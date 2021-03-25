Business
Road concession: FG to launch portal to guarantee transparency
The FG has announced the launch of a scheme to ensure competitiveness and guarantee transparency in the concession of roads.
The Presidency has disclosed that the Highway Development Management Initiative, which is a scheme by the Federal Government to concession roads will launch a procurement portal on March 29th, 2021 to ensure competitiveness and to guarantee transparency.
The Presidency disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, stating that the HDMI would be live on on March 29th. hdmi.worksandhousing.gov.ng
HDMI is an effort of the FG to mobilize private capacity, resources, and entrepreneurship into the Nigerian highway sector; and convert roads from just social assets into assets of commercial opportunities.
“To ensure competitiveness and to guarantee transparency, a procurement portal has been developed to serve as the interface with the public and manage the HDMI from Procurement to Implementation
“All transactions will be done through this portal. No personal inquiry will be entertained by any official or staff of Federal Ministry of Works and Housing,” FG stated.
What the FG is saying about the scheme:
- HDMI is made up of 2 categories namely the Value-added Concessions (VAC) and the Unbundled Assets Approvals (UAA):
- UAA provides an opportunity for small businesses to take advantage of the commercial opportunities that are available along the Right-Of-Way;
- Under the VAC the road pavement and entire right of way is concessioned for development and management by the concessionaire.
- The VAC will be rolled out in phases. The First Phase will involve twelve roads and cover the 6 geo-political zones
- Projected Capital Investment of N1,134,690,048,000.76 and employment potentials of over 50,000 direct jobs and 200,000 indirect jobs.
The FG also disclosed that 5.6% of the 35,000 km (1963.24 km) of the Federal road network, would be offered for concession.
- The roads are BENIN – ASABA (125KM); ABUJA – LOKOJA (193KM); KANO – KATSINA (150KM); ONITSHA – OWERRI – ABA (161KM); SHAGAMU – BENIN (258KM); ABUJA – KEFFI – AKWANGA (122KM); KANO – MAIDUGURI (lot 1 Kano-Shuari 100KM; lot 2 Potiskum-Damaturu 96.24KM) LOKOJA – BENIN (270KM); ENUGU – PORT HARCOURT (200KM); ILORIN – JEBBA (129KM); LAGOS – OTA – ABEOKUTA (80KM); and LAGOS – BADAGRY (79KM).
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the FG received the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for 12 pilot federal highways billed for concession.
- Following the receipt of the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance, the FG stated that private individuals will be allowed to build, operate and maintain assets on some federal highways that are available for concession.
NEPC launches N5 billion trade palliative for exporters
NEPC has announced the launch of a N5 billion export trade palliative for exporters in Nigeria.
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced the launch of a N5 billion export trade palliative for exporters in Nigeria known as the Export Development Fund (EDF).
This was disclosed by Mr Peter Njoku, the Assistant Director, Export Development and Incentives Department of the council, on Wednesday in Enugu, where he said that the EDF was launched over 30 years ago and recently reactivated by the FG.
“The reactivated EDF is part of the export development facilities of the federal government aimed at increasing export in Nigeria,” he said.
He urged SMEs and Exporters from the Southeast to take part in government palliative schemes for businesses, citing that only a small number of Southeast exporters benefitted from a recent Export Development Grant.
“From the records, it is obvious that people from the southeast do not usually come out to be part of this type of thing.
“Almost every intending exporter is qualified to access the fund. The requirements are not stringent to potential exporters,” he added.
What you should know
- The Federal Government recently disclosed that the Bank of Industry (BoI), under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has secured a $1 billion syndicated loan to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.
- The FG also added that Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), had launched the Export Expansion Facility (EEF) under the NESP, to support the resilience of new and existing MSMEs to respond to Covid-19 pandemic shocks.
Rainfall: Nigeria closer to peak rainy season with expected floods – NHSA
NHSA has warned that Nigeria is inching closer to a peak rainy season and flooding incidents.
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) has warned that Nigeria is inching closer to a peak rainy season and urged states, local governments to embark on precautionary measures to prevent cases of flooding.
This was disclosed by the NHSA Director-General, Mr Clement Nze, in a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja. He urged that strict town planning codes be enforced, calling for constructions of flood walls, buffer dams, dykes and other infrastructure that can hold water and prevent flooding.
What the NHSA is saying
“Federal, states and local governments should clear drainage systems and canals, and embark on projects that will improve hydraulic conveyance of surface run-offs during peak flows… carry out river training activities and maintenance of drainage areas through removal of silt and sediment deposits in rivers, to increase storage capacities,” Nze said.
The NHSA boss revealed that Nigeria is stepping into the 2021/2022 hydrological year in the River Niger Basin, which includes a total of 9 countries, citing the yearly occurrence of flooding in the country since 2012.
“It then means that Nigeria is gradually inching closer to its peak rainy season with subsequent flood incidents,” he said.
“Nigeria’s geographical location downstream, of all the countries in the Basin, puts it at the receiving end of disastrous floods and pollutions from all the countries upstream,” Nze added.
In case you missed it: According to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the rising heatwave in the month of March just before the rainfalls was caused by NorthWestern and South Western air masses from the Sahara and Atlantic Ocean which generates so much heat during the transition month period of March-April.
