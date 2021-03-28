Markets
Consumer goods index gains 7.48 point, driven by gains in Guinness, Intbrew and Vitafoam shares
The NSE Consumer goods index gains 7.48 point, at the back of growth in the share price of Guinness, Intbrew and Vitafoam shares.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of consumer goods companies, appreciated by 1.41%, to close at 539.45 index points this week amidst sell down in the shares of Nigerian Breweries, Dangote Sugar and International Breweries.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that at the close of trading activities on Friday 26th of March 2021, the NSECG index appreciated by 1.41% to close the week higher at 539.45 index points, from 531.97 index points at the open of trade for the week.
In line with this, the Consumer goods Index gained a total of 7.48 index points during the week.
The consumer goods index underperformed the market index, noting that the All-Share Index and the market capitalization appreciated by 2.17%, to close the week at 39,216.20 and N20.518 trillion respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and International Breweries.
- The overall performance of the companies was relatively bullish, as the index closed on a positive note, 7.48 index points higher.
- GUINNESS (18.58%) led the gainers’ chart, followed by INTBREW (11.76%), while CHAMPION (13.11%) topped the losers list, followed closely by DANGSUGAR (-3.53%).
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up by 18.58% to close at N30.00.
- INTBREW up by 11.76% to close at N5.70.
- VITAFOAM up by 6.41% to close at N8.30.
- HONYFLOUR up by 3.77% to close at N13.75.
Top losers
- CHAMPION down by 13.11% to close at N2.12.
- DANGSUGAR down by -3.53% to close at N16.40.
- FLOURMILLS down by -3.03% to close at N28.80.
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (26th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (26th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|First City Monument Bank
|0.15
|26th March 2021
|2.98
|5.03%
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|3.6
|24th March 2021
|52
|6.92%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|1
|24th March 2021
|21.5
|4.65%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|16
|23rd March 2021
|225
|7.11%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|2.1
|22nd March 2021
|21
|10.00%
|Nil
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|4.72%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31.55
|8.56%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|6.8
|5.15%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|16.4
|9.15%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.25
|9.52%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|15.2
|2.63%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|160
|3.69%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|3.73%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|2.58%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|7.50%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22
|12.27%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.13
|13.65%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|48.5
|1.42%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|5
|2.00%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|15.2
|1.25%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.95
|3.33%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|11.81%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
Cryptocurrency
Have you thought of these other ways to make money from Crypto?
Cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts now have the opportunity to earn crypto without having to risks their capital in trading.
The flagship Crypto, popularly referred to as Bitcoin has already printed gains of more than 800% in the last one year. Data from Google trends reveals that Nigerians have shown more interest in Bitcoin than any other nation on earth.
Though the recent crackdown by Nigeria’s apex bank on Crypto was met with outrage from many young Nigerians, data retrieved from Usefultulips reveals that in the past 30 days Nigerians led Africa with about $36 million worth of Bitcoin transactions, processed on two major P2P exchanges, including Paxful and Local Bitcoins, posting an uptick of 7% despite the ban.
Crypto trading
Buying and selling remain the most popular method through which Nigerians earn a living from the crypto market; and recently during this bull market, some sophisticated investors have made money getting into IDO/IEO.
Recent data suggests that the percentage of Ethereum Addresses in Profit stands at a whopping 95% despite being at its one month low, hinting at how profitable the crypto has been for a significant number of traders.
📉 #Ethereum $ETH Percent Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 95.087%
View metric:https://t.co/BUbkntqvVb pic.twitter.com/plV5W8FmzM
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 27, 2021
Offering tutor services
Several new projects coming into the space put out initial offerings on exchanges or decentralized platforms and this gave people opportunities to get in early on some of these projects.
The recently concluded Initial Exchange Offering at FTX exchange, a leading crypto exchange, revealed oxygen protocol began trading with a price of $0.15 and soared as high as $4 within a period of 10 days, thereby, printing over 3500% in returns.
Over the past months, the price of crypto has increased tremendously leading tons of people to rush into the market without a proper understanding of what the market is about. These sets of new traders in search of crypto education are easy targets for those who offer educational contents in the crypto space and that represents a way for these skilled crypto aficionados to make money.
Educators are also profiting from the surge in open interests in Crypto assets because they sell out lots of contents to the new audience in the markets. There are also good returns in showcasing such skills via providing assistance to some of these crypto projects.
The crypto industry is growing and the “cryptoverse” has witnessed a recent rise in new projects meaning that there are now more opportunities in the industry.
Cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts now have the opportunity to earn crypto without having to risks their capital in trading. Other skills currently in high demand in the “cryptoverse” are marketing, Crypto coding, influencers and Crypto content writing.
Bottom line: It is advisable for you to stick with the skills that you’re comfortable with and if trading isn’t one of them, you will need to be extra careful while the current bullish run is still in play.
