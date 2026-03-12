Nigeria’s import trade in the fourth quarter of 2025 remained heavily concentrated among a small group of countries, reflecting the country’s continued reliance on external suppliers for essential products.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the total imports reached N17.25 trillion during the period, suggesting the scale of Nigeria’s demand for foreign products ranging from fuel and vehicles to industrial machinery and food commodities.

Notably, the top 10 trading partners accounted for N13.01 trillion, representing 75.41% of Nigeria’s imports for the quarter, showing how a relatively small group of countries continue to dominate Nigeria’s supply chain for key goods.

At the top of the ranking is China, which maintained its position as Nigeria’s largest source of imports by a wide margin.

The United States and the Netherlands followed in second and third positions, respectively, showing the growing role of energy products, food commodities, and industrial inputs in Nigeria’s import mix.

Below is a detailed breakdown of Nigeria’s top ten import partners in Q4 2025.