Commodities
Oil prices slump by over 3%
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3% to trade below $60 a barrel.
Oil prices lost more than 3% at the second trading session of the week on concerns that new COVID-19 lockdown and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow energy demand arbitrarily.
At the time of writing this report, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), crude futures plunged by over 3% to trade below $60 a barrel. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week.
The British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures also slumped by over 3% to $62.63, a barrel.
Oil traders are momentarily shorting oil futures on reports revealing Chancellor Merkel, leader of Europes biggest economy & other regional leaders agreed to put the country into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave.
Good Morning from Germany where Chancellor Merkel & regional leaders agreed to put country into hard lockdown over Easter to try to reverse a “third wave.” All stores will be shuttered from April 1 for 5 days, except for food stores which will open on Apr3 https://t.co/UajRFLwtNO pic.twitter.com/M76L6QIHQB
— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 23, 2021
Oil prices drop below $65 a barrel on resurging COVID-19
Oil traders are arbitrarily going short, on signs of more COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the first trading session of the week in London. Oil traders are arbitrarily going short, on signs of more COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.
At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude futures were down 0.57% to trade at $64.16 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate futures lost about 0.54% to trade at $61.11 a barrel after rolling over to the May 21 contract.
- Both major oil benchmarks have lost more than 6% during the previous week but remained above the $60 mark.
- Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is the latest economic juggernaut to consider extending restrictive measures, with a draft proposal that is aimed at extending the present lockdown period into a fifth month as the number of new COVID-19 caseloads tick up.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics elaborated more on other macros weighing on oil prices.
“The oil market is searching for answers, with analysts linking the oil price collapse to slow European recovery due to lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts.
“This is neither a new nor compelling argument, but lower Asian pricing for Middle East crude and higher Chinese imports for Iranian supply are prime culprits, as is the general cross-asset risk-off tone, which isn’t helping matters.”
Bottom Line: Oil traders are currently undergoing a reality check on the account that oil energy demand still has a long way from a full demand recovery, and it’s the record levels of withdrawn production capacity that’s the main prop for the oil market. So, having crested $70/ barrel on sentiments alone, prices were always vulnerable to a pull-back.
Oil prices post worst weekly loss since October
U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 6.4%, and Brent crude futures dropped by 6.8%.
Crude oil prices suffered their biggest weekly loss since October, despite chalking up gains at the last trading session of the week amid fears over energy demand due to renewed lockdowns and an unimpressive vaccine rollout in parts of Europe.
What you should know
For the week, U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 6.4%, and Brent crude futures dropped by 6.8%, the biggest declines since October for both major oil benchmarks.
Oil bears took hold on the energy market as reports revealed safety concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine; however, the Germans and other European countries changed the narrative by disclosing a resumption of vaccinations, which helped curb the selling pressures.
READ: Oil drops as Europe suspends COVID-19 vaccine usage over possible side effects
In a detailed analysis sent to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave other key insights weighing on the viscous hydrocarbon despite OPEC+ resolve in keeping oil production at controlled levels.
“What started as a profit-taking correction triggered by a vaccine health scare has now moved into a whole out price level correction. The sell-off in oil is getting compounded by risk-off moves in cross-asset correlations as the market continues to price in tighter financial conditions despite the Fed’s effort to suggest the contrary.
But at the heart of it all, the rally was mainly on the back of OPEC+ production cuts—or rather, the fact that they agreed to hold production steady in April instead of ramping up production as the market had anticipated.”
READ: Oil prices rally high on improved energy demand outlook
Bottom line
Oil pundits anticipate that the energy market is experiencing a bit of reality check these days as the supercycle bulls may be giving way to the power of spare capacity as the thought of more barrels coming back continues to provide the medium-term supply headwind.
