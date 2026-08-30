Lagos, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA move to tackle illegal space encroachment

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Informal Space Management Authority (LASISMA) and the Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has moved to tackle illegal encroachment of informal and incidental open spaces within the council area.

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Informal Space Management Authority (LASISMA) and the Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has moved to tackle illegal encroachment of informal and incidental open spaces within the council area.

The development followed a courtesy visit by the leadership of LASISMA to the Executive Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Honourable Bola Oladunjoye, as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration on the effective management of Informal Urban Spaces (IUS) and Incidental Open Spaces (IOS).

The engagement also focused on curbing illegal encroachment and improving compliance with physical planning regulations within the council area.

The General Manager of LASISMA, Daisi Oso, who led the delegation, presented the Authority’s statutory mandate, functions and operational responsibilities.

He highlighted areas where both organisations could collaborate on managing and protecting setbacks, incidental open spaces, walkways and public institutions’ rights-of-way (RoW) within Ikoyi-Obalende.

What they are saying

Oso said effective management of IUS and IOS requires a coordinated approach involving relevant government institutions and local communities.

He sought the LCDA’s support in stakeholder sensitisation, data gathering and documentation, enforcement, and compliance with physical planning regulations.

The LASISMA boss also raised concerns over the potential use of setbacks and other public spaces as hideouts for hoodlums, as well as unauthorised activities and encroachment that could undermine public safety, physical orderliness and the aesthetics of the city.

He further stressed the importance of implementing relevant state physical planning policies and exploring opportunities to optimise revenue through the proper regulation and management of informal spaces.

Responding, Oladunjoye welcomed the LASISMA team and commended the General Manager for what he described as an impressive and comprehensive presentation.

He noted that the LASISMA initiative was multidimensional, covering various aspects of informal space management, including the need to properly designate car parks, children’s playgrounds, garages and other uses of public spaces.

The Chairman expressed the Council’s readiness to collaborate with LASISMA to ensure peaceful coexistence between residents and businesses and assured the Authority of the Council’s support whenever enforcement becomes necessary.

He added that collaboration between the two institutions would help promote greater compliance with physical planning regulations and ensure public spaces are properly managed for the benefit of residents.

Get up to speed

The Lagos State Government recently issued a seven-day ultimatum to illegal occupants and operators of makeshift structures encroaching on the setbacks of public institutions, directing them to vacate the designated corridors or face enforcement.

Oso said those affected by the directive include informal traders, makeshift stall owners and roadside operators.

He said those occupying unauthorised areas around public institutions, including hospitals and schools, must dismantle their structures and vacate within seven days.

“Those occupying unauthorised areas around public institutions, including hospitals and schools, must dismantle their structures and vacate within seven days.”

Oso said the move was aimed at preventing traffic congestion and ensuring unhindered access for security operations, health emergencies and critical patient care.

The engagement allowed both organisations to identify practical areas of cooperation towards safeguarding informal urban and incidental open spaces while promoting sustainable physical development within Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had, in March 2025, issued a 72-hour eviction notice to illegal traders and squatters occupying setbacks from POWA Gate to Dolphin Gate in Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the directive in a post on X.

Wahab said the government had served a 72-hour vacation notice on illegal occupants and traders along the corridor.

A video accompanying the announcement showed commercial activities taking place along both sides of the corridor.

The footage showed traders displaying yams, tomatoes, peppers and bags of rice under umbrellas, while wheelbarrow pushers moved through the crowded area.

The latest engagement between LASISMA and Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA highlights the state government’s continued efforts to regulate informal spaces, prevent illegal encroachment and improve compliance with physical planning regulations.