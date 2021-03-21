Manufacturing
Industrial index depreciates by -2.62%, as BUA Cement shares decline
The industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the third week in the month of March closed on a bearish note as the top loser for the week ahead of other sectors.
At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 19th March 2021, the industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index underperformed, as it declined by 2.62%, while the NSE All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.69%, to close the week at 38,382.39 points and N20.082 respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
- The overall performance of the companies for the week was relatively bearish, as the index closed on a negative note driven by a huge loss from BUA Cement shares.
- BERGER (7.44%) was the top gainer for the week, followed by CUTIX (3.05%) and WAPCO (2.73%), BUACEMENT was the only loser for the week, but the size of the Cement maker dragged the index to close lower by more -2.62%.
Gainers
- BERGER up by 7.44% to close at N6.50.
- CUTIX up by 3.05% to close at N2.03
- WAPCO up by 2.73% to close at N22.60
Loser
- BUACEMENT down by -6.42% to close at N69.95.
Business News
Dangote Cement gains N133 billion, as shares increase in value by 3.6%
The shares of Dangote Cement rose by 3.7% or N7.8 to close higher at N228 per share.
Dangote Cement had a bullish run today on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as the shares of the leading cement manufacturer surged by 3.55%, to record N133 billion gain in market value in a day.
This recent gain can be linked to the building sentiment in the market, as shareholders await the resolutions of the Dangote Cement Board, after the Board meeting on Thursday.
Data tracked at the open and close of the stock market today, the 16th of March 2021 revealed that the shares of Dangote Cement rose by 3.7% or N7.8 to close higher at N228 per share.
This bullish move in the share price of DANGCEM today, saw the market capitalization of the company rise from N3.749 trillion to N3.882 trillion.
Sentiment on the market
- There has been a growing sentiment in the market as investors anticipate the release of Dangote Cement’s 2020 Audited results, noting that the Board meeting of Directors in the company was postponed to 18th March 2021, due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.
- However, the Audited financial statement of the largest cement manufacturer in the African continent is expected to be released 24 hours after the Board meeting on Thursday, 18th of March 2021.
- Investors however expect the Board of Dangote Cement to propose an impressive final dividend this year, at least higher than the final dividend of N16 per share the company paid shareholders last year.
- In line with the cement manufacturer’s performance in the third quarter of 2020, its revenues are expected to hit the N1 trillion mark this year, making Dangote Cement the second company (after MTN) to achieve such a landmark.
Billionaire Watch
Dangote’s stakes in his sugar enterprise has earned him N90 billion in 365 days
Shares in Dangote Sugar held by Aliko Dangote has added N90 billion to his wealth in 365 days.
Stakes held by Aliko Dangote – the founder of Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited – in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) has added about N90 billion to his wealth in a year.
The billionaire whose wealth peaked at $18.4 billion this year, is the single majority shareholder of his integrated sugar business, considering his direct and indirect stakes in Dangote Sugar, which amount to total holdings of 8,775,541,295 issued shares of the company.
His stakes in DSR represent a total of 72.3% issued ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery.
In just a year, Dangote’s 8.78 billion shares in his integrated sugar business have gained N67.6 billion in market value, driven by the N7.65 per share increase (77.66%) in the share price of Dangote Sugar – leading to a market value gain of N67.1 billion in his stakes.
As the shares of his sugar enterprise surged from N9.85 on March 16, 2020, to N17.50 at the close of the stock market this afternoon – 16th of March 2o21.
During this period, he received a dividend payment of N1.10 per share on the 9th of July 2020, as a final dividend paid by his sugar business for the year ended 31st December 2019 – with the total dividend received by the Billionaire in excess of N9.6 billion.
In like manner this year, Africa’s richest billionaire is on course to earn a whopping N13.2 billion from the stakes in his integrated sugar business.
In case you missed it
- Recall that the Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc proposed a final dividend of N1.5 per share to its shareholders for the financial year 2020.
In line with this, the total wealth gained by Aliko Dangote from his stakes in Dangote Sugar is N89.9 billion (approx. N90 billion).
