President Bola Tinubu has proposed increasing the number of National Housing Fund contributors from six million to 10 million by 2028 as part of his housing agenda for 2027–2031.

President Bola Tinubu has proposed increasing the number of National Housing Fund contributors from six million to 10 million by 2028 as part of his housing agenda for 2027–2031.

This is contained in the APC Manifesto for the 2027 Presidential Election document seen by Nairametrics.

The proposal is part of a wider plan covering mortgage financing, housing construction, land administration and industry regulation.

Tinubu targets 10 million housing fund contributors

The manifesto sets a target of adding four million contributors to the National Housing Fund by 2028 to expand access to housing finance.

To support this, the proposed administration plans to increase the capitalisation of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) towards N1 trillion, with pension fund participation, to provide 20-year fixed-rate mortgages nationwide.

“Capitalise MREIF toward N1 trillion, with pension-fund participation, to deliver 20-year fixed-rate mortgages nationwide; complete FMBN recapitalisation and the Mortgage Registry, raise the loan ceiling from N50 million to N85 million and grow National Housing Fund contributors from six million to ten million by 2028; and enact the National Housing and Built Environment Regulation Policy and its six Bills, including developer licensing and mandatory escrow for off-plan sales,” the manifesto read in part.

It also proposes completing the recapitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), establishing a Mortgage Registry and increasing the maximum mortgage loan from N50 million to N85 million.

The manifesto further targets 200,000 homes by 2031 through existing federal housing projects, social housing and private-sector partnerships.

More than 15,000 Renewed Hope housing units across 14 sites are to be completed and handed over.

The proposed Tinubu Mass Social Housing Scheme will target 200 homes in each of the 774 local government areas, amounting to 154,800 units.

Progress will be tracked through a public dashboard measuring completed, handed-over and mortgaged homes.

Tinubu proposes wider housing reforms

Beyond mortgage financing and construction, the manifesto outlines reforms to land administration, housing data and industry regulation.

The first phase of Land4Growth is expected to target one million digital land titles across 18 to 20 states, while a proposed National Housing Data Centre will publish monthly information on housing approvals, construction starts, completed units, property prices and mortgage activities.

The proposed National Housing and Built Environment Regulation Policy and six accompanying Bills will cover areas including developer licensing and mandatory escrow accounts for off-plan property sales.

The housing agenda also includes affordable rental housing, incremental housing, developer financing and low-income housing finance. It proposes extending humanitarian housing for conflict-displaced families beyond the 252 homes already piloted.

Within the first 100 days, Tinubu plans to seek Presidential and Federal Executive Council approval for the housing regulation policy, National Mortgage Industry Policy and six reform Bills.

Expanding housing finance amid huge deficit

The proposed increase in National Housing Fund contributors comes as Nigeria continues to face a significant housing shortage and limited access to mortgage financing. The country’s housing deficit stood at 14.925 million units in 2025, according to data from the National Housing Data Technical Committee, inaugurated by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme, launched on February 8, 2024, also seeks to expand housing delivery through private-sector partnerships, mortgages and rent-to-own arrangements. The Federal Government has set the number of homes delivered under the programme at 15,000.

However, high construction costs, expensive financing and limited access to mortgages remain major constraints. The proposed increase in National Housing Fund contributors will therefore need to translate into greater access to affordable mortgage loans and homes, particularly for low- and middle-income households.