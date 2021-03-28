Appointments
Shell Nigeria appoints Elohor Aiboni as its first female MD
Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) has appointed Elohor Aiboni as its first female Managing Director.
This was disclosed by a source in the company on Sunday.
The development was also confirmed by one of the aides of President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie via her Twitter handle.
Elohor Aiboni.
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) March 26, 2021
Before her appointment, Aiboni was the company’s first Bonga Asset Operations Manager.
With over 13 years experience in the Oil and Gas sector, she had worked on Project to Asset Handover, Operations of Oil and Gas facilities with HSE, cross-discipline, cross-functional units and multi-operating unit exposure with great interpersonal skills.
Buhari reappoints Alex Okoh as DG BPE for another 4 years
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second 4-year tenure with effect from April 10, 2021.
The renewal of his appointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization and Commercialization) Act 1999.
According to a series of tweets from the Presidency, this disclosure is contained in a State House press release from the Office of the Vice President.
The statement also admitted that BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities in the last 4 years.
What you should know
The BPE is the federal government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. It also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.
PRESIDENT @MBuhari APPROVES RENEWAL OF @BPENigeria DG, ALEX OKOH, FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS#Thread pic.twitter.com/yUsQa0p3YU
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 25, 2021
Dangote Cement appoints Guillaume Moyen as substantive Group Chief Financial Officer
Dangote Cement Plc has announced the appointment of Guillaume Moyen as the substantive Group Chief Financial Officer.
In line with the information contained in the press release issued by the company, Guillaume’s appointment as the Group Chief Financial Officer of Dangote Cement Plc with effect from March 18, 2021, was confirmed by the Board, at the Board meeting held yesterday.
The Board congratulates Guillaume and wishes him success in his new role.
What you should know
- Guillaume joined DCP in February 2019 as Group CFO (Operations), from OLA Energy where he was Group CFO between 2014 and 2019. He was appointed Acting Group Chief Financial Officer in March 2019.
- Prior to joining Dangote Cement in 2019, he has worked in various leadership roles across diverse fields, which include Finance, Risk Management, Internal Control, Audit, IT, and Procurement.
- He is a Chartered Accountant and an MBA degree holder from Columbia Business School, with more than 20 years of experience in multi-national industrial and services companies notably operating in emerging and frontier markets.
