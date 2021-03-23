Energy
Nigeria has completely complied with OPEC obligations – NNPC GMD
The NNPC GMD has stated that Nigeria has fully complied with OPEC obligations.
The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari clarified Nigeria’s oil production numbers during the oil cuts period, saying Nigeria’s oil production is between 1.6 million BPD and 1.7 million BPD and has fully complied with OPEC obligations. He cited that compliance needed to happen over a period of time.
Mele Kyari disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Monday evening. He stated that before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria had reached its highest output in ten years, which was cut short by the effect of the pandemic on the market.
“…precisely last year, our production reached 2.4 million BPD, that did not happen in ten years, that means you also have to face what covid has put on the table, so you have to cut down production.”
“…today we are producing anywhere between 1.6 -1.7 million BPD,” he added.
On OPEC quota breaches
According to Mr Kyari, Nigeria needed time to meet its obligations and face some bottlenecks; however, the obligations have been fully met.
“There is a distinction between what you can do immediately and what you can do over a period of time. Sometimes we do have technical constraints that make it impossible to meet that quota. You may have seen through OPEC conversations that in some months we actually under-produced. Put in on balance, Nigeria has completely complied with our obligations to OPEC.”
Mr. Kyari also disclosed that NNPC will not operate and manage the Port Harcourt refinery upon completion of the $1.5 billion rehabilitation work, but rather a private-sector partner.
“This means that the NNPC will not operate this plant as a basic requirement of the financing institution. The financing partner will ensure that the contractor will work efficiently. Importantly, is that the contractor O&M gave a guarantee that the facility will operate for the duration of the loan and the fact is that the project will be done under a financing structure supported by Afreximbank,” he said.
NNPC explains why FG is spending as much as $1.5 billion on Port Harcourt refinery
The NNPC has defended FG’s decision to expend the huge sum of $1.5 billion in rehabilitating the Port Harcourt refinery.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained why the Federal Government is spending the huge sum of $1.5 billion on the Port Harcourt refinery, as it weighs in on the controversies and unverified claims by some Nigerians on the funds for the project.
The state oil giant said that the funds approved for the 210,000 barrels per day capacity refinery was for complete rehabilitation and not turnaround maintenance.
According to a report from NAN, this disclosure was made by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, during a chat with the press on issues surrounding the rehabilitation of the refinery in Abuja, on Monday, March 23, 2021.
Kyari said that the refinery would work in optimal capacity upon the completion of the rehabilitation programme.
What the Group Managing Director of NNPC is saying
Kyari said, “We are not doing turnaround maintenance, we are doing rehabilitation of the refinery, and it is very different; it means that we are replacing certain major components.
“We are introducing some items that ordinarily we won’t need to do in turnaround maintenance and there are major shifts in the status of the plant that we have to do and it is not done during turnaround maintenance.
“During rehabilitation, by the 18th month, part of this plant will begin to produce, particularly the gasoline plants. In rehabilitation, we normally don’t shut down the plant completely, we repair a segment of it, and then it starts working, and then, you move to the next segment.
“You continue to scale up and that is why, within the four-year period, the contractor would have completely left your premises. What it means in a technical sense is that in 18 months, we will see production coming from that plant; we will follow it plant by the plant until we are completely done,” he said.
- It can be recalled that the Federal Executive Council a few days ago approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of the 210,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt refinery.
- This has drawn a lot of criticism from Nigerians who expressed doubts over the high maintenance cost and government’s transparency towards the project. They also expressed their disapproval of the Federal Government’s decision to spend such a huge sum of money on an asset that they eventually plan to privatize.
NNPC reveals condition given by lender to fund PH refinery rehabilitation
Afreximbank has insisted that NNPC will not operate and manage the refinery upon completion of the rehabilitation work.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed the basic condition given by the lender, Afreximbank, to fund the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.
The corporation stated that the financial institution insisted that the NNPC will not operate and manage the refinery upon completion of the rehabilitation work, but rather a private-sector partner.
This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, during a chat with newsmen on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Abuja.
Kyari said that the process of rehabilitating the refinery started about 10 years ago but was slowed down due to a number of mistakes that occurred along the line.
He, however, noted that an Italian company had been contracted for the job with $1 billion financing arrangement from the Afreximbank.
Kyari said, “This process started 10 years ago and a number of mistakes happened leading to the enormous delay we have seen in this process because there were a lot of interferences in the past but these are gone.
“Initially, we thought that the best way to go was to go to the original builder but it wasn’t the right strategy.
“Another way of making this project work was the introduction of borrowing for the repair work because when you borrow, the lenders will put conditions and one of the conditions is that it should be maintained under ‘own and earn’.
“This means that the NNPC will not operate this plant as a basic requirement of the financing institution. The financing partner will ensure that the contractor will work efficiently.
“Importantly is that the contractor O&M gave a guarantee that the facility will operate for the duration of the loan and the fact the project will be done under a financing structure supported by Afreximbank.
“The bank has promised a 500-million-dollar loan in the first instance and additional 500 million dollars making it one billion dollars and the condition is for the loans to be repaid from the operations and proceeds of this plant,” the NNPC boss added.
He expressed optimism that the refinery would work optimally for the next 15 years after the rehabilitation.
