DisCos record N273.42 billion shortfall in 2020, receive N542.73 billion from customers
DisCos received the sum of N542.73 billion from their consumers across the country as electricity bill in 2020.
The 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) across Nigeria recorded a shortfall of N273.42 billion in 2020 and received a total of N542.73 billion out of N816. 15 billion they billed their consumers. This is an increase of N42.46 billion from the total of N230.96 billion shortfall recorded in 2019.
Findings also revealed that the amount the DisCos generated from their consumers in 2020 increased by N55.49 billion from the N487.24 billion recorded in 2019.
This was disclosed by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its 2020 financial report.
Highlights of the report
- Ikeja Disco led the pack raking the highest amount of electricity bill from customers. It received N105.23 billion in 2020.
- Yola Disco, however, received the lowest revenue in the year under review. It got N10.74 billion during the period.
- Eko DisCo made revenue of N84.7 billion, followed by Abuja DisCo with N82.6 billion.
- Ibadan DisCo also recorded N61.8 billion within the period under review.
- Enugu DisCo recorded revenue of N47.83 billion while Benin and Jos DisCos received N45.66 billion and N17.44 billion respectively
- Kaduna, Kano and Port Harcourt DisCos got N21.53 billion, N33.84 billion and N31.4 billion respectively from their electricity consumers.
What you should know
Two months ago, NERC announced that 62.63% of electricity customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as of September 2020, a development that will not make the DisCos’ shortfall go away so soon.
If Electricity consumers have pre-paid meters, the DisCos will heave a sigh of relief, as everyone will be forced to pay for their consumption with the pre-paid cards bought from the DisCos.
This was disclosed by the Commission in its 2019 to Q3, 2020 Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Key Financial and Operational Data, according to Nairametrics.
The NERC disclosed that metering for customers has been a challenge so far, citing that only Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric Plc had metered over 50% of their customers.
As the “Ever Given” ship was stuck in The Nile, the Oil market was also stuck in denial
The Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day.
With reports that the ship is now afloat, we can focus on the real factors affecting the oil markets.
One of the biggest imperfections in news reporting is the reactionary element that comes with it. For every event, there must be an accompanying story to explain why that event happened. The fundamental flaw of this is that there is little time to provide empirical evidence as to why that event really happened. This happens quite a lot in the oil markets.
As an energy analyst, I subscribe to an Oil Price application that notifies me of every oil-news related event that happens daily. Here is a recap of how last week went (note the words written in bold).
Wednesday 11:33am – “Suez Canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off”
Wednesday 19:26pm – “Oil prices post a rebound as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal”
The next day…
Thursday 05:31am – “Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 13:09pm – “Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 16:13PM – “Oil drops in volatile week while Suez Canal mishap persists”
Thursday 19:24pm – “Oil ends lower, pressured by risks to energy demand as traders eye Suez Canal prospects”
The next day…
Friday 06:09am – “Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks.”
Friday 11:41am – “Fears of prolonged Suez Canal blockage drive oil prices higher”
Prices were rising on one day as a result of the Suez Canal blockage, the next day, prices were falling as a result of the Suez Canal blockage. The oil markets were in limbo and speculators were vulnerable to the market’s volatility as a result of that.
A quick look at the diagram above highlights the whipsaw movement in prices that have created a dilemma for oil reporters and analysts. The question is, is the Suez Canal affecting oil prices or not?
Oil prices are a product of demand and supply, principally. However, there are adjustments for other factors that may affect the prices. Some analysts argued that last week’s moves were just technical trading and speculatory trading. Prices were ranging between certain key levels to justify that sentiment that it really had nothing to do with ships but the interactions between Commodity Trading Advisors, Speculators and Funds adjusting their exposure to oil.
Others added that uncertainties of the effect of a Suez Canal blockage crept into traders’ mind and formed the premise for price volatility as we experienced. Another set of analysts pointed all the fingers at Coronavirus concerns and oil demands, as most European nations would still be in lockdowns throughout April. Most analysts adjusted their oil demand forecasts with this in sight. Professional oil investors understood that the event would be solved in the short-term and it might not have an effect on the supply levels needed to affect prices as countries can consume local storage in the meantime.
The truth is, the Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day. The strait represents the most important chokepoint for the world’s oil supply. This would have created the platform for the volatility in prices. Although, you would argue that energy products pass through the Suez Canal which had attracted the United States interests. However, the percentage of the stranded products could have been minimal to the oil market supply and OPEC and her allies’ silence during the saga is testament to this theory.
NLNG generated $114 billion in revenues, paid $18 billion as dividend to FG – Buhari
The President noted that the NLNG has generated $114 billion in revenues over the years.
President Muhammadu Buhari said that the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has generated $114 billion in revenues over the years with $9 billion in taxes.
These achievements and others, the president said were accomplished with 100% Nigerian management and 95% Nigerian workforce.
This disclosure was made by Buhari while speaking at the virtual Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) 2021 Pre-Summit Conference and the official launch of the Decade of Gas in Abuja on Monday.
Buhari also noted that about $18 billion was paid as dividend to the Federal Government and $15 billion in Feed Gas Purchase.
The president commended the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and NLNG Limited to actualize the dream of transforming Nigeria with its massive gas resources.
While describing the NLNG as the Federal Government’s arrowhead in the reduction of gas flaring in Nigeria, Buhari was full of praises for NLNG for winning the award for outstanding business strategy, in 2020, for going ahead with Train 7 during the global pandemic.
The president said his administration will fully utilize the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialization adding that with the country’s potential of about 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, the commodity had the enormous potential to diversify Nigeria’s economy.
What you should know
- The NLNG which is jointly owned by the NNPC, Shell, Total and Eni, is a major player in the global LNG business and is reported to be Nigeria’s most successful commercial venture.
- The Federal Government’s move to fully utilize the country’s gas potentials has offered Nigeria the opportunity to diversify its economy and reduce the dependence on oil as well as drive the industrialization plans of the government.
- The Federal Government in a bid to fully tap into the country’s gas potentials started the process of commercializing gas flares, developing industrial and transport gas markets, and increasing gas to power.
- They also initiated projects and policies like the National Gas Expansion Programme, Autogas policy and the construction of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline.
