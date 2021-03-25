Business
Senate instructs FRC to refund N94 million spent on unoccupied building, vouchers
FRC allegedly spent N66 million on unoccupied building and N28 million on 64 payment vouchers.
The Nigerian Senate has instructed the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria to refund the sum of N94 million spent on an unoccupied building, and 64 vouchers to the Federation account.
This was disclosed by the Senate Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday. According to the committee, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria had paid N66 million as a two-year rent to secure an accommodation which it did not occupy throughout the period.
The Committee, under the chairmanship of Senator Mathew Urhoghide, also faulted the agency’s use of 64 payment vouchers to allegedly divert N28 million.
However, the FRC in its written response claimed that it was carrying out repairs and partitioning of the building while the rent was running.
The FRC response reads, “Management’s response was that, upon the acquisition of the office accommodation at the Japaul House, there was a need to give the property a face-lift including partitioning befitting of an office.
“However, there was a change of Executive Secretary in 2017, which slowed the process of award of contract. Secondly, the Landlord was not willing to renew the tenancy agreement after the expiration of the current agreement. The Management further remarked that the Council is taking steps to utilize the building and secure a further lease from the Landlord.”
What you should know
The panel is currently scrutinising the 2015 to 2018 report of the Auditor-General for the Federation.
The AuGF had in its report, queried the FRC for investing N66m on accommodation it never occupied.
It stated, “It was observed that on 21/11/16 the sum of N42m was paid as rent to Japaul Oil and Maritime Services for office space at Japaul Building. N23.4m was paid to Sola Oluseyi & Co, as legal and agency fee for the office space, making a total of N66m for two years ending 1/1/2019.
“The Council is yet to move into the building, 20 months running with 4 months to its expiration. (as of 2019). This anomaly was due to the failure of the Executive Secretary (of the FRC during the period) to exercise due diligence in the application of public funds by ensuring that value is received for money expended.
“The Council carried out the expenditure of such magnitude and yet fail to receive value. A huge sum of money was paid for rent by the Council but failed to occupy the building; this amounts to a waste of government resources.”
Another query raised by the AuGF against the FRC reads, “During the audit, it was observed that sixty-four (64) payment vouchers for the sum of N28,765,842.11 was raised and paid without the Internal Audit stamps and dates, in contravention to the provisions of extant laws and regulations.
“This infraction was due to the failure of the Executive Secretary to strictly comply with the provisions of law and laid down procedures aimed at strengthening the internal control system in government agencies. Payments arising from vouchers not pre audited cannot be accepted as a judicious charge against public funds.”
NEPC launches N5 billion trade palliative for exporters
NEPC has announced the launch of a N5 billion export trade palliative for exporters in Nigeria.
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced the launch of a N5 billion export trade palliative for exporters in Nigeria known as the Export Development Fund (EDF).
This was disclosed by Mr Peter Njoku, the Assistant Director, Export Development and Incentives Department of the council, on Wednesday in Enugu, where he said that the EDF was launched over 30 years ago and recently reactivated by the FG.
“The reactivated EDF is part of the export development facilities of the federal government aimed at increasing export in Nigeria,” he said.
He urged SMEs and Exporters from the Southeast to take part in government palliative schemes for businesses, citing that only a small number of Southeast exporters benefitted from a recent Export Development Grant.
“From the records, it is obvious that people from the southeast do not usually come out to be part of this type of thing.
“Almost every intending exporter is qualified to access the fund. The requirements are not stringent to potential exporters,” he added.
What you should know
- The Federal Government recently disclosed that the Bank of Industry (BoI), under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has secured a $1 billion syndicated loan to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.
- The FG also added that Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), had launched the Export Expansion Facility (EEF) under the NESP, to support the resilience of new and existing MSMEs to respond to Covid-19 pandemic shocks.
Rainfall: Nigeria closer to peak rainy season with expected floods – NHSA
NHSA has warned that Nigeria is inching closer to a peak rainy season and flooding incidents.
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) has warned that Nigeria is inching closer to a peak rainy season and urged states, local governments to embark on precautionary measures to prevent cases of flooding.
This was disclosed by the NHSA Director-General, Mr Clement Nze, in a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja. He urged that strict town planning codes be enforced, calling for constructions of flood walls, buffer dams, dykes and other infrastructure that can hold water and prevent flooding.
What the NHSA is saying
“Federal, states and local governments should clear drainage systems and canals, and embark on projects that will improve hydraulic conveyance of surface run-offs during peak flows… carry out river training activities and maintenance of drainage areas through removal of silt and sediment deposits in rivers, to increase storage capacities,” Nze said.
The NHSA boss revealed that Nigeria is stepping into the 2021/2022 hydrological year in the River Niger Basin, which includes a total of 9 countries, citing the yearly occurrence of flooding in the country since 2012.
“It then means that Nigeria is gradually inching closer to its peak rainy season with subsequent flood incidents,” he said.
“Nigeria’s geographical location downstream, of all the countries in the Basin, puts it at the receiving end of disastrous floods and pollutions from all the countries upstream,” Nze added.
In case you missed it: According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the rising heatwave in the month of March just before the rainfalls was caused by NorthWestern and South Western air masses from the Sahara and Atlantic Ocean which generates so much heat during the transition month period of March-April.
