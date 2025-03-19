The Lagos State Government has issued a 72-hour eviction notice to illegal traders and squatters occupying setbacks from POWA Gate to Dolphin Gate in Lagos Island.

The announcement was contained in a post by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

“The Lagos State Government has served a 72hrs vacation notice to illegal occupants and traders on setbacks from POWA gate to Dolphin Gate in Lagos Island,” Wahab’s post read.

Accompanying the announcement was a short video capturing the bustling commercial activities along both sides of the corridor. The footage showed traders displaying stacks of yams, trays of fresh tomatoes and peppers, and bags of rice under umbrellas. It also depicted wheelbarrow pushers maneuvering through the crowded space as petty trading thrived.

The issuance of this 72-hour notice is part of the Lagos State Government’s ongoing crackdown on illegal trading and encroachment on public spaces. In recent months, similar directives have led to the eviction and displacement of unauthorized occupants from setbacks, roadways, and drainage paths across Lagos upon the expiration of the notices.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to reclaim setbacks and public spaces by removing illegal structures and evicting unauthorized occupants across the state. These actions aim to restore order, improve environmental conditions, and enhance public safety.

In January 2025, the government demolished illegal stalls and shanties obstructing drainage channels in Savage, Elegbata, and Bombata on Lagos Island. The operation also targeted makeshift structures beneath the Apongbon Bridge, which contributed to flooding and environmental hazards. Officials stated that the clearance was necessary to ensure proper drainage and reduce waterlogging.

Additionally, the government launched a statewide removal of illegal structures built beneath high-tension power lines, citing safety risks such as electrocution, fire outbreaks, and environmental damage. Eviction notices were issued, with affected residents and businesses advised to relocate to safer areas.

In September 2024, as part of efforts to regulate waterfront setbacks, the government served contravention notices to 69 companies encroaching on setbacks in Lekki Phase 1. Businesses including Farm City, Jonah Court, DHL, and Polo Avenue, located along Admiralty Way and Wole Olateju Street, were affected. Officials emphasized that the enforcement was necessary to prevent environmental degradation and ensure compliance with urban planning laws.

These actions reflect the government’s commitment to reclaiming public spaces, enforcing regulations, and promoting sustainable urban development.