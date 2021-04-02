Business News
Export of non-oil products to begin from Edo Dry Port
The promoters of the Edo Dry Port have revealed that the export of non-oil products will soon commence.
The promoters of the Edo Dry Port, Atlantique Marine Engineering Services disclosed that it is working with various stakeholders including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and various Chambers of Commerce to begin the exportation of non-oil products from the dry port.
This was disclosed by Dr Charles Akhigbe, MD/CEO AMES-Edo Inland Container in an interview with NAN on Thursday.
What Mr. Akhigbe is saying
“We are entering into contracts with Chambers of Commerce, Manufacturers Associations as well as individuals to start exportation of non-oil products from Edo via the inland dry port.
“Exporters of Agricultural products within the Edo region do not need to go to Lagos anymore because everything about exportation can be done at the dry port.
“The DEW initiative being driven by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council will ensure that exporters operate under one roof to get certification for their products.
“Once the product meets the necessary export standards, it will be packaged and loaded into a container and conveyed straight to the nominated shipping line,” he said.
In case you missed it
Business
NIN not mandatory for voter registration – INEC
INEC has stated that the National Identification Number (NIN) is not compulsory for voter registration.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that Nigerians taking part in the new voter registration drive commencing on the 28th of June do not need to produce their National Identification Number (NIN) as it is not mandatory.
This was disclosed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while addressing Newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.
“I want to make this important clarification. NIN is not going to be made mandatory for voter registration,” he said.
“This is for a simple reason that we are operating on the basis of the law establishing INEC.
“Section 10 of the Electoral Act lists identifications to be presented by prospective registrants for the purpose of voter registration to include birth certificate, national passport, national identity card,” he added.
He said that the NIN card was only one of the means of identification provided for, under section 10 sub-section 2 of the electoral act.
“We cannot single that out and make it mandatory. All the other requirements are requirements of the law and we must apply the law appropriately.
If you have your national ID card we will register you on the presentation of the card, but we will not make it a mandatory means of identification for the exercise.
Since the law, the electoral act, does not make it mandatory, it is only one of the many means of identification required,” Yakubu said.
The Chairman disclosed that NIN was only one of the various means of identification provided under section 10 sub-section 2 of the electoral act. He added that INEC cannot single that out and make it mandatory. However, they must comply with all the other requirements which are requirements of the law.
On voter registration:
The INEC boss said the commission is launching a Voter Enrolment Device, which would enable applicants to apply for voter registration and complete the process at the nearest registration centre for data capturing.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported last month that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said all potential candidates must provide their National Identity Number (NIN) at the point of registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration.
- Meanwhile, earlier this week a Federal High Court in Lagos State barred the FG from blocking SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers in April and extended the deadline by 2 months.
Business
Government will look into Resident Doctors’ strike in the shortest time possible – Mamora
The Minister of State for Health has stated that the issue with striking Resident Doctors will be solved within the shortest possible time.
The Federal Government has once again pleaded with striking resident doctors, promising that all their demands will be looked into by the government in the shortest time possible.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, during the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Modular Theatre Complex and Amenity Ward at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi (NOHIL), in Lagos on Thursday.
“I want to appeal to our colleagues, the resident doctors, to please bear with the government. We appreciate what they have been doing.
“We are going to support them and resolve their issues, and we will continue to work together for the good of Nigerians,” the Minister said.
“I can say with all modesty that government is truly concerned with the welfare of the striking doctors and we are doing all within our powers to see to their welfare.
“The government team has been having meetings with them up to 12.00 a.m today and I’m sure that all their demands will be looked into by the government in the shortest time possible.”
The Minister added that the administration would continue to do its best in the provision of adequate healthcare infrastructure and personnel.
In case you missed it
- Earlier this week, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) warned that they would embark on an indefinite strike on Thursday if the Nigerian government failed to meet their demands.
- Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had said that the FG would look at the proposals with the striking doctors, and fix adequate timelines which the government would mark off as they were being executed.
- He revealed that there had been informal meetings with the finance ministry, which had started solving some of the problems, and two committees in the National Assembly were also trying to solve the issues.
