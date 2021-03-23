Business
Rising crude oil price is “double-egded sword” for Nigeria – Finance Minister
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance has stated that rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache.
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has called the rising price of crude a “double-edged sword,” as the Federal Government seeks a deal with Organised Labour over fuel prices.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Monday. The Minister disclosed that the FG forecasts an optimistic outlook on the rising prices but must deal with the “tussle” with Labour over subsidies and rising local prices of fuel.
According to the report, she said that the rising oil price is a double-edged sword for Nigeria as the rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache at the same time.
Oil prices are averaging around $50 per barrel, above the $40 per barrel projected in the N13.6 trillion ($35.74 billion) budget document.
What you should know: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that there will be no increment in the pump price by the Federal Government until the conclusion of its consultation with Organised Labour.
LIRS gives 31st March deadline to clear outstanding tax payments
The LIRS has advised taxpayers in Lagos State to clear up outstanding tax owed before March 31, 2021.
The Lagos State Internal revenue Service, LIRS, has announced that taxpayers in Lagos State have up to 31st of March, 2021 to clear up outstanding tax owed to the state government.
This was disclosed by Mr Seyi Alade, Director, Legal Services, LIRS, in an interview on Monday in Lagos. He also disclosed that the services launched the “Ibile” tax scheme to get more taxpayers under its tax net.
What LIRS is saying
“Section 41 of Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), provides that, a taxable person shall, without notice or demand, to file a return of their income in the prescribed form and containing the prescribed information with the tax authority of their State of residence.
“This return shall contain income earned from all sources in the year preceding the year of assessment and it must be filed not later than March 31 of every year.
“This return is expected to be filed by all individuals including those who are self-employed and submit their tax returns by way of direct assessments as well as those who are in paid employments under the Pay-As-You- Earn (PAYE) scheme.”
Alade went further to call on Lagos residents to endeavour to pay up their taxes as the government works tirelessly to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.
“I am using this medium to encourage everyone that is yet to file to quickly do so before the deadline date because failure to file is a punishable offence,” he added.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier this year that the Lagos State Government projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
COVID-19: Up to 161 million Africans may have fallen into poverty – ECA
The ECA has stated that between 49 million and 161 million Africans may have fallen into COVID-19 induced poverty.
The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has disclosed that between 49 million and 161 million Africans may have fallen under the poverty line due to the effects of the pandemic.
This was disclosed by Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the ECA at the 53rd ministerial session of the ECA and the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday.
Songwe arrived at the figure based on the growth elasticity of poverty change approach, and with economic growth contractions of 1.8–5.4 per cent in 2020, among other indicators.
She said that one billion Africans, representing more than 80 per cent of the total population, have a mean consumption rate of less than $5.50 per day, citing the fact that two-thirds of Africans reside in countries with a consumption of less than $1.90 a day.
“Globally, social assistance spending ranges from $6.1 billion in Africa to $290 billion in North America.
“On per-capita basis, the 30 countries in Africa, for which data is available, spend only USD 10 per capita on social protection, against USD 361 per capita in East Asia and the Pacific and USD 442 per capita in North America,” Songwe said.
Meanwhile Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ofori-Atta has warned that African economies are contracting, and a sharp increase in infections is overwhelming health systems.
“Africa’s GDP contracted by 2.1 per cent (African Economic Outlook 2021) compared to a 3.5 per cent contraction in global GDP (World Bank).
“However, the second wave has depleted our buffers, our economies are contracting, and we are witnessing sharp increases in infections and deaths. These developments are overwhelming our health systems,” Ofori-Atta said.
“As a result, the Real GDP in Africa is projected to grow by 3.4 % in 2021 compared to the projected global growth of 5.5 %,” he added.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the African Development Bank (AfDB) revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic could push an estimated 39 million Africans into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020.
