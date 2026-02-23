Uganda plans to link its new railway line to Tanzania, providing direct access to the port of Dar es Salaam and creating a new export route for minerals such as gold, copper, and iron ore.

The development was reported by Reuters on Monday, citing a government document from Uganda’s Ministry of Works and Transport.

According to the report, the proposed railway connection will integrate Uganda’s network with Tanzania’s system, reducing the country’s reliance on Kenya’s main seaport while lowering transport time and export costs for its mineral sector.

What the report is saying

According to the Reuters report, Uganda is constructing a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to connect its mineral-producing regions to Kenya, but authorities now want the line to also link up with Tanzania’s railway network and the port of Dar es Salaam. The new connection would provide an alternative outlet for mineral exports beyond Kenya’s port of Mombasa.

“Uganda wants to link a new railway line it is building to one under construction in neighbouring Tanzania, a government document seen by Reuters showed, potentially opening up a new export route for minerals like gold, copper and iron ore,” the report read in part.

The project is designed to link mineral-rich areas in both countries to Dar es Salaam, potentially saving time and reducing transport costs, while the African Development Bank may fund feasibility and preparation studies.

More insights

The railway connection is also seen as part of a wider regional integration agenda within East Africa. By linking Uganda, Tanzania, and potentially the Democratic Republic of Congo, the project could enhance cross-border trade and logistics efficiency.

The proposed line would start at the Tanzania-Uganda border and pass through southern and southwestern Uganda.

It would end at Mpondwe, located at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The African Development Bank may finance feasibility and preparatory studies for the railway project.

The Democratic Republic of Congo could connect to the railway network in the future, further expanding its regional reach.

If completed, the railway could strengthen trade ties between East African countries and reduce overdependence on a single export corridor.

What you should know

