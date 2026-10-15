Lagos announces Independence Bridge traffic diversion for repairs from October 16

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions on Independence Bridge on Lagos Island as the Federal Ministry of Works begins urgent asphalt repairs on Friday, October 16, 2026.

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions on Independence Bridge on Lagos Island as the Federal Ministry of Works begins urgent asphalt repairs on Friday, October 16, 2026.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The repairs are scheduled to continue through the weekend, with partial lane closures planned to allow motorists to keep using the bridge.

Independence Bridge Repairs Begin October 16

Osiyemi said the repair works would begin at night on Friday, October 16, and continue throughout Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The statement said: “The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the public that traffic will be diverted on the Independence Bridge in Lagos Island as the Federal Ministry of Works commences urgent repairs of the bridge.”

It added that the asphalt works were scheduled to begin on Friday night, continue through Saturday, and be completed on Sunday.

The commissioner explained that the repairs would affect both the inbound and outbound lanes of the bridge, requiring traffic management measures to minimise inconvenience to motorists.

According to the statement, each section of the bridge would be partially closed in turn, while one lane would remain open to allow motorists to reach their destinations.

“Traffic management plans to help motorists navigate their movement during the repair works on the inbound and outbound lanes of the bridge include partial closure of each section at a time with a lane opened for motorists to access their destinations,” Osiyemi said.

Lagos Outlines Traffic Diversion Measures

Osiyemi urged motorists to plan their journeys ahead of the repairs and consider alternative routes to reach their destinations during the work period.

He said officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed to manage vehicle movement and minimise delays throughout the repair exercise.

“Motorists are urged to plan their movement and make use of alternative routes to connect their desired destinations for the duration of the repairs,” the statement said.

It added that LASTMA officials would be on the ground to manage traffic and reduce inconvenience.

Motorists were also urged to remain patient, obey traffic regulations and cooperate with traffic management officials during the repairs.

The state government said the measures were intended to help maintain movement across the bridge while the Federal Ministry of Works carries out the asphalt repairs.

What you should know

In April 2025, the Federal Government announced the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge, on the Ahmadu Bello Way–Marina route, to vehicular traffic after opting for palliative repairs while deferring full rehabilitation.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, said the necessary repair works would be carried out at a later date, while interim measures were implemented to keep the bridge motorable.

Umahi acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the closure and appealed for public understanding and cooperation as the government worked towards long-term solutions to preserve the bridge’s structural integrity.