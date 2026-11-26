Housing programmes under President Bola Tinubu are said to have delivered 26,000 housing units through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Housing programmes under President Bola Tinubu are said to have delivered 26,000 housing units through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Thursday, November 26, by Dele Alake, spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

The figures comprise 10,328 units attributed to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, 3,341 to the FHA and 11,294 linked to FMBN’s housing interventions.

However, the breakdown amount to 24,963 and falls below the statement’s headline claim of more than 26,000 housing units, with no explanation provided for the difference.

Tinubu housing programmes account for 24,963 units

According to the statement, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has 10,328 housing units at different stages of completion under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, while the FHA accounts for another 3,341 units.

The ministry’s projects include 2,744 housing units in Abuja, 2,000 in Kano and 2,084 in Lagos under the Renewed Hope Cities Programme. Another 3,500 units are being developed under the Renewed Hope Estates Programme across 14 states.

The FHA’s projects include 1,200 units at Apo Guzape, 150 units at Ajoda in Ibadan and 337 units at Bwari, Gwarinpa and Lugbe in Abuja.

The authority is also developing 1,550 housing units for armed forces personnel in Jabi, Abuja.

However, the individual FHA projects listed in the statement amount to 3,237 units, 104 fewer than the 3,341 units attributed to the authority.

FMBN accounts for another 11,294 units, comprising 9,076 units financed between 2024 and 2025 and 2,218 units reportedly delivered in the first quarter of 2026.

The figures cover different stages of housing development and financing rather than a confirmed total of completed and occupied homes. The statement did not provide a consolidated breakdown of how many units have been completed, handed over or remain under construction.

MREIF provides N158 billion in mortgage financing

Beyond direct housing construction, the administration is also relying on mortgage financing through the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), a N1 trillion housing finance programme sponsored by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

As of October 31, 2026, the fund had provided more than N158 billion in mortgage financing to 2,269 homebuyers, while financing properties valued at over N279 billion.

The programme has provided offtake guarantees for 695 housing units, while 6,620 properties have been listed on its platform.

According to the statement, 21 financial institutions are providing mortgage services across 28 states and all six geopolitical zones.

MREIF commenced operations on March 17, 2025, with an initial N250 billion capital base comprising N150 billion in concessionary Federal Government funding and N100 billion in private commercial investment.

Eligible homebuyers can access mortgage loans at an annual interest rate of 9.75%, with repayment periods of up to 20 years and a minimum equity contribution of 10%.

Social housing programme targets 77,400 units

The APC Presidential Campaign Council also attributed 525,100 real estate construction jobs to housing projects implemented through federal housing institutions over the past three years.

It said the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s projects accounted for 258,200 employment opportunities, while FMBN’s housing interventions generated another 226,900. However, the two figures amount to 485,100 jobs, leaving 40,000 jobs unexplained in the statement.

FMBN also reportedly disbursed more than N120 billion in housing and mortgage loans in 2025.

The Federal Government has also introduced the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme, which targets 77,400 housing units across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

The initiative is expected to provide 100 housing units in each local government area. However, the statement did not provide details on the programme’s funding arrangements, construction timeline or expected completion dates.

Tinubu manifesto outlines wider housing reforms

The housing figures come alongside broader proposals in Tinubu’s housing agenda for 2027–2031. Nairametrics had earlier reported that the APC manifesto targets an increase in National Housing Fund contributors from six million to 10 million by 2028.

The manifesto proposes increasing MREIF’s capitalisation towards N1 trillion, with pension fund participation, to provide 20-year fixed-rate mortgages nationwide.

It also proposes completing the recapitalisation of FMBN, establishing a Mortgage Registry and increasing the maximum mortgage loan from N50 million to N85 million.

The first phase of Land4Growth is expected to target one million digital land titles across 18 to 20 states.

A proposed National Housing Data Centre would publish monthly information on housing approvals, construction starts, completed units, property prices and mortgage activities.

The proposed National Housing and Built Environment Regulation Policy and six accompanying Bills would cover areas including developer licensing and mandatory escrow accounts for off-plan property sales.