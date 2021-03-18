How to make money in real estate

The Nigerian real estate sector has been arguably insulated from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as operators claim there are still opportunities for investors to make money in 2021.

In its latest Lagos Property market consensus report, the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), the Lagos chapter, established that despite the pandemic, investors could make money from the sector depending on where they channelled their funds.

The report revealed that Lagos State is divided into 7 zones – Island 1 (Lagos Island, Old Ikoyi, S/West Ikoyi, Banana Island, Victoria Island); Island 2 (Lekki Phase 1, Ikate, Osapa, Agungi & Chevron); Island 3 (Ajah, Sangotedo, Awoyaya & Lakowe); Island 4 (Ogba, Ogudu, Magodo GRA 1 (Isheri) & Magodo GRA 2 (Shangisha); Mainland 1 (Surulere, Yaba, Ilupeju & Gbagada); Mainland 2 (Amuwo Odofin, Isolo, Festac, Apapa); and Mainland 3 (Ikeja GRA, Maryland, Ikeja & Alausa).

It stated, “Chevron showed the highest yield of 6.87% on investment and is expected to do more in 2021, next was Agungi (6.31%), while Osapa came in third with 6.06%.

“The lowest yield was seen in Ogudu – 3.10%, next being Magodo (Shangisha) – 3.19% and third being Magodo (Isheri) – 3.20%.

“The median yield in Lagos state from this consensus analysis is 4.32% and it is obtainable in Yaba.”

Source: NIESV, Lagos chapter

In separate interviews, some of the operators told Nairametrics that every discerning investor could still make a fortune from the sector, as long as they are properly guided by professionals and not speculators.

Samson Odegbami, Group Managing Director, Richfield Nigeria Limited, a real estate firm, told Nairametrics in an exclusive interview that there were several opportunities for investors in the sector.

He said, “Discerning investors should take part in crowdfunding while they watch their investments grow. They can give their money to real estate firms, who will inject the fund in building estates across commercial hubs, and earn as much as 20% Returns on Investments.”

Investors could also offer their land to a developer for building whereby the developer gives them part of the building, depending on their agreement, and at the same time earn ROI on such investment.

Adedotun Bamigbola, Chairman, NIESV, Lagos chapter, told Nairametrics that potential investors could also buy real estate for the purpose of making returns on them over time. But which locations are lucrative for such investments?

Source: NIESV, Lagos chapter

He said, “Where to buy real estate largely depends on the status and purpose of the investors, some zones will yield more returns to the investors in 2021.

“Island 1 zone recorded the highest land prices, which is expected to be repeated in 2021, followed by Mainland 3. This is a reflection of the deepened level of commercialization in these 2 zones.

“The growing development in nascent Island 2 areas is also reflected in its high price of land averaging N112,021/sq.

“Per house types, Island 1 zone has the highest values (rental & sale) for both 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom houses. The same also goes for office space rental values.”