Top venture capitalist firms investing in tech in Nigeria
If you are looking to raise money for your startup, here are some VC firms in Nigeria offering funding for startups.
In today’s world, having a great idea and a strong will to succeed is just not enough, especially if you are an entrepreneur who is looking to start a business, grow and scale.
Lack of funding is a common reason why most startups fail. The exciting journey from having an idea to growing a company that offers beneficial services to people requires capital, but getting this capital can be quite tasking. You have to know what you want, where to look, and also be prepared to do the work required to pitch your ideas to prospective investors.
In recent times, the Nigerian Tech sector has gained a lot of traction in terms of funding. According to a report, foreign investors contributed $85.8 million out of the approximately $120.6 million that Nigerian startups raised in the year 2020.
Who is a Venture Capitalist (VC)?
A venture capitalist is a person or company that invests in a business venture, providing capital for startup or expansion. Venture capitalists are defined by the large investments they make in a promising startup or young business.
So, if you are looking to raise money for your startup, here are some VC firms in Nigeria offering funds to startups.
FirstCheck Africa
- FirstCheck Africa, a female-focused angel fund, is making it easier for African women in tech to raise capital by writing “ridiculously early” first checks and creating pathways for more African women to invest in technology startups.
- Founded by Eloho Omame and Odunayo Eweniyi, FirstCheck is creating more opportunities for women & diverse teams to raise capital, and for more women to invest in tech.
- FirstCheck Africa will invest up to $25,000 in each woman that it supports, working to help raise a significant pre-seed round within 12 months.
Future Africa
- Future Africa provides capital, coaching, and community for mission-driven innovators “building an African future where prosperity and purpose are within everyone’s reach.”
- Founded by Iyin Aboyeji, the platform connects mission-driven innovators and investors looking to turn Africa’s most difficult challenges into global business opportunities.
- Some of the popular Nigerian startups in Future Africa’s portfolio include Andela, Chaka, Flutterwave, 54gene, bamboo, rise, Eden, evolve credit, and many more.
Greentree Investment Africa
- Greentree is an investment company that invests in people who love what they do. The company is committed to the growth of the businesses they invest in, leveraging their extensive collective expertise to grow and add value to their portfolio companies.
- Founded in 2014, the company has funded many startups, most notable of which include Paystack, Precurio, and Big Cabal Media.
Ventures platform
- Ventures Platform is a Pan-African early-stage fund focused on supporting post MVP teams to grow their startups. Ventures Platform invests in seed and early-stage companies that are operating in markets that have existing positive offline indicators. It was founded by Kola Aina, an avid angel investor and startup mentor.
- Some of the popular Nigerian startups in the Ventures Platform portfolio include Paystack, Tizeti, Thrive agric, Kudi, Piggyvest, Trove Finance, Brass, Mono.
Echo VC Partners
- Echo VC is a technology-focused early-stage VC firm focused on unapologetically investing in women, underrepresented founders (particularly of African descent), and underserved POC markets, backing bold ideas and business models that harness the power of technology to deliver value to mass markets.
- Some startups in their portfolio include Lifebank, Lori, hotels.ng, Migo, and Netplusdotcom.
TLCom
- TLCom supports innovative entrepreneurs that leverage technology to find market solutions to significant challenges. They invest between $500k and $10m dollars in companies.
- Some companies in their portfolio include Andela, kobo 360, autochek, uLesson, and ilara health.
Microtraction
- Microtraction funds smart, relentlessly resourceful founders who are building high-growth, technology-driven businesses in billion-dollar markets. They typically invest $25,000 for 7%.
- Startups in their portfolio include Cowrywise, Buycoins, Bitsika Africa, Thankucash, sendbox, and many more.
If you have a product or a business idea, you can leverage these VC firms to give your business the chance to live to its full potential.
Nigerians will soon use their gold as collateral for loans – Minister
Interested bank customers can approach the bank, drop the gold in its vault and collect a certificate to that effect.
Banks will soon allow Nigerians, especially owners of Small and Medium Enterprises, to use their gold jewellery as collateral for loan facilities.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, on Sunday.
Adegbite explained that his ministry has decided to revive the industry and at the same time create opportunities for Nigerians, especially SMEs, to raise funds for their businesses.
He said, “We are discussing with some financial institutions to create products to accept the gold jewellery from Nigerians and give them credit that is within the worth of the commodity.”
How it works
The Minister explained that all interested Nigerians need to do is to approach the bank, drop the gold in its vault and collect a certificate to that effect.
According to him, the certificate can be used to obtain a loan from either the same bank where the jewellery was deposited or another financial institution. When the bank has been refunded, the individual gets his certificate/gold back.
FG reacts to report of fake Covid-19 vaccine from China
The FG has reacted to the interception of about 3,000 doses of fake Covid-19 vaccine which were Africa-bound from China.
The Federal Government has allayed fears of the possibility of any fake Covid-19 vaccines being administered or sold by unauthorised institutions in the country as it has taken measures against such.
This follows a reported letter from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 regarding the interception of about 3,000 doses of fake Covid-19 vaccine which were Africa-bound from China.
The Federal Government’s reaction to the matter is contained in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and signed by the Director, Department of Hospital Service, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire in Abuja.
What the Minister of Health is saying
Ehanire, who acknowledged receipt of the letter from the PTF, said “I am, therefore, to bring this to your notice and dispel any possibility of Covid-19 vaccines being available for sale or being administered by any unauthorised institution.
To prevent the importation of fake vaccines, kindly note that the Nigeria Customs Service has designated the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as the only Point of Entry (PoE) for imported COVID-19 vaccines.”
The minister in the meantime called the attention of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Health Institutions to the interception of fake Covid-19 vaccines that were on their way to Africa from China.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while confirming the Ministry’s letter to the medical directors of federal hospitals about the fake vaccines, some sources pointed out that it was just to let them know that fake Covid-19 vaccines are on its way to Africa but not in Nigeria noting that Nigeria is not even taking vaccines from China.
In case you missed it
- The Federal Government on Saturday, March 27, 2021, raised an alarm over fake Covid-19 vaccines currently in circulation in Africa after it had intercepted about 3,000 of the fake vaccines, which were Africa-bound from China.
- If not checked, this might put the Covid-19 vaccination programme and the government’s effort at curtailing the spread of the pandemic in jeopardy.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc reports a 129% increase in profit for 9M 2020.
- Ikeja Hotel Plc reports loss of N6.72 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: FCMB posts profit after tax of N19.6 billion.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.