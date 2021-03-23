Macro-Economic News
CBN holds MPR at 11.5%, other parameters constant
In its second MPC meeting of 2021, CBN votes to retain MPR at 11.5% and other parameters constant
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has voted to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5%
This was disclosed by Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele while reading the communique at the end of the MPC meeting on Tuesday 23rd March 2021.
Highlights of the Committee’s decision
- MPR retained at 11.50%
- The asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR
- CRR was retained at 27.5%
- While Liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30%
The members of the committee voted to hold the parameters constant having had a consensus that Nigeria’s inflation is substantially a supply side phenomenon. Hence, the need to continue to focus on consolidation of the recovery process.
According to the communique released by the apex bank, the actions that would consolidate the recovery process include stimulating output growth, create employment, while also putting effort to moderate the inflationary pressure.
Considerations by the MPC
In its consideration of whether to tighten, hold or loosen, the Committee felt that with inflation at a 3-year high and price stability being the Bank’s core mandate, a contractionary policy stance may be required to tame the rising trend.
- It however considered that tightening will hike the cost of capital and hamper investments required to create employment and continue to boost recovery.
- Also, loosening the policy stance would lower rates and improve access to credit which will drive investment, reduce unemployment and stimulate aggregate demand.
- On the flip side, it feels that loosening will create excess liquidity, which will intensify demand pressure on the foreign exchange market, thereby leading to further depreciation in the currency.
- It, therefore, voted to retain the current parameters, which encourages the CBN to continue to use its various intervention mechanisms to deploy liquidity into employment generation and output stimulating sectors of the economy.
In terms of funding, the Committee noted that the Bank has disbursed funds under its various agricultural interventions towards improving food supply in Nigeria.
The Committee noted the disbursement of ₦107.60 billion to 548,109 farmers cultivating 703,619 hectares of land between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 to boost dry season output in support of agricultural value chain development.
Outlook for the economy
According to Emefiele, the medium-term outlook for both the domestic and global economies indicates cautious optimism.
- It is, however, premised on the expectation of sustained policy support and successful deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines around the globe and its effectiveness in ensuring herd immunity.
- Available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables for the Nigerian economy suggest a further rebound in output growth for the rest of 2021. This is according to the Governor of CBN.
What this means
The CBN’s move to retain the benchmark interest rate at 11.5%, indicates the bank’s continued effort to stimulate the economy by improving access to loans whilst hoping to increase productivity.
Mobile subscribers in Northern Nigeria grows by 7.9 million in 2020
The number of mobile subscribers in the northern geo-political regions in Nigeria increased by 7.9 million new mobile subscribers in 2020.
The number of mobile subscribers in the northern geo-political regions in Nigeria increased by 7.9 million new mobile subscribers in 2020. This is according to the latest Telecom data report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
The report revealed that the northern region made of 13 states recorded a 7.96 million new mobile subscribers in the year under review from 51.52 million recorded in 2019 to stand at 59.48 million in 2020. This represents a 15.5% increase in a year.
Generally, the number of mobile subscribers increased by 19.9 million subscribers from 184.7 million recorded in 2019 to 204.6 million in 2020. This increase can be attributed to the increased usage of mobile gadgets and the internet in 2020 due to the covid-19 induced lockdown which necessitated a work from home policy by most organisations.
Also, most businesses were forced to shut down during this period, including transportation, leaving mobile phone usage as a coping mechanism and the only means to reach out to relatives and friends.
Subscriber base by Geo-political regions
South West
The South-West region of the country, consisting of 6 states accounts for 28.5% of the mobile subscribers in Nigeria, with 58.37 million subscribers as at Q4 2020. The number of subscribers in the region increased by 3.62 million in 2020, indicating an increase of 6.11% in a year.
- Lagos State tops the list in this region with a total of 24.88 million subscribers as at Q4 2020, while it recorded an of 1.33 million subscribers in the year 2020.
- Ogun State follows with a total mobile subscriber base of 12.01 million, while Oyo State total mobile subscribers as at Q4 2020 stood at 10.45 million.
- Others include; Osun (4.67 million), Ondo (4.49 million), and Ekiti State with 1.86 million subscribers.
North West
The 8 states in the North-west region of the country accounted for 20.8% of the total mobile subscriber base in Nigeria with 42.53 million subscribers. This represents an increase of 16.9% from 36.39 million recorded as of Q4 2019 to 42.53 million subscribers as of Q4 2020.
- Kano State increased its mobile subscriber base from 10.99 million recorded as of Q4 2019 to 12.67 million mobile subscribers at the end of the year.
- Kaduna State follows with a total subscriber base of 8.71 million subscribers, growing its numbers by 582,640 from 8.12 million recorded in the reference period.
- The number of mobile subscribers in Katsina State stood at 5.69 million as of Q4 2020. An increase of 945,390 new subscribers from 4.75 million subscribers recorded as of Q4 2019.
- Others include; Sokoto (3.93 million), Zamfara (3.03 million), Yobe (2.99 million), Kebbi (2.94 million), and Jigawa (2.56 million).
North Central
The North Central region, also known as the middle belt area, which houses the Federal Capital Territory added 6.58 million new mobile subscribers in 2020 to stand at 37.07 million subscribers as at Q4 2020. The region accounts for 18.1% of the total subscribers in the country.
- The Federal Capital territory tops the list with a total subscriber base of 9.01 million, a 3.3 million increase compared to 5.7 million recorded in 2019.
- Niger State followed with a total of 6.53 million subscribers compared to 6.22 million recorded in the previous period.
- Benue State, as at Q4 2020 boasts of a total subscriber base of 5.03 million, an increase of 1.69 million compared to 3.34 million recorded as of Q4 2019.
- Others on the list include; Kwara (4.54 million), Nassarawa (4.13 million), Plateau (3.93 million), and Kogi State (3.91 million).
South South
The south-south geo-political region of Nigeria with 6 states accounted for 14.5% of the total mobile subscribers in the country. As of Q4 2020, the total mobile subscribers in the south-south region stood at 29.6 million, an increase of 15.2% from 25.7 million recorded as of Q4 2019.
- Rivers tops the list in the region with total mobile subscribers of 7.46 million as of Q4 2020. It recorded an increase of 512,482 in the year 2020.
- Edo State followed closely with 7.1 million subscribers and Delta State with 6.91 million subscribers.
- Others include; Akwa Ibom (3.91 million), Cross River (2.8 million), Bayelsa (1.46 million).
South East
The region accounted for 9.8% of the total mobile subscribers in the country with a total subscriber base of 20.1 million, representing an 8.7% decrease compared to 21.98 million recorded in 2019.
- Anambra State increased its number of mobile subscribers by 1.12 million to stand at 5.79 million as of Q4 2020.
- Imo State followed with a total mobile subscriber of 4.53 million, Enugu State however recorded a decline of 1.29 million to stand at 4.16 million.
- Abia State (3.77 million) and Ebonyi (1.82 million).
North East
With a total mobile subscriber base of 16.96 million, the region accounted for 8.3% of the total subscribers in the country.
- Bauchi State tops the list with a total subscriber base of 4.02 million, followed by Borno with 3.96 million subscribers.
- Others include; Adamawa State (3.54 million), Taraba (2.73 million), and Gombe (2.71 million).
What this means
The increase in the number of mobile subscribers in Nigeria in 2020 is a reflection of the impact of the covid-19 lockdown on the Nigerian telecommunication sector. During the lockdown, most Nigerians were forced to work from home, increasing the need to reach out to colleagues and family through phone calls, hence increasing mobile subscriber usage in the country.
CBN intervenes in FOREX market with $5.62 billion in Q4 2020, up by 28.7%
The CBN intervened in the foreign exchange market with sales FOREX to dealers valued at $5.62 billion in Q4 2020.
The Central Bank of Nigeria intervened in the foreign exchange market with sales of FOREX to dealers valued at $5.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was disclosed in the Q4 2020 economic report published by the Apex bank.
In the period under review, FOREX sales increased by 28.7% compared to $4.37 billion recorded in the previous quarter, while it decreased by 46.1% compared to $9.98 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
According to the report, the increase was largely attributed to the increased interventions in the BDC and I&E windows during the quarter. Meanwhile, the year-on-year decline can be attributed to the decline in export earnings due to the crash in global oil prices.
Further disaggregation showed that BDC sales and I&E sales rose to $1.36 billion and $1.62 billion from $340 million and $390 million, recorded respectively, in the preceding quarter.
Similarly, Interbank sales and SME intervention increased by 12.2% and 3.1% to $160 million and $310 million, respectively, from the levels recorded in Q3 2020. The Secondary market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and matured swap transactions, however, fell by 12.8% and 62.9% to $1.71 billion and $460 million, compared to the previous quarter.
A cursory look at the data obtained from the CBN showed that the apex has intervened in the Nigeria Foreign Exchange market with a sum of $62.16 billion, recording the highest in Q1 2020 ($13.38 billion) before the spread of the covid pandemic.
What you should know
The Apex bank had suspended the sales of foreign exchange to operators of Bureau de Change in March 2020 after the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) requested that a market holiday be declared on its members’ weekly bidding.
- CBN however, resumed sales of FOREX to Bureau De Change later in August 2020, which was attributed to the limited resumption of international travel in the country.
- It is worth noting that the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has vowed to continue to defend the naira through regulatory compliance and constantly supporting the CBN in achieving a stable exchange rate.
- Meanwhile, Nairametrics reported that forex turnover in the Investors and Exporters window increased by 359.4% on Wednesday 17th March 2021 to stand at $148.54 million compared to $32.33 million recorded in the previous day.
