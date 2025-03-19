Oando Clean Energy and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 1.2-gigawatt (GW) solar project aimed at providing electricity for millions of Nigerians.

According to a release issued by OandO on Wednesday, the project would be Nigeria’s Largest Solar Power Project when completed and would contribute significantly to the country’s move towards sustainable energy.

The REA’s Managing Director/CEO, Abubakar Abba Aliyu, described it as a “game-changer“, and noted that it would boost Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, enhance electricity access, and create jobs through local manufacturing.

“This collaboration is a game-changer, not just in expanding access to electricity but in positioning Nigeria as a renewable energy hub,” Aliyu stated during the MOU signing ceremony.

Project to feature solar assembly, recycling plant

The President & CEO of Oando Clean Energy, Ademola Ogunbanjo, emphasized the project’s innovation, noting that it will feature Africa’s first solar module assembly plant with a recycling line, ensuring that old and dysfunctional solar panels are repurposed into raw materials for various uses.

He noted that the first phase of the project, a 600MW solar power rollout, is scheduled for completion in 2026.

“This is Africa’s first solar module assembly plant with a recycling line that will see old and dysfunctional solar panels recycled into raw materials for various purposes,” he said.

The initiative is expected to drive solar photovoltaic (PV) infrastructure expansion, enhance local manufacturing capacity, and improve energy accessibility across the country.

This ambitious initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader push for clean energy adoption, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and addressing power shortages that have long hindered economic growth.

Oil companies join expansion of clean energy

With this development, OandO has joined the list of oil companies that are expanding their energy portfolio to include cleaner energy solutions.

Other oil companies like the NNPCL, Seplat Energy, Aiteo Group, and Total Energies have committed to expanding their energy portfolios to include renewable energy solutions.

What you should know

The leadership of OandO has expressed commitment to carbon capture and energy transmission but it advocates a “just energy transition”

Nairametrics reported that the company has partnered with the Lagos State Government to deploy 5,000 electric buses for public transportation in the state.

According to the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Wale Tinubu, the deployment of EVs for public transportation is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to adopting cleaner energy solutions as part of its ‘just’ energy transition drive.