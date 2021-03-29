Currencies
5 things you need to know this morning and what is moving the market
CBN’s MPR, the Suez Canal blockade, dividend announcement and more of the major news that made the headlines.
Economic Indicators
CBN holds MPR at 11.5% for the 7th consecutive month
Last week was interesting for investors and stakeholders in the Nigerian economy as the CBN held the MPR rate at 11.5% and Cash Reserve Ratio was retained at 27.5% while the Liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30%. So, how is this important and what does this mean for the stakeholders in the business environment? It begins and ends with the MPR which is basically the interest rate at which the CBN sets as the basis to control the money supply in the economy.
How does this work in Nigeria? With the CBN setting the benchmark interest rate at 11.5% for the 7th straight month since September 2020. The bank has been on a mission to revive the economy since March 2020 when it became clear that the covid-19 virus was going to cause unprecedented damage to Nigeria’s economy.
The CBN embarked on what is called an expansionary monetary policy when it lowered the interest rate. By doing this they reduced the rate they lend to banks and this, in turn, reduced the interest banks charge when they lend to the real sector. The strategy is to boost economic activity by increasing money in circulation.
However, with inflation rates rising in Nigeria to 17.33% and food inflation over 20%, many were expecting the CBN to raise interest rates to mop up the excess liquidity in the system – this is known as contractionary monetary policy. The CBN has basically washed its hands of controlling Nigeria’s rising inflation, due to banditry and supply chain bottlenecks that are outside of their control. The apex´s bank statement in the last MPC meeting highlights this; ¨The rising inflation was due to the worsening security situation in many parts of the country, particularly, the food-producing areas, where farmers face frequent attacks by herdsmen and bandits in their farms.¨
If this is anything to go by, Nigeria’s inflation problem is not going away soon. With Nigeria’s unemployment rate at 33.3%, the CBN is less incentivized to raise the interest rate. Ladies and gentlemen, we are currently in stagflation.
Currencies
Is Naira4Dollar already a success?
When the CBN rolled out the Naira4Dollar initiative, the objective was clear. Nigeria badly needed diaspora remittances. The latest data by the CBN revealed that diaspora remittances in the first 9 months of 2020 have dropped by 26.8% from $17.5 billion in 2019 to $12.8 billion.
Nigerians have grown to appreciate diaspora remittances for the sheer size of the dollar liquidity it provides, and how it eases the pressure on the naira. With the dwindling revenue from oil and other alternative channels that remit dollars to the country such as cryptocurrency exchanges, the government needed to find creative ways to attract dollar inflow through the official channels. The Naira4Dollar simply means for every dollar received you get an additional N5 from the CBN. We covered what it means and how it works here.
The news here is that Nairametrics reported that Nigerians in the diaspora had remitted $40 million in one week. It will be interesting to see the impact this will have on the period of this CBN promo. The policy is scheduled to end on the 8th of May, 2021.
Commodities
The Suez Canal and its effects on Oil prices
The 400 meter-long Ever Given cargo ship which got stuck in Suez Canal on Tuesday last week was finally refloated this morning. The market had been largely comfortable throughout the blockage with Brent crude settling at $64.57 on Friday. About 5% of the world’s crude oil transits the canal but oil prices have stayed stable. According to data from Leth Agencies, as of Sunday afternoon, there were 327 vessels awaiting transit due to the blockage. 28 out of the 327 vessels are crude oil tankers, 16 at the Suez and 12 at Port Said 95km North of the Suez Canal.
Although there is a reactionary movement on the oil prices since the refloating. It is not expected to have any significant impact on the market now. The US government had also made plans to intervene and provide support to the Egyptian officials with the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stating they saw some ´potential impacts in the energy market´ if the situation persisted.
It is expected that the traffic of ships affected by the blockage will take about one week to cross the canal and out of the Suez corridor. About 12% of global trade passes through the canal as it provides a shorter route from Asia to Europe rather than a two-week journey across Africa.
Stock Market
Dividends Announced in 2021
Investors in the equity market in Nigeria are mostly interested in dividends and after a market-beating performance for the NSE All-Share index when it ended the year with +50% YTD in 2020. Investors are now out for a good return on their investments and in Q1 2021 so far, a couple of companies are offering really attractive dividends. The companies include; Guaranty Trust bank, CAP Plc, Dangote Sugar, Zenith Bank, and United Capital all offering dividend yields above 8%. You can get more information on this here.
In other general news
Women winning in Nigeria
The month of March is international women’s month and some great women are making great strides in business while some companies are being more intentional about driving workplace gender equality and balance.
Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) has appointed Elohor Aiboni as its first female Managing Director. The company has been operating in Nigeria since 1937 and this appointment adds to the list of female executives leading flagship corporations in Nigeria.
Kuda bank made the news last week by creating a job opening for only female interns in a bid to balance the gender gap in the company.
Currencies
Naira gains at black market as rebound in external reserve continues
The naira appreciated marginally at the parallel market, as it closed at N485/$1.
Friday, 26th March 2021, the naira appreciated marginally at the parallel market, as it closed at N485/$1, representing a N1 gain when compared with the N486/$1 that was recorded in the previous trading day.
However, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N410/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Friday, 26th March 2021 for the second consecutive day at the NAFEX window to close at N410 to a dollar.
This represents a 0.06% drop, when compared to N409.75/$1 recorded on Thursday, 25th March 2021.
This is as Nigeria’s external reserve continued its rebound gaining 0.09% to close at $34.65 billion as of Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday to close at N410/$1. This represents a 25 kobo drop when compared to N409.75/$1 recorded on Thursday, 25th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.17 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a 4 kobo gain when compared to N409.21/$1 recorded on Thursday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N414 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 57.9% on Friday, 26th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $171.85 million recorded on Thursday, March 25, 2021, to $72.43 million on Friday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 5.32% late Sunday evening to trade above $55,000 after slipping below $51,000 about 2 days ago.
- Ethereum also gained 3.23% to trade at $1,671.70 as of Sunday night.
- Microsoft had launched the Decentralized Identity Platform ION on Bitcoin’s Blockchain.
- The digital assets had witnessed bearish trading after the chairman of the US Federal Reserve stated that bitcoin and other crypto-assets are really not useful as a store of values.
Oil price persistent fall
Oil prices rebound continued on Sunday on concerns that global supply of crude oil and refined products could be disrupted for weeks as workers try to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.
- Brent Crude as of Sunday evening traded at $64.57 per barrel as Goldman Sachs said that crude decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.
- This was a rebound from a sharp decline earlier last week on concerns that fresh coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would hurt demand.
- Brent crude gained about 4.23% during intra-day trading on Sunday after dropping about 4% on Thursday while WTI Crude rose by 4.12% during the same period after having tumbled 4.3% a day earlier.
- Brent ($64.57), WTI crude ($60.97), Bonny Light ($63.00), OPEC Basket ($61.63), and Natural Gas ($2.557).
External reserve increase continues for the 5th consecutive day
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.09% on Thursday 25th, March 2021 to stand at $34.65 billion.
- This represents the fifth consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $230 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021, to $34.65 billion as of 25th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost about $1 billion year-to-date before recording increases in the past five days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s external reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window despite 394% increase in dollar supply
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the NAFEX window to close at N409.75 to a dollar.
Friday, 25th March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.75/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Thursday, 25th March 2021 after witnessing two consecutive gains at the NAFEX window to close at N409.75 to a dollar.
This represents a 0.24% decline, when compared to N408.75/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 24th March 2021.
However, in the parallel market, the naira remained relatively stable, as it closed at N486/$1, which is the same as recorded in the previous trading session.
Forex turnover on the other hand jumped by 394.4% from $34.76 million recorded on the previous day to $171.85 million as oil price continues its bearish trend.
READ: Naira falls at NAFEX window despite 56.6% improvement in dollar supply
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409.75/$1. This represents a N1 decline when compared to N408.75/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 24th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.21 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents an 80 kobo gain when compared to N409.78/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N411.4 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.75/$1. It also sold for as low as N393/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased significantly by 394.4% on Thursday, 25th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $34.76 million recorded on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to $171.85 million on Thursday.
READ: Naira 4 Dollar: Nigerians in diaspora remit $40 million in one week
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 2.03% in the early hours of Friday morning to trade at $52,355.45 after enduring a massive decline on Wednesday and Thursday trading.
- Ethereum also gained 2.11% to trade at $1,619.72 as of 4:38 am on Friday.
- The digital assets had witnessed bearish trading after the chairman of US Federal Reserve stated that bitcoin and other crypto assets are really not useful as a store of values.
- Meanwhile, a major South Korean Bank, BNK Busan has revealed plans to offer banking services for cryptocurrency exchanges.
- The bank is currently researching how other financial institutions already in the business of crypto deal with the exchanges amid forthcoming regulation.
READ: BDC operators declare war against forex speculators, black market dealers
Oil price persistent fall
Oil prices fell further on Thursday as a result of new coronavirus restrictions across major countries in Europe.
- Brent Crude as of 4.59 am traded at $62.45 per barrel, a significant variance from the projected $70 per barrel made by Goldman Sach for the first quarter.
- The prices of crude continue to dip further despite a tanker mishap in the Suez Canal, which blocked tanker traffic between Wednesday and Thursday.
- Brent slipped by about 4% during intra-day trading on Thursday while WTI Crude fell by 4.58% during the same period as fear of a resurgent coronavirus in Europe dampened demand for crude oil in the market.
- Brent ($62.45), WTI crude ($59.19), Bonny Light ($60.31), OPEC Basket ($61.61), and Natural Gas ($2.561).
External reserve records 4 consecutive days increase
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.07% on Wednesday 24th, March 2021 to stand at $34.62 billion.
- This represents the fourth consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $206.4 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021 to $34.62 billion as of 24th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost $957.26 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past four days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s foreign reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc reports a 129% increase in profit for 9M 2020.
- Ikeja Hotel Plc reports loss of N6.72 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: FCMB posts profit after tax of N19.6 billion.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.