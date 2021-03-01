Energy
Oil marketers say petrol will sell for N230 per litre in March
Oil marketers have insisted that petrol will sell for as much as N230 per litre in March.
Oil marketers, on Sunday, said that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol is to sell for as much as N230 per litre in March.
This is coming against the background of insistence by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that it has no plans to increase the price of petrol in March.
There has been a reported reappearance of queues at filling stations in some parts of Lagos and Abuja as panic buying and petrol hoarding occurs in some filling stations.
According to a report by New Telegraph, the National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, declared that the whole nation had crossed the bridge and that there was no hiding place for a hike in fuel price.
What the IPMAN top officials are saying
Osatuyi said, “I have just returned from a meeting in Abuja. What I have observed is that many stations have closed down and there are queues in many places in both Lagos and Abuja. Nigeria has crossed the bridge, there is no hiding place, the N1.2 trillion, which was hitherto annual spending on subsidy, will be borne by the market.
“As it is, the prices of crude oil have gone up to $67 per barrel and, with this, the price of PMS will be between N220 per litre and N230 per litre. I was told by someone that the Group Managing Director of NNPC told them that the official price is likely to be N206 per litre.
“As it is now, all the stations that have shut down their gates must have heard information before they took that action. I want us all to wait by tomorrow we will all see clearly what will happen. There have been annual spending of N1.2 trillion on fuel subsidy and now that the subsidy has said to be abolished, that money must come from somewhere.
‘’The money must be coming from somewhere. “NNPC is not an NGO (non-governmental organisation), there is no budgetary provision for subsidy again and instead of wasting it on subsidy, it should be deployed to other sectors,’’ he said.
On what can be done to cushion the negative effects of higher fuel price, Osatuyi said: “This plan to cushion the negative effects of higher fuel price should be the next important thing. The government can do the free conversion of vehicle from fuel to gas. This should be done to help Nigerians who will definitely be affected by this fuel price hike.”
On his part, the IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, condemned the panic buying and return of long queues at some filling stations within Abuja.
While assuring Nigerians that the normal supply of petroleum products would soon be restored with the commencement of loading at various depots, Yakubu said the increase in the global price of crude oil has affected the price of petrol.
He said, “We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available in every filling station within a few days starting from today (Sunday).’’
What you should know
- The state oil giant, NNPC, had in a press statement on Sunday, assured Nigerians that despite the increase in the price of crude oil, it has no plans to increase the ex-depot price of petrol in the month of March. This is coming after it gave a similar assurance earlier in February, that it was not going to increase the price of the product in February.
- NNPC explained that the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship, to be concluded.
- This uncertainty has led to hoarding of the product by depot owners and some retail marketers, which has led to the return of queues in some filling stations.
- The Federal Government had in March 2020, announced the removal of fuel subsidy and full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, which will allow market forces to determine the price of the product.
Energy
TCN breaks transmission record again in 2021, hits 5,584.40 MW
The TCN has broken its transmission record once again, after hitting a record of 5,584.40 MW.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced it has broken its transmission record once again, after hitting a record of 5,584.40 MW.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman in a social media statement on Sunday evening.
Sale tweeted, “A New National Transmission Peak and Maximum Daily Energy at 8:15pm on Friday, February 26, 2021.
“5,580.40 MW at 116,891.14 MW per hour.
“Impressive from everyone at the Transmission Company of Nigeria. We will do better for Nigerians.
READ: TCN declares war on TUC over attempt to halt power transmission
A New National Transmission Peak and Maximum Daily Energy at 8:15pm on Friday, February 26, 2021.
5⃣,5⃣8⃣4⃣.4⃣0⃣Megawatts 💡⬆️ 🇳🇬
1⃣1⃣6⃣,8⃣9⃣1⃣.1⃣4⃣Megawatts Hour.
Impressive from everyone at the Transmission Company of Nigeria.
We will do better for Nigerians.
— Engr. Sale Mamman (@EngrSMamman) February 28, 2021
READ: TCN pushes for DisCos’ recapitalisation
In case you missed it
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit a peak transmission of 5,459.50MW on the 28th, October 2020.
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) later announced that it hit a peak transmission of 5,552.80 MegaWatts (MW) in January 6, 2021.
Energy
NNPC says it does not plan to increase ex-depot price of petrol
The NNPC has said that it has no plans to increase the ex-depot price of petrol in March 2021.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it has no plans to increase the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, in March 2021.
This was disclosed in a press release by the NNPC and signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
NNPC, in the statement, warned petroleum products marketers against engaging in arbitrary price increases or hoarding petrol, so as to avoid artificial scarcity and undue hardship for Nigerians.
READ: IPMAN threatens to sell petrol above ex-depot price
The statement from NNPC partly reads, “Contrary to speculations of an imminent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of petrol in March 2021.
“The Corporation was not contemplating any raise in the price of petrol in March in order not to jeopardize ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.
“NNPC also cautioned petroleum products, marketers, not to engage in an arbitrary price increase or hoarding of petrol in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians.”
READ: DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products by depot owners, threatens sanctions
The statement further stated that the corporation had enough stock of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for over 40 days and urged motorists to avoid panic buying.
It also called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.
READ: NNPC to raise around $1 billion for Port Harcourt refinery revamp
What you should know
- The ex-depot price is the price at which depot owners sell petroleum products to retail outlet owners and petrol marketers across the country.
- It is a major determining factor in fixing the retail pump price of petroleum products.
- Since the increase in the global price of crude oil, there has been a lot of speculation that the retail pump price of petrol would increase to between N190 and N200 per litre as against the present N162 per litre, following the removal of petrol subsidy and the announcement of full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]