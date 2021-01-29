Business
Tollgates to return to Enugu-Port Harcourt, Onitsha-Owerri, 10 other highways
The FG is expected to receive the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for 12 pilot federal highways billed for concession.
Some of the federal highways may likely be tolled, as the Federal Government is expected to receive on Friday, the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for 12 pilot federal highways billed for concession.
The concession of the roads may also signify the return of toll gates, as concessionaires will have to recoup their investments.
According to a report from Punch, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja said that the 12 roads were under the ministry’s Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI).
It was stated that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission would hand over the certificate to the ministry on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing headquarters in Abuja.
The combined area covered by these 12 highways is about 1,963km, which is less than 5.6% of Nigeria’s 35,000km federal highway network.
The 12 routes which are involved in this pilot phase include Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.
Others include Kano-Shuari and Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme border.
What the implementation of the HDMI means
- According to a document on the objectives of the Highway Development Management Initiative, this is expected to attract sustainable investment and funding in the development of road infrastructure.
- It also states that the HDMI would maximize the use of assets along the right-of-way and develop other highway furniture.
- The ministry, in its presentation, stated that the HDMI targets to develop an ecosystem along the federal highway network by bringing multi-dimensional resources of skills, finance, technology and efficiency into national highway governance.
- It stated that the home-grown initiative would become the lasting solution to the development, management and maintenance of Nigeria’s 35,000km federal highways.
What you should know
- The Highway Development and Management Initiative was created by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to manage and develop the federal road networks, with the objective to attract sustainable investment and funding in the development of road infrastructure and to maximize the use of assets along the right of way.
- This will involve private sector engagement in the development and management of roads due to paucity of funds on the part of the government which has hindered road development in the past.
FG to partner private sector to boost sugar production and employment
The Minister of Trade has reiterated FG’s commitment to partner private investors in sugar production and economic growth.
The Federal Government said that its partnership with the private sector, in the area of Sugar production would promote competition, productivity, profitability and sustainability in the industry.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, at the inauguration of the Nigeria Sugar Institute Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of Kwara.
“The government, therefore, recognises the need to deepen its partnership with the private sector to drive access to skills’ development, research and development.
”This should be done in a manner that promotes competition, productivity, profitability and sustainability in the sugar industry,” he said.
Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Institute (NSI), Dr. Latif Busari, said that the objectives of the institute would be to boost the development of Human resources required for the Nigerian Sugar industry.
“Objective of the NSI is also to conduct cutting edge research and development programmes that will underpin and serve as a catalyst in the development of the sugar industry.
”We also seek to tap into new technologies and innovative approaches as they emerge for the benefit of the industry; and to do all such other things as may be considered incidental or conducive to the overall development of the sugar industry,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported this month that Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo during an MSME stakeholders’ meeting, disclosed that the Federal Government in partnership with the private sector would continue to provide interventions to boost the growth of small businesses across the country.
- The FG also announced in November 2020 that it will launch a National Investment Policy, which will entrench an investment-friendly environment that supports the sustainable development aspirations of the country.
CBN set to restructure the Nigerian Commodities Exchange in 90 days
The CBN has announced its intention of restructuring the Nigerian Commodities Exchange (NCX).
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced its plans of obtaining all statutory approvals and support necessary to restructure and reposition the Nigerian Commodities Exchange (NCX) within the next 90 days.
This disclosure was made today by the Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele at the Inaugural Meeting of the Steering Committee, set up to reposition the exchange.
Mr. Emefiele emphasized that the apex bank had gotten a prior approval from the President, Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the NCX, in a bid to stabilize food prices in the country.
Commenting on the plans, Mr. Emefiele said: “In the next 90 days we should be able to really begin the first launch and this will involve approvals on repositioning, restructuring, setting up bureaus, board structures, board committees, governance committees.’’
The need to restructure the NCX became imperative after a worsening spate of insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in Nigeria’s food inflation rate which rose by almost 20% Year-on-Year as at December 2020. Recall that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to a three-year high of 15.8% as at December 2020.
Mr. Emefiele also noted that the president had earlier given an order to halt the on-going privatization process of the NCX, as the process was a major impediment to the restructuring of the organization. Plans are also underway to engage the Nigerian Postal Service to convert some of its assets to warehouses for the exchange.
What you should know:
- The Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) was originally incorporated as a Stock Exchange on June 17, 1998. It commenced electronic trading in securities in May 2001 and was converted to a commodity Exchange on August 8, 2001, subsequently brought under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Commerce.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria currently owns majority shares in the exchange, and aims to partner with state-owned Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Africa Finance Corp, in a bid to reposition the commodity platform to be more responsive to challenges encountered in the production and marketing of food and agriculture produce in the country.
- Mr. Emefiele noted that the central bank and its partners are looking to invest at least N50 billion to build the infrastructure required to reposition and restructure the exchange.
Lagos kick-starts cash for work programme for vulnerable people, businesses
The Lagos State Government, in partnership with the UNDP, has kicked-off the cash for work programme for vulnerable people.
The Lagos State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has kicked-off the cash for work programme for vulnerable people in the State with the aim of cushioning the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The programme is part of the state government’s response to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable individuals and small business owners.
While speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the intervention programme held at the Ndubiusi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond, said the project is a collaborative effort between the State government and UNDP with the support of the Japanese Government
She said the programme will provide grants to 945 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), to resuscitate their businesses which were affected by the pandemic and aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.
What Mrs Solape Hammond is saying
She said, “As the economic fallout threatens households across the State due to COVID-19, cash transfers to vulnerable families reduce risks to socio-economic challenges. This emergency cash transfer programme is designed to help families during this period and to ensure that household poverty does not translate to deprivations for children.’’
Hammond revealed that the project is simultaneously ongoing across the Five Divisions of the State to complement Government’s efforts in deploying assistance to SMEs, the vulnerable and the poor people in the State.
On the significance of the initiative by the state government, the Special Adviser stated that the cash-based support programme will not only ensure that the essential needs of beneficiaries are met but also empower the most vulnerable to become self-reliant and participate in economic activities that boost local markets.
She said the beneficiaries that would be engaged by the State government to provide volunteering services were selected across the various social ethnic groups and through the State’s social register for vulnerable people.
While expressing her appreciation to the United Nations Development Programme for its support, Mrs Hammond maintained that government will continue to partner other International Organisations, Non-Governmental Institutions and MDAs to sustain and expand its reach to more beneficiaries.
In his own remark at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, emphasised the need for citizens to embrace the government’s initiatives to improve their standards of living.
Fatodu said, “It takes a responsive government to conceive and implement this kind of initiative. With this, 2,400 families were giving hope for a better tomorrow, likewise, 950 businesses will be sustained to create more value to the economy.’’
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government had initiated some intervention programmes to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable individuals and businesses and the #EndSARS protests which led to the destruction of properties and loss of lives.
- The state government had through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) launched a N5 billion economic recovery support for MSMEs, tagged, Lagos Economic Acceleration Programme (LEAP)
- The programme aims at creating affordable access to funding for small businesses in Lagos State to grow, expand, create wealth and put people to work.
- The state government had also set up a N1 billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state. The N1 billion seed capital which is to be domiciled with the LSETF is to help drive new growth in that sector