Real Estate
How to make money in real estate
Estate surveyors and valuers have established that despite the pandemic, investors can make money from the sector.
The Nigerian real estate sector has been arguably insulated from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as operators claim there are still opportunities for investors to make money in 2021.
In its latest Lagos Property market consensus report, the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), the Lagos chapter, established that despite the pandemic, investors could make money from the sector depending on where they channelled their funds.
The report revealed that Lagos State is divided into 7 zones – Island 1 (Lagos Island, Old Ikoyi, S/West Ikoyi, Banana Island, Victoria Island); Island 2 (Lekki Phase 1, Ikate, Osapa, Agungi & Chevron); Island 3 (Ajah, Sangotedo, Awoyaya & Lakowe); Island 4 (Ogba, Ogudu, Magodo GRA 1 (Isheri) & Magodo GRA 2 (Shangisha); Mainland 1 (Surulere, Yaba, Ilupeju & Gbagada); Mainland 2 (Amuwo Odofin, Isolo, Festac, Apapa); and Mainland 3 (Ikeja GRA, Maryland, Ikeja & Alausa).
It stated, “Chevron showed the highest yield of 6.87% on investment and is expected to do more in 2021, next was Agungi (6.31%), while Osapa came in third with 6.06%.
“The lowest yield was seen in Ogudu – 3.10%, next being Magodo (Shangisha) – 3.19% and third being Magodo (Isheri) – 3.20%.
“The median yield in Lagos state from this consensus analysis is 4.32% and it is obtainable in Yaba.”
In separate interviews, some of the operators told Nairametrics that every discerning investor could still make a fortune from the sector, as long as they are properly guided by professionals and not speculators.
Samson Odegbami, Group Managing Director, Richfield Nigeria Limited, a real estate firm, told Nairametrics in an exclusive interview that there were several opportunities for investors in the sector.
He said, “Discerning investors should take part in crowdfunding while they watch their investments grow. They can give their money to real estate firms, who will inject the fund in building estates across commercial hubs, and earn as much as 20% Returns on Investments.”
Investors could also offer their land to a developer for building whereby the developer gives them part of the building, depending on their agreement, and at the same time earn ROI on such investment.
Adedotun Bamigbola, Chairman, NIESV, Lagos chapter, told Nairametrics that potential investors could also buy real estate for the purpose of making returns on them over time. But which locations are lucrative for such investments?
He said, “Where to buy real estate largely depends on the status and purpose of the investors, some zones will yield more returns to the investors in 2021.
“Island 1 zone recorded the highest land prices, which is expected to be repeated in 2021, followed by Mainland 3. This is a reflection of the deepened level of commercialization in these 2 zones.
“The growing development in nascent Island 2 areas is also reflected in its high price of land averaging N112,021/sq.
“Per house types, Island 1 zone has the highest values (rental & sale) for both 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom houses. The same also goes for office space rental values.”
Billionaire Watch
World’s richest real estate magnate gains $6.2 billion in 77 days
Dan Gilbert is presently the world’s richest real estate billionaire and ranked the 34th richest individual with a valuation of $39.5 billion.
Dan Gilbert is presently the world’s richest real estate billionaire and ranked the 34th richest individual with a valuation of $39.5 billion. This year alone he has earned about $6.19 billion on significant appreciation seen in Rock Companies, a leading mortgage lender.
The 59-year-old, self-made billionaire is the founder and biggest shareholder of Rocket Companies, the largest home mortgage lender in the world’s biggest economy.
America’s biggest home mortgage lender joins a group of stocks this year in receiving such high demand from retail traders, that include WallStreetBets, who of late have supported heavily shorted stocks in a fight against major institutional investors often on the other side of the trade.
Gilbert’s current wealth valuation of $39.5 billion can buy 2.5 million troy ounces of gold or 583 million barrels of Crude oil.
He presently keeps about $1.88 billion in the bank and his stake at Cleveland Cavaliers is estimated to be worth $800 million at the time of writing this report. In addition, the conservative-based billionaire owns more than 100 buildings in downtown Detroit.
It’s critical to note that Quicken Loans a popular online real estate service provider, is a subsidiary of Rocket Companies and made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange last year and has relatively demonstrated improved profitability from its purchase mortgage originations.
The American-based company handled about $320 billion of mortgage volume last year alone. Gilbert is the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a National Basketball Association franchise.
Real Estate
Lagos denies allegations of condoning planning violations in Osborne Ikoyi, Magodo
Lagos Government has addressed accusations of allowing physical planning infractions in selected areas of the State.
The Lagos State Government has denied the allegation that it is tacitly condoning the violation of its physical planning laws by some developers in Osborne Foreshore Phase 2 and Peace Valley Estate, Magodo.
This follows an accusation in a post that has gone viral on social media by one Yacoob Abiodun, who claimed to be an Urban Planner/Planning Advocate, accusing the state government of allowing physical planning infractions in these areas.
The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, on Monday, March 1, 2021, refuting the insinuation.
Salako stressed that the claim by Yacoob Abiodun that residents of Osborne Foreshore Phase II and Peace Valley Zone, Magodo, were crying foul over the illegal activities of some developers is totally untrue and fabricated.
While expressing his displeasure at the twist of facts by the writer, the Physical Planning Commissioner said that it became necessary to correct the misinformation peddled in the social media report in order to disabuse the minds of Lagosians by setting the records straight.
Salako retorted that contrary to insinuations, the residents of Osborne Foreshore Phase II had influenced the increase in height of structures in the area from the original 4 or 5 to 10 floors, while Phase I still remained a maximum of five floors.
He explained that a review of the Approval Order for Osborne Foreshore was precipitated by the continuous agitation of the residents, as original allottees had brought about an increase in the height of buildings and density of the Estate while the government came in to ensure a proper review for the benefit of all concerned.
Dismissing the allegation of non-involvement in the review, he stated that the ongoing review process, which was borne out of several consultations and engagements with the residents’ association, was in line with the extant regulations guiding development planning in the State.
The Commissioner maintained that the review could not have been more inclusive, having met and discussed with residents of the Estate over 10 times before the Ministry encouraged the residents association to engage a consultant, explaining further that Messrs. MOA Planners prepared a revised plan along with the review sent by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.
Salako said, “It is, therefore, disheartening that despite repeated dialogue, the latest of which was held with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, three weeks ago, the best that the Osborne-Foreshore Residents Association Phase II (OSFRA) could do was to resort to social media to intimidate and embarrass the Lagos State Government.’’
He averred that the writer’s portrayal of the incident at the Peace Valley Zone, Magodo, was not less misleading than the entire writeup as it attempted to denigrate gallant officers of the Nigeria Police who were in the estate on lawful assignment, noting that the Police officers were not only professional and diligent but they acted with the utmost respect for the rule of law and engagement.
Dr. Salako, who was present at the scene, intervened alongside the former Prelate of the Methodist Church, Pa Sunday Ola Makinde to restore order and get the understanding of the Police on the arrest warrant, expressed his dismay at the erroneous social media report which exaggerated the incident and glorified some people who claimed to have thwarted the arrest of the Estate Chairman.
Noting that it had become apparent from the unwarranted social media outburst that some people were out to take advantage of the online platforms and information technology for personal ends, the Commissioner emphasised that no amount of pressure would compel the government to outsource its responsibility for Physical Planning to groups or individuals.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government through its Physical Planning and Urban Development Ministry, has been on strict enforcement drive of its physical planning laws by moving against developers of illegal and unapproved buildings.
- The state government at different times, have sealed off both commercial and residential properties in Lekki, Surulere, Ikoyi, Amuwo Odofin, Ogudu GRA, Ikeja and others and even gone as far as demolishing some of those illegal and unapproved structures.
