The Lagos State Government has signed a tripartite agreement with TAJ Bank Limited and Berkly Facilities Services Limited to transform the former Okobaba Sawmill site in Ebute Metta into a residential estate known as Laguna Park.

The Lagos State Government has signed a tripartite agreement with TAJ Bank Limited and Berkly Facilities Services Limited to transform the former Okobaba Sawmill site in Ebute Metta into a residential estate known as Laguna Park.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a post on his official X account on Monday, November 23.

The 32-hectare site, which previously housed a large community of timber workers, is being redeveloped following the relocation of the affected businesses to a new facility in Agbowa-Ikosi.

Lagos signs Okobaba redevelopment agreement

Sanwo-Olu said the agreement would facilitate the regeneration of the former sawmill site into a residential development, giving the property a new purpose after decades of timber-related activities.

He explained that Okobaba had served as a major hub for timber businesses, but the conditions under which workers operated and lived raised concerns about safety, health and the environment. Makeshift structures at the site also contributed to fire outbreaks and other environmental risks.

“Today, we signed a tripartite agreement between the Lagos State Government, TAJ Bank Limited and Berkly Facilities Services Limited for the regeneration of the decommissioned Okobaba Sawmill site in Ebute Metta,” the governor said in his post.

He added, “The former 32-hectare Okobaba site will now be regenerated as Laguna Park, a residential development that will give this part of Ebute Metta a new look and purpose.”

The redevelopment follows the relocation of timber businesses from the site, with the state government providing an alternative facility for the affected operators and their workers.

Lagos relocates Okobaba timber businesses

The state government developed Timberville, an 188-hectare facility in Agbowa-Ikosi, to accommodate the displaced timber businesses and provide a new operating environment for the industry.

According to Sanwo-Olu, 66 hectares of the facility have been developed, while 300 housing units have been constructed for affected workers and their families at no cost to them.

The government is also providing supporting infrastructure intended to make Timberville a functional community and centre for timber-related businesses.

The facilities include a fire station to support safety and emergency response.

A clinic is also being provided to improve access to healthcare for workers and their families.

Other supporting infrastructure is being developed to serve the relocated businesses and residents.

The relocation is intended to address the safety and environmental concerns associated with the former Okobaba site while providing timber operators with a new location to continue their businesses.

Lagos turns neglected spaces into public facilities

The Okobaba project forms part of wider urban renewal efforts in Lagos, including initiatives to convert underutilised spaces beneath bridges into recreational and public facilities.

One of these is the redevelopment of Obalende Motor Park beneath Obalende Bridge into a modern transport hub, with capacity for approximately 1,000 buses. The project is being undertaken by MTN Nigeria under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The proposed facility will feature designated parking and loading bays, modern toilet facilities, a sleeping bay and green spaces.

In an update shared in November 2026, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the project was expected to be completed within six weeks. He said it would help reduce indiscriminate parking, improve traffic management and restore the previously degraded space.

The state has also partnered with MTN to transform the Falomo underbridge into a recreational park, providing another example of efforts to convert neglected urban spaces into functional public facilities.

Lagos expands housing delivery amid deficit

The Okobaba redevelopment comes amid the state’s wider efforts to expand housing supply through government-funded projects and partnerships with private developers.

The Laguna Park project adds another residential development to the state’s urban regeneration plans, as Lagos continues to pursue new housing projects against the backdrop of a significant housing shortfall.