing a marginal decline from an initial average of N43,500 recorded in the previous report.
- The price of a big bag of dry onions reduced by 24.2% to sell for an average of N12,500 compared to an initial average of N16,500, while a bag of new onion currently sells for an average of N10,500.
READ: Nigeria’s food Inflation rises by 110.5% in five years
Items that maintained initial prices
- A big bag of bush mango seed (Ogbono) continues to sell for an average of N120,000, the same as recorded two weeks ago.
- A big basket of sweet potatoes sells for an average of N6,500, the same as recorded in the previous report.
- Also, the small basket and the smallest size basket of sweet potatoes still sell for an average of N725 and N350 respectively.
- A 50kg bag of Dangote flour sells for an average of N13,370, Honey well (N13,950), while Mama Gold sells for an average of N13,850.
- A carton of full chicken sells for an average of N14,125, Chicken lap also sells for an average of N13,875 while a carton of turkey is sold for an average of N18,500.
- Amongst the list of food items that maintained their initial prices include: noodles, beverages, cocoa drinks, sugar, water, and juice.
READ: Why onion has become the “new gold” in Nigeria
Special markets/items
- The price of egg has been on the increase since December 2020 and has been attributed to the increasing price of Chicken and their feeds. In a conversation with an egg supplier at Daleko market, she explained to Nairalytics that the increase in the price of items used in the making of chicken feeds such as maize, soya beans has caused the unavoidable increase in the price of chicken, consequently affecting the cost of eggs.
- Meanwhile, a visit to Daleko market in Lagos State revealed that members of the Nigerian Customs service raided the market and seized bags of foreign rice found in the market. This was disclosed by our correspondent in the market who preferred to remain anonymous. She explained that the Custom members came into the market in the middle of the night and carted with bags of foreign rice found in the market.
- The recent action by the Nigerian Customs Service to curb illegal smuggling of foreign-made rice into the country caused a momentary increase in the price of foreign rice in Lagos markets and as such affected locally made rice, she explained.
- The price of local and foreign-made rice have however reduced last week and a bag of locally produced rice currently sells for an average of N22,625 while a bag of foreign-made sells for an average of N24,500.
Market insights
- The increase in the price of tomatoes was attributed to seasonal fluctuations. According to Mrs Salako a trader at Mile-12 market, she explained that “normally the price of tomatoes always spikes during raining season, and it is not a surprise to see the price go up as it has began to rain in most parts of Nigeria.”
- The increase in the price of tomatoes and pepper came on the back similar increases recorded in the month of February when scarcity of the food item hit various markets in Lagos State as a result of the Northern traders embarking on strike action.
- According to Mr. Lanre a tomatoes seller at the Mile 12 market in Lagos, he explained that the fresh food items were not transported into the market during this period. “we were not able to receive fresh tomatoes in February, because the union insisted that they will not bring in new products to the south, due to report of killings associated to Yoruba and Fulani herdsman”, He explained.
- He also explained that a truck transporting goods from the north was destroyed and burnt down Sometime in the month of February, which further instigated the union to embark on strike action and deprive the South of food items. It is worth noting that the issue has been resolved and business has resumed to normal.
- The increase in the price of crayfish was attributed to fluctuations due to seasonality. According to KC, a trader at Mile-12 market, he explained to Nairalytics that crayfish is currently scarce in the market as a result of the dry weather but hopes the price will normalize in the coming weeks as we enter into raining season.
READ: Household Survey: Palm Oil prices jack up as tomatoes and melon ease off
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (11/3/2021)
|DALEKO (11/3/2021)
|OYINGBO (11/3/2021)
|MILE 12 (11/3/2021)
|Average
|MUSHIN (25/2/2021)
|DALEKO (25/2/2021)
|OYINGBO (25/2/2021)
|MILE 12 (25/2/2021)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4400
|4200
|4200
|4100
|4225
|4400
|4200
|4200
|4100
|4225
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|24000
|24500
|25000
|24500
|24500
|25500
|25000
|26000
|25000
|25375
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|NA
|4100
|4100
|NA
|4100
|4100
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|22500
|22000
|22500
|23000
|22500
|24000
|24000
|24500
|24500
|24250
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|24000
|24500
|25000
|24500
|24500
|25500
|25000
|25000
|25000
|25125
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|22500
|23000
|22500
|22500
|22625
|24500
|24000
|23000
|23000
|23625
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|24500
|24000
|26500
|24000
|24750
|22000
|24000
|25000
|21500
|23125
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|50000
|50000
|50000
|50000
|50000
|50000
|50000
|48000
|49333.333333333
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|35000
|35000
|35000
|34000
|34750
|32000
|35000
|35000
|32000
|33500
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|1000
|900
|900
|800
|900
|1000
|900
|1100
|1000
|1000
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|600
|550
|550
|562.5
|550
|600
|550
|650
|587.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3500
|3450
|3500
|3600
|3512.5
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3300
|3400
|3300
|3350
|3337.5
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|13500
|14500
|14000
|14125
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|12000
|11500
|11500
|11500
|11625
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11500
|11500
|11500
|11375
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|6500
|6500
|6500
|6500
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|750
|725
|700
|750
|725
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|300
|350
|400
|300
|350
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|16000
|15000
|15500
|18000
|16000
|17000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2000
|2000
|2200
|2200
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1500
|1400
|1450
|1500
|1400
|1450
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3700
|3600
|3800
|3600
|3675
|3600
|3600
|3500
|3500
|3550
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|19000
|20000
|19500
|20000
|19625
|18000
|18000
|18000
|18500
|18125
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1450
|1400
|1400
|1500
|1437.5
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1300
|1275
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|600
|650
|600
|600
|612.5
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|4800
|4800
|4600
|4600
|4700
|4000
|4000
|3900
|4000
|3975
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|2000
|1900
|1800
|1900
|1900
|1700
|1800
|1800
|1700
|1750
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|8000
|8000
|6000
|6000
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|4500
|4500
|3000
|3000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|2500
|2500
|1500
|1500
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|NA
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|NA
|NA
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|550
|600
|600
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|550
|600
|600
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|17000
|17000
|17000
|7500
|7000
|7250
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|7000
|8000
|7500
|3500
|3500
|3500
|Maize
|Yellow
|23000
|23000
|22000
|23000
|22750
|25000
|25000
|23500
|25000
|24625
|Maize
|White
|23000
|23500
|23500
|23500
|23375
|25000
|25000
|23500
|24500
|24500
|Melon
|Big bag
|44000
|42000
|43000
|44000
|43000
|43500
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|13000
|12000
|12500
|18000
|15000
|16500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|10000
|11000
|10500
|13000
|12000
|12500
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|120000
|120000
|120000
|120000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14125
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14125
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|13500
|14000
|14000
|14000
|13875
|13500
|14000
|14000
|14000
|13875
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|18000
|18500
|19000
|18500
|18000
|18500
|19000
|18500
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|16500
|17000
|16750
|14500
|15000
|14750
About Nairametrics Food Price Survey
Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a bi-weekly Household Market Survey that covers the prices of major food items in Nigeria, with emphasis on five major markets in Lagos – Mushin market, Daleko market, Oyingbo market, Idi-Oro market, and Mile 12 market.
Currencies
Banks automatically create domiciliary accounts for Naira4Dollar recipients
The Naira4Dollar Scheme does not require banks to seek your permission to open a domiciliary account.
Commercial banks in Nigeria are automatically opening domiciliary bank accounts for Beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in Nigeria under the CBN’s Naira4Dollar scheme, Nairametrics authoritatively confirms.
The central bank introduced the scheme earlier in the month, offering N5 for every dollar remitted through any commercial bank or its partner receiving banks in Nigeria. The scheme took effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, and will end on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
According to the CBN, the scheme is “an effort to sustain the encouraging increase in inflows of diaspora remittances into the country”, a major source of forex liquidity for the apex bank.
The scheme is aimed at improving Nigeria’s remittance inflows which Nairametrics currently estimates to be about $1.1 billion citing CBN data as its source.
READ: CBN “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” Explained
How it works
As part of our Financial advocacy initiative, Nairametrics Research conducted an investigation to determine the efficacy of the scheme and to find out whether commercial banks were complying with CBN’s directive to banks to pay beneficiaries in dollars and an extra N5 per dollar remitted.
Here are our findings;
- We got someone to transfer $100 to a beneficiary in Nigeria.
- The beneficiary provided their local naira bank account nos.
- The transferor who resides abroad then transferred the $100 to the beneficiary’s account in Nigeria using WorldRemit.
- WorldRemit sends an email and text notification to the beneficiary confirming that an inflow has been deposited in the account.
- The beneficiary went to the bank to claim the inflow. Upon discussing with the bank official, they are told that they received the $100 in a domiciliary account.
- The account owner then asks how an account was opened without their knowledge. The bank official responds that the account is automatically created upon receipt of foreign remittance.
- We then asked if the account is a suspense account or if that is transactional, the bank official responds that it is transactional, however, to a cumulative inflow of $2,000.
- Once the inflow is higher than this amount, the beneficiary is expected to fulfill KYC requirements to continue operating the account.
- The inflow can also be seen in the bank’s mobile banking application balances. The amount received is withdrawn easily and then you can go to the streets to sell at the prevailing black market rate.
- The N5 per dollar was also credited to the beneficiary bank account.
READ: Naira4dollar scheme “is not comprehensive enough” to fix remittance shortages – ABCON Chief
What this means
This new initiative suggests the CBN has temporarily opened up the ease of account opening for domiciliary accounts as this promo is meant to last for three months.
- Commercial banks do not need the permission of the recipients to open a domiciliary account, a huge departure from the CBN’s strict policy documentation requirement for opening domiciliary accounts.
- However, we observed that the email communication from WorldRemit includes a comment on account opening under the BIC/SWIFT as follows “consentNGUSDAccountCreation”.
- Apart from dependents expecting money from loved ones abroad, Small Business owners operating in Nigeria can now receive funds from clients without the need to provide a domiciliary account nos in the first instance.
- All they need to do is provide their naira bank account number and then their bank automatically opens a domiciliary account number once a remittance inflow is received.
- If this initiative is sustained, it could create a massive platform for the retail market to receive or earn a significant amount of forex abroad without the need to own a PayPal account or any other competing account.
READ: Diaspora remittances are down 61% YoY highlighting need for CBN’s Naira4Dollar promo
But…
While Nairametrics Research also suggests the inflows can be withdrawn at source, it could also open up beneficiaries to tax authorities who also monitor bank account inflows.
- The Federal and State Inland Revenues also have access to bank accounts and can track inflows which they often use as a basis for their “best of judgment” tax demand notices.
- This development may also be viewed by critics as the CBN effectively dollarizing the economy through the proliferation of domiciliary account openings.
It is also perceived by critics as confirmation that the CBN is allowing Nigerians to withdraw and sell dollars via the black market.
