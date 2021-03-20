Financial Literacy
What to do to retain your job as unemployment rate rises
Follow these tips to retain your job and not fall back into the labour market.
Everybody knows how difficult it is to get a good-paying job in this part of the world. If you’ve been lucky enough to get a good-paying job, you must be deliberate about retaining the job.
According to a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded as of Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
Many unemployed Nigerians are on the queue and are ready to grab any available job, so if you have a good job, you should do everything it takes to retain it.
- Work hard and smart: To retain your job, you need to work smart and work hard at your job to prove that you are valuable.
- Be a team player: Having a good interpersonal relationship at your workplace and being a good team player would go a long way in helping you to retain your job. Always have your team’s back and contribute to every task at hand if you want to remain at your job for a long time.
- Don’t complain about your workload: There are times you will have a lot on your plate, but you should try as much as possible not to complain about your workload, especially not to your supervisor or boss, or you might be kissing your job goodbye. If you still love your job and want to retain it, don’t complain about the workload.
- Stay away from office gossip and stay on everybody’s good side: Don’t get too comfortable at your workplace and decide to get involved in office gossip. Be careful about what you discuss at the office and try to be on everybody’s good side.
- Have an excellent attitude to work: Even when it is not convenient, maintain a good and positive attitude when assigned tasks. Complaining or dragging your feet when given a task won’t speak well of you. Except you are ready to give up your job, you should refrain from doing this.
- Meet deadlines: When given a task, make sure you deliver on time. Meeting deadlines gives you good reviews at work, which would help you remain in the organization for a long time.
- Leave your personal problems out of the office: People go through different personal issues, but you should leave your issues out of the office. You should be able to differentiate between your work life and your personal life,
- Learn new skills: The world keeps evolving, and if you don’t up your game and join the trend, you might be left behind. It is important that you improve your skills and learn new skills to help you retain your job or become eligible for a promotion. Growth is crucial, and if you refuse to grow, you might be forced to give up your job.
If you’ve successfully gained a good job, you have to make conscious efforts to retain the job because there are thousands of people out there waiting to get your job. If you follow the tips discussed above religiously, you will have no problem retaining your job and getting the promotion you want.
MSME
CBN increases SME intervention fund to N300 billion, disburses N149.21 billion
The CBN has announced its decision to increase the TCF for households and SMEs from N150 billion to N300 billion.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its decision to increase the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from N150 billion to N300 billion.
This is as the apex bank has revealed that it had disbursed a total of sum N149.21 billion to SMEs and households across the country under the TCF.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at a virtual seminar organized for finance editors and correspondents in Lagos and Abuja simultaneously.
Emefiele, who was represented by the apex bank’s Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Lametek, said the CBN had set out to alleviate the plights of households and business owners who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and drive economic growth during this period.
What the CBN Governor is saying
Emefiele in his statement said, “We initially created a N150bn Targeted Credit Facility for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. Already, N149.21bn has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries.
“Given the resounding success of this programme and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300bn, in order to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively stimulate the economy.”
Emefiele stated that in line with the growing need to go digital, the application process was done online and required limited paperwork from prospective applicants.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in April 2020, the CBN introduced the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) as a stimulus package to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic
- The TCF was designed to cushion the adverse effects of COVID-19 on households and MSMEs; support households and MSMEs whose economic activities have been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and stimulate credit to MSMEs to expand their productive capacity through equipment upgrade and research and development.
Financial Literacy
10 Side gigs to venture into while working a full-time job
Here are some side hustles that you can venture into to enable you to make extra income for yourself.
The present situation of the Nigerian economy is quite fretting. The economy keeps getting unpleasant every day and the population of the country keeps increasing with a lot of graduates in the street without jobs. The people that are auspicious to get a job are mostly underpaid. If you have an 8-5 job, it is perfectly normal to have another stream of income, and it does not make you a disloyal or greedy employee.
Side gigs are the method of making additional income for yourself. Though the money earned from the side hustle may not instantly make you become wealthy, it will enable you to take care of your basic needs and reduce financial stress.
Cyberspace has made everything easy. You do not have to physically juggle between two (or more) jobs and/or business(es) because you can easily score a side hustle and meet its demands from the comfort of your home.
Here are some side hustles that you can venture into to enable you to make extra income for yourself.
Drop-shipping
Dropshipping has to do with setting up an online store where you get to advertise products and services, get people to place orders, and forward the orders to the manufacturer who ships the product directly to the buyers. It is a very profitable business as all it entails is to have an online space, advertise the business, send the orders to the wholesaler, and make your commission.
Products you can sell as a drop shipper are, hairs clothing, accessories and cosmetics. Having an idea about digital marketing will give you an edge as it will enable you to track your target audience. You can also set up a more conventional store online using Shopify, Oberlo, or Flutterwave Platform.
Freelancing
Writing content is another way to earn extra income for yourself. There are organizations in Nigeria and other countries that are outsourcing their contents. A good writer can queue-in such an opportunity. Also, there are platforms online you can sign in to enable you to get a job in writing. Some of these platforms are free, all it entails is for you to scout for these platforms and sign in with them.
People you can write content for include; blog owners who do not have sufficient time to update their content regularly, people in need of copywriters, and people in need of professional writers who can write thesis and dissertations, CVs and business plans.
Graphics Designing
Businesses want to set themselves apart from others by owning a brand and staying true to it. That is why designing is highly attractive as a side hustle. If you are a good designer, this can be a good way to create an extra source of income.
Virtual tutor
Seriously, those who argue that the internet is man’s greatest invention make a very good case. Virtual teaching is one of the by-products of humanity’s breakthrough. Virtual tutoring or what we referred to as online tutoring entails everything traditional tutoring does but instead of being in-person, it puts the communication on the web.
Fundamentally, where a traditional coaching meeting would occur face to face, virtual tutoring happens on the web. It is a good method of teaching especially during this global pandemic. So, if you are knowledgeable in a field – be it English, Mathematics, Physics, or History- you can easily become a virtual tutor on the side.
You can either scout for students using the traditional method, or you can register on any website for virtual tutoring to begin. Remember to pick an age group you are most comfortable teaching. And not to take on too much load, as teaching is intensive – virtual or otherwise.
Uber driving
Since the emergence of uber business in Nigeria the business has been a lucrative one. Determined drivers are making up to 20,000 in a day and if you multiply it in a week that is a lot of money. The business is more lucrative especially in cities like Abuja and Lagos. For the working-class, you can resort to doing the business only on weekends and you can be realizing close to N40, 000 for yourself at the end of each month.
Product production
Another business you can venture into is product production. Product production is also a lucrative business as a lot of women are now going into the skincare business. Once your product is effective, people will be scurrying to patronize you. For anyone who does not have any idea what to and how to produce, they can get tutorials online or attend physical training to have all the required knowledge about how to make these products.
Examples of products you can produce are liquid soap, skincare products, and detergents. Those going into skincare products should pay adequate attention to different skin types and understand that they are different products for different skin types to avoid hurting people’s skin which is not good for their brand.
Content Creation
Content creation is another side business a lot of youth go into. They create interesting and hilarious content on various social media platforms. This content drives the audience to their page and thereby increases their chances of getting business deals. Business owners pay a lot of money for their businesses to be promoted on these pages as it aids in business visibility. Examples of well-known skit producers in Nigeria are Mark Angel, Taooma, Maraji and Mr. Macoromi. These people have created a niche for themselves through these funny skits. The amount charged to place an advert on their page ranges from 100,000 -1,000,000.
Blogging
With the coming of online advertising, being a blogger now pays big time. With blogging, all you need to do is build your audience and top brands will come knocking at your site.
Real Estate
You can earn 10% of the price of renting or buying a property, just by connecting property owners with buyers or tenants. Considering that the price of properties runs from thousands to millions, you can work full time at your day job and still make a fortune from real estate.
In Lagos for instance, people are always, either looking for a new place to rent or a new home to buy. As a real estate agent, you could help people find new homes for a commission. To begin, all you need is a bit of research and some leg work. By leg work, you could step up from local property agents who yet are still limited to traditional forms of advertisement by taking your adverts to a larger online audience.
Beauticians
Being skillful is another way to earn an extra source of income. These skills range from wig making, becoming a make-up artist, or being a fashion designer. This business is indeed a rewarding one. In this epoch, everybody wants to have a glamorous look, especially during an occasion. There is a need to make new cloth, wear an expensive wig and have your make-up on fleek. So, anyone that is really good with these beautician jobs can utilize the opportunity to make extra income for themselves. The good part of this is that some of these services are needed during the weekend so it would not have to interrupt your daily activities.
