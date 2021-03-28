Connect with us
iubh
Markets
UBA
Patricia
forex
app

Markets

Consumer goods index gains 7.48 point, driven by gains in Guinness, Intbrew and Vitafoam shares

The NSE Consumer goods index gains 7.48 point, at the back of growth in the share price of Guinness, Intbrew and Vitafoam shares.

Published

4 mins ago

on

InfoWARE Asset Management solution

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of consumer goods companies, appreciated by 1.41%, to close at 539.45 index points this week amidst sell down in the shares of Nigerian Breweries, Dangote Sugar and International Breweries.

A preview of the performance of the index revealed that at the close of trading activities on Friday 26th of March 2021, the NSECG index appreciated by 1.41% to close the week higher at 539.45 index points, from 531.97 index points at the open of trade for the week.

In line with this, the Consumer goods Index gained a total of 7.48 index points during the week.

The consumer goods index underperformed the market index, noting that the All-Share Index and the market capitalization appreciated by 2.17%, to close the week at 39,216.20 and N20.518 trillion respectively.

What you should know

  • The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
  • The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and International Breweries.
  • The overall performance of the companies was relatively bullish, as the index closed on a positive note, 7.48 index points higher.
  • GUINNESS (18.58%) led the gainers’ chart, followed by INTBREW (11.76%), while CHAMPION (13.11%) topped the losers list, followed closely by DANGSUGAR (-3.53%).

Top gainers

  • GUINNESS up by 18.58% to close at N30.00.
  • INTBREW up by 11.76% to close at N5.70.
  • VITAFOAM up by 6.41% to close at N8.30.
  • HONYFLOUR up by 3.77% to close at N13.75.

Top losers

  • CHAMPION down by 13.11% to close at N2.12.
  • DANGSUGAR down by -3.53% to close at N16.40.
  • FLOURMILLS down by -3.03% to close at N28.80.

Omokolade Ajayi is a graduate of Economics, and a certificate holder of the CFA Institute’s Investment Foundation Program. He is a business analyst, and equity market researcher, with wealth of experience as a retail investor. He is a business owner and a stern advocate of Financial literacy, who believes in the huge economic prospect of the Nigerian Payment channels and Fintech space.

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 28, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (26th March 2021)Dividend yield (26th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
First City Monument Bank0.1526th March 20212.985.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC3.624th March 2021526.92%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc124th March 202121.54.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc1623rd March 20212257.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc2.122nd March 20212110.00%Nil
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 202131.558.56%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20216.85.15%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 202116.49.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.259.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202115.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 20211603.69%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215503.73%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113752.58%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202167.50%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 20212212.27%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.1313.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 202148.51.42%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 202152.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202115.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

Cryptocurrency

Have you thought of these other ways to make money from Crypto?

Cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts now have the opportunity to earn crypto without having to risks their capital in trading.

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 28, 2021

By

Why buying Bitcoin now is not a bad idea, Nigeria is Africa's leader in Bitcoin transfers, transacts $8 million weekly, Nigeria is Africa's leader in Bitcoin transfers, transacts $8 million weekly

The flagship Crypto, popularly referred to as Bitcoin has already printed gains of more than 800% in the last one year. Data from Google trends reveals that Nigerians have shown more interest in Bitcoin than any other nation on earth.

Though the recent crackdown by Nigeria’s apex bank on Crypto was met with outrage from many young Nigerians, data retrieved from Usefultulips reveals that in the past 30 days Nigerians led Africa with about $36 million worth of Bitcoin transactions, processed on two major P2P exchanges, including Paxful and Local Bitcoins, posting an uptick of 7% despite the ban.

Crypto trading

Buying and selling remain the most popular method through which Nigerians earn a living from the crypto market; and recently during this bull market, some sophisticated investors have made money getting into IDO/IEO.

Recent data suggests that the percentage of Ethereum Addresses in Profit stands at a whopping 95% despite being at its one month low, hinting at how profitable the crypto has been for a significant number of traders.

Offering tutor services

Several new projects coming into the space put out initial offerings on exchanges or decentralized platforms and this gave people opportunities to get in early on some of these projects.

The recently concluded Initial Exchange Offering at FTX exchange, a leading crypto exchange, revealed oxygen protocol began trading with a price of $0.15 and soared as high as $4 within a period of 10 days, thereby, printing over 3500% in returns.

Over the past months, the price of crypto has increased tremendously leading tons of people to rush into the market without a proper understanding of what the market is about. These sets of new traders in search of crypto education are easy targets for those who offer educational contents in the crypto space and that represents a way for these skilled crypto aficionados to make money.

Educators are also profiting from the surge in open interests in Crypto assets because they sell out lots of contents to the new audience in the markets. There are also good returns in showcasing such skills via providing assistance to some of these crypto projects.

The crypto industry is growing and the “cryptoverse” has witnessed a recent rise in new projects meaning that there are now more opportunities in the industry.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts now have the opportunity to earn crypto without having to risks their capital in trading. Other skills currently in high demand in the “cryptoverse” are marketing, Crypto coding, influencers and Crypto content writing.

Bottom line: It is advisable for you to stick with the skills that you’re comfortable with and if trading isn’t one of them, you will need to be extra careful while the current bullish run is still in play.

