FG gives condition for increase in pump price of petrol
Sylva said that there will be no increment in its pump price until the conclusion of its consultation with the Organised Labour.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has given the condition under which there will be an increase in the retail pump price of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol.
Sylva, in his reaction to the reported increase in the pump price of petrol, said that there will be no increment in its pump price by the Federal Government until the conclusion of its consultation with the Organised Labour.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by Sylva during a chat with the press on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Lagos.
The minister pointed out that the clarification was necessitated by reports that the price of petrol, had been increased to N212.61 per litre.
What the Minister of State for Petroleum is saying
Sylva in his statement said, ”Irrespective of the source of that information, I want to assure you that it is completely untrue. Neither Mr President who is the Minister of Petroleum Resources nor myself who deputise for him as minister of state has approved that the petrol price should be increased by one naira. I therefore urge you to disregard this misleading information.”
The minister said that in the past few months, the government has been in consultation with organised labour to find the least painful way to respond to the increase in the global price of crude oil which has inevitably led to increase in petrol prices.
He said it was unthinkable that the government would unilaterally abandon these discussions and act in the manner suggested by the information under reference.
Sylva maintained that cynicism and deceit have never been the trademark of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
The minister said, “I will like to equally assure you that the engagement with the organised labour and other stakeholders will continue even as the calculations to arrive at a reasonable price regime are being done; all in good faith and you will be availed of the final outcome at the appropriate time.
“Until then, all marketers are strongly advised to maintain the current pump price of PMS before the emergence of this unfortunate information.
“Those who may want to take advantage of this unfortunate information to extort Nigerians should not give in to such temptations as there are regulatory mechanisms that government can enforce to protect its citizens.
“In conclusion, I want to sincerely apologise to all Nigerians for any distress and inconvenience the unfortunate information might have caused,“ he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Nigerians woke up on Friday, March 12, 2021, to a reported increase in the retail pump price of petrol to N212.61 per litre.
- According to some media reports, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) in its memo said that petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and an upper retail price of N212.61.
- However, NNPC in its statement insisted that there will be no increase in the pump price of petrol in March.
- The PPPRA also bowed to pressure as it deleted the earlier published template announcing the increase
#Fuelpricehike: PPPRA says no increase in fuel price
The PPPRA has insisted that there is no increase in the pump price of petrol in the country.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, (PPPRA) has bowed to pressure after deleting an earlier published template announcing that the new price of petrol has reached N212.6 per litre.
Following reactions to the development, the PPPRA has in a new press release on its website clarified that its publication of monthly template, does not amount to increasing the price of petroleum products, as it does not fix the price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.
In the statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, the agency’s said the template was only indicative of current market trends and do not translate to an increase in the pump price of PMS.
The statement read as follows:
- “The attention of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has been drawn to speculations about the increased pump price of PMS.
- “The PPPRA by this release wishes to state clearly that the Guiding Prices posted on our website was only indicative of current market trends and do not translate to any increase in pump price of PMS. However, publications by the media to this effect have been misconstrued and thus misleading.
- “The Agency wishes to remind the general public of the introduction of the Market Based Pricing Regime for PMS Regulation 2020 as gazetted by the Federal Government. Based on this regulation, prices are expected to be determined by market realities in line with the dictates of market forces.
- “One of the conditions for the implementation of the Market-Based Pricing Regime for PMS Regulation 2020 is the monthly release of Guiding Price to reflect current market fundamentals.
- “The PPPRA in line with its mandate to maintain constant surveillance over all key indices relevant to pricing policy, monitors market trend on a daily basis to determine Guiding Prices.
- “The Agency is not unaware of the challenges with the supply of PMS due to some concerns leading NNPC to be the sole importer of PMS. PPPRA is also mindful of the current discussion going on between the government and the Organised Labour on the deregulation policy. While consultation with relevant stakeholders is ongoing, PPPRA does not fix or announce prices and therefore there is no price increase. The current PMS price is being maintained while consultations are being concluded.
- “Even though market fundamentals for PMS in the past few months indicated upward price trends, the pump price has remained the same and we are currently monitoring the situation across retail outlets nationwide.
- “While assuring the public of adequate products supply as the average PMS Day Sufficiency as of March 11, 2021, is over 35 days, the PPPRA pledges to continue to perform its statutory function in ensuring that the downstream sector remains vibrant as well as support both government and members of the public.”
Hopefully, the statement by the PPPRA puts to rest the fears of a new increase in the pump price of petrol in the month of March, as fuel queues had already surfaced in most fuel stations across the country.
In case you missed it
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted that the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as Petrol, will not be increased in March.
- The statement on PPPRA’s website announcing the new pump price was deleted hours after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) insisted that there was no increment in the ex-depot price of petrol.
Columnists
Another reason why oil price will keep rising
Several factors are at play pointing to the reality that oil can only go up.
Even before last week’s OPEC meeting, there had been a lot of bullish sentiments in the oil markets.
Brent oil briefly touched $71 a barrel after Saudi Arabia revealed that its crude terminal (the world’s largest) was attacked by missiles and drones on Sunday morning, 7th March, 2021. Though it was successfully repelled, the information of the attack seems to have shaken the market.
Oil futures in London jumped by almost +3% to the highest price level since January 2020. Remember what happened in January 2020? The U.S attacked Iranian military officer, Qasem Soleimani, and geopolitical tensions sparked fears that the oil-producing nation might be badly affected if war ensued between the United States of America and Iran. Prices reached the same levels but later faded off as normalcy returned.
READ: Will the Oil markets miss Donald Trump?
Analysis done by Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas
What next for oil?
Now that geopolitical tensions have been added to the mix with other bullish factors (asset rotation, inflation hedge, potential dollar weakening because of the trillion-dollar stimulus package, Shale troubles and potential market tightening with supply cuts), it would be a shame for oil bulls not to take prices to higher levels. All these should create the enabling environment for the much-hyped and anticipated $100 level.
READ: World’s largest oil producer loses four million barrels per day
However, there are other issues that could throw a curve ball at oil’s upward trajectory.
Firstly, rising US Treasury yield is pushing the dollar higher and as the saying goes, “Stronger dollar, weaker oil price rise.”
There are also challenges with demand. Flights are still empty and airlines still run low operations (which could change this summer).
In addition, there was a potential return of U.S production, which surprisingly did not move the market last week.
Notably, there have been reports that claim Iranian oil is beginning to return to the market. Iran has been moving record amounts of crude oil to top client China, while India, the third largest global importer of oil after China & U.S. respectively, has state refiners adding Iranian oil to her annual import plans, based on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on Iran will soon ease.
READ: US vs Iran: Broad implications for Nigeria
However, analysts might argue that prices are retreating, as evident in today’s session where oil posted its first loss in four sessions. Chief Market Strategist at SIA Wealth Management, Colin Ciesynski, said “oil was getting a bit overbought in the short term.”
Also, if we look at the one year chart, it seems there is a strong resistance around $70 which has sent prices crashing downwards.
In all, though we might have a market correction, as banks and trading houses have indicated, we will have higher oil prices.
Will Nigeria take advantage of this prospective windfall? That is another kettle of fish.
