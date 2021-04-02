Profiles
Olugbenga Agboola: The making of the Co-founder of Flutterwave – Nigeria’s $1bn Startup
Our profile for the week looks at this serial entrepreneur, Olugbenga Agboola, who has had two successful exits.
Flutterwave recently attained unicorn status after the payment services fintech received $170 million in its Series C funding. The injection of funds pushed the fintech’s valuation past a billion dollars, making it the third African unicorn in fintech.
Interestingly, this funding series comes about a year after the Series B funding of about $35 million in January 2020. The co-founder and current CEO of the payments company, Olugbenga Agboola, recorded both achievements under his leadership as Chief Executive Officer.
Education
Agboola was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and had his early schooling in Nigeria before traveling to the United States of America. He bagged an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, Cambridge. He also has a master’s degree in information technology security and behavioral engineering. He got the standard IT security certifications from EC-Council University, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He then received his Project Management and Advanced Computing degree from the University of Westminster in London, England.
He later completed the Fundamentals of Finance for The Technical Executive in November 2012, as well as the Developing a Leading Edge Operations Strategy in April 2013, both at MIT. He added the Supply Chain Strategy and Management programme to his arsenal, and the Essential IT for Non-IT Executives, both in November 2014 at MIT.
In the course of his training, he acquired skills in Development Tools, Ethical Hacking, JavaScript, PHP, PHP Applications, Product Innovation, Product Life Cycle Management, Product Management, Product Marketing, Retail Banking, Security Management, Agent Management System, Card Management Solution, and Server Administration.
Agboola is not just a financial technology engineer, he is a certified ethical hacker, certified security analyst, and Microsoft certified system engineer.
An eventful career
Agboola worked as an Application Developer for British Telecom Professional Services from January 2003 to January 2004 and worked at Paypal as an application engineer from 2004 to January 2005. He then joined the Enterprise Infrastructure Solution Development team for Guarantee Trust Bank from January 2005 to March 2009, before moving to Standard Bank Nigeria. He worked there as the Technology (e-business) Product Developer/Project Manager for a couple of years and came up with a Biometric Payment Solution for the bank.
At different times, he also worked as the Google Product Manager at Google Wallet, and as the Head of Mobile Financial Services at Sterling Bank. He was the Head of Digital Factory and Innovation at Access Bank from November 2014 to May 2016 and was part of the Management Programme at the Wharton School in 2015.
Before assuming his position as CEO of Flutterwave, he served as the Senior Entrepreneur in Residence at Africa Fintech Foundry from May 2016 to August 2018 and was part of the Strategic Marketing Programme at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management, Evanston, Illinois in 2017. Since October 2018, he has served as an entrepreneur at Royal Bank of Scotland Business.
A payment solution for Africa
The knowledge he got from working with these institutions quickly opened his eyes to the payment systems problem in Africa, and how a single innovation could provide the solution. Agboola recalled in an interview that though African countries had strong payment systems in their countries, none of these solutions could interoperate with each other and allow users to make and receive payments across international borders. Flutterwave came in to resolve this challenge.
“Africa needs three major things, logistics, payments, and commerce. Flutterwave is taking care of the fragmented payment system in Africa. The fragmented system needs a central means of payment to facilitate commerce within the continent. That is what Flutterwave is out to do,” he said.
Together with Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and a team of another tech, banking, and African payments veterans, he founded Flutterwave in 2016 to build an Africa-wide payments infrastructure to connect all payment types in the continent and bring a single-use payment solution to any merchant or small business. This solution would later allow businesses to accept payments from anywhere.
In other words, Flutterwave allows business owners to accept payments from customers without having to worry about compliance requirements, infrastructure technology, or having to deal with multiple payment providers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in the United Kingdom, and countries across Africa and Europe.
Aboyeji served as the first CEO, while Agboola was the Chief Technical Officer, until October 2018 when Aboyeji stepped down and Agboola took over as the company’s CEO.
Agboola led the firm through a Series B funding round, which injected $35 million into the company with investments from MasterCard, CRE Ventures, Fintech Collective, 4DX Ventures, and Raba Capital in 2020. Even when other businesses were groping in the dark, Flutterwave was keeping the lights on by helping businesses all over receive payments and arrange deliveries. According to Agboola, the company processed more than 80 million transactions, worth $7.5 billion, in 17 African countries in 2020. The company also went ahead with plans for greater expansion so that a customer in South Africa, for instance, could seamlessly use her Kenyan digital wallet to buy products in Senegal.
In the words of Agboola, “Africa is not a country, but we make it feel like one.”
Agboola also has a mobile money project which he started in 2011 to offer banking services to people, such as opening bank accounts, accessing card services, money transfer services, bill payment, merchant services, and cardless withdrawals on ATMs via their mobile phones.
He was also part of the Corporate Cards Product Development Project from April 2011 to December 2011, providing solutions for the cash management needs of multinationals through online tools for card management.
Recognitions and other interests
Agboola has two patents: C4T DATA Encryption Tech and QR code Payment. He was also part of the Young African Leaders Initiative at the Young African Leaders Initiative Network from May 2014 to June 2015.
In 2019, he became a member of Fast Company’s Impact Council, consisting of entrepreneurs, technologists, corporate chieftains, and designers. He also sits on the board of directors for the Corporate Council on Africa and chairs the Board of Directors at the Great Ife Alumni Association Inc. He was a part of the panel for the US Africa Business Summit in Maputo, Mozambique, and spoke during the session of Transforming African Economies Through Digitalization, on 20th June 2019.
In 2019, at Endeavor’s 87th International Selection Panel in Madrid, Spain, Agboola was selected as one of six African entrepreneurs to join Endeavor, a non-profit organisation that supports high-impact entrepreneurs around the world. Also in 2019, Olugbenga Agboola was listed as one of the Quartz Africa Innovators 2019 in recognition of his input in the fintech space.
Vivian Nwakah is buildng a safer health care system through MedSaf
Nwakah is a serial entrepreneur who has brought innovative approaches to technology in healthcare, pharmaceutical and energy sectors.
Several years ago, unscrupulous business people were making huge profits from taking the lives of thousands of Nigerians, both young and old. How? Through the sale of fake drugs.
There were many stories of people who bought drugs, even from registered health facilities, and died after taking them. This activity compelled the government to form NAFDAC, and we can all agree that the killer-trend has been curbed to a large degree.
However, moving away from the activities of NAFDAC, some individuals in the tech sector have also been instrumental in the fight against fake and counterfeit drugs. One of them is Vivian Nwakah, the founder of MEDSAF.
MEDSAF is an online pharmacy that provides both individuals and health-care facilities such as pharmacies and hospitals, easy, cost-effective medications through its technology platform.
Nwakah was born and raised in Chicago, USA where she started a chain of home-care agencies. She entered the Global Partners Program, studying business in several academic institutions in Brazil, France and the USA. As part of the program, she moved to Nigeria in 2013.
Her first business venture in Nigeria was in renewable energy. She turned her sights to the healthcare sector when her friend died after ingesting fake malaria drugs. This tragic event, coupled with similar stories all around the country motivated her to found MEDSAF in 2016.
She is a passionate, serial entrepreneur who has brought innovative approaches to technology in healthcare, pharmaceutical and energy sectors.
She has won several awards for being a top sales-leader and has also been recognized by several reputable organzations such as Forbes, the British Royal Family, Seedstars and Women in Africa, for being a high-impact female entrepreneur.
Her business vision is to create a better, safer healthcare system, in not just Nigeria, but in other West African countries.
Hakeem Belo-Osagie; the rough ride of a Nigerian entrepreneur
Belo-Osagie has remained dogged in business, surmounting challenges every step of the way.
Hakeem Belo-Osagie became most prominent during his stint as Board Chairman of Etisalat Nigeria, but in truth, he has been a key player in the development of Nigeria’s economy for decades. His interests span the energy sector, the banking sector, the telecommunication industry, and very recently, real estate.
Though he has had quite a bumpy ride as a businessman over the years, Belo-Osagie continues to forge ahead; he was even listed as the 41st richest in Africa with a net worth of $600 million in 2014.
Education
In 1955, Hakeem was born to the family of late Professor Tiamiyu Belo-Osagie, a renowned gynaecologist, and Iyalekitue Bazuaye, a nurse. His father was the proprietor of the Osagie Medical Centre, and rendered medical services to several political and military leaders in the country, including General Ibrahim Babangida and President Shehu Shagari.
He was only three years old when his family relocated to England, where he had his early education. They returned to Nigeria when he was eight, and he completed his primary education before proceeding to King’s College, Lagos for his secondary education. However, they changed location again, so he finished his secondary education at the United World College of the Atlantic, Wales.
Hakeem Belo-Osagie obtained a law degree from the University of Cambridge, an MA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and also an MBA from Harvard Business School.
A brief career in the public sector
Shortly after graduating from Harvard Business School in 1980, Belo-Osagie returned to Nigeria to start his career in Nigeria’s energy sector. It is believed that he benefitted from his father’s position as a family gynaecologist to the family of General Ibrahim Babangida.
He started as Special Assistant to the Minister of Petroleum and Energy, late Alhaji Rilwan Lukmon, and was later Secretary of the Oil Policy Review and LNG Committees. He also worked in the Petrochemicals Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
In 1986, he left the government service to set up an energy consulting firm, CTIC, signalling his shift into the waters of entrepreneurial uncertainty.
The dive into business
In 1998, he acquired a controlling stake in the United Bank for Africa and became the Chairman. At the time of this purchase, UBA was on sale for $15 million and many thought buying into the bank was a bad idea.
Belo-Osagie insisted that it was an undervalued asset despite the refusal of a large South African bank to put in $8m for a 51% stake in UBA, as it considered UBA “too risky” an investment. He went through with his instincts and it proved right because a few years later, the same South African bank made an offer that valued UBA at $300m.
His ingenuity as Chairman must have also been a contributing factor to the bank’s revival. However, he had to resign from the position in March 2004, due to unconfirmed allegations made by the Central Bank of Nigeria that the bank, under his leadership, had engaged in unlicensed foreign exchange trading.
A brush with the law
Even after resigning, the apex bank went ahead to blacklist him. A year after, in 2005, there were reports suggesting that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had launched investigations into Belo-Osagie’s tenure as UBA Board Chairman. There appears to be no incriminating findings from this investigation as no criminal charge was ever filed against him.
After almost six years, on May 24, 2010, the CBN removed his name from its blacklist, acknowledging that its actions had been unduly punitive.
Business regrets
Belo-Osagie recalls one of his biggest mistakes in business happened when he was part of a group that lost the bid for the first mobile network licences in Nigeria. Available data then had suggested to him and his group that the Nigerian mobile phone market could not exceed 20 million subscribers, so they were advised to peg their bid at US$265 million. They lost the bid to other groups that went as high as $285 million. Looking back, Belo-Osagie reckoned the licences were worth a whole lot more, probably closer to $800 million, given that Nigeria now has over 100 million mobile phone users.
Nuggets
In an interview, he also pointed out that a critical part of his business success could be attributed to setting up the right teams with differing talents and expertise. It is always important to appoint someone with “a spirit of adventure, a hunger for new things” in business as “that eagerness and desire to experience something new, is more important than functional intelligence.”
Belo-Osagie also founded the First Securities Discount House (FSDH), one of Nigeria’s leading money markets trading firm, and served as the first Chairman. FSDH holding company now includes among its holdings the FSDH Merchant Bank, FSDH Asset management, PAL pensions and FSDH securities trading company.
He has remained dogged in business, surmounting challenges every step of the way.
Other interests and positions
Hakeem Belo-Osagie served as Chairman Board of Directors of Etisalat Nigeria, where he has significant stakes, until 2017 when he stepped aside. He served as Chairman of the Abuja Investment Company (2007-2011) and a director of Timbuktu Media.
He is Chairman of Metis Capital Partners, an organisation focused on brokering and delivering attractive, large-ticket transactions in Africa to select blue-chip international investment partners.
Belo-Osagie is the Chairman and main shareholder in Duval Properties Limited, a real estate company currently engaged in developing a major new residential and commercial district at Jabi Lake, Abuja. He also chairs the board of Vitol Nigeria, which is a subsidiary of the Swiss-based Vitol Group, a multinational energy and commodity trading firm.
He sits on the board of Andela where he invested recently. He chairs Chocolate City Music Group, a leading Nigerian entertainment company. He also serves on the board of Alfanar, and chairs the Nigerian National Committee for the United World Colleges.
Belo-Osagie is a member of Harvard University’s Global Advisory Council, and sits on the International Advisory Council of the Brookings Institution and the Global Board of Advisors of the Council on Foreign Relations. He also serves on the Yale University President’s Council on International Activities and the New York University President’s Global Council.
Philanthropy
Together with his wife, Belo-Osagie donates to the African Leadership Academy, a residential secondary school in Johannesburg that works to educate Africa’s brightest students. He has an endowment fund for the promotion of Africa at Yale University. They are supporters of Harvard University’s Center for African Studies, and have established a scholarship to support African students studying at Balliol College, Oxford.
