The Kano State Government is seeking approval from Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Agency to check excessive rent charges and regulate activities in the state's property market.

The Kano State Government is planning to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Agency to check excessive rent charges and regulate activities in the state’s property market.

The development was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Housing Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu-Adamu, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The proposed agency would operate under the Ministry of Housing Development and oversee real estate activities, address market excesses and provide regulatory oversight of the sector.

Kano seeks approval for real estate regulatory agency

Yakubu-Adamu disclosed the plan while speaking with journalists after defending the ministry’s proposed 2027 budget before a committee of the Kano State House of Assembly.

He said the ministry had submitted a memo to Governor Kabir-Yusuf seeking approval for the agency and was awaiting his response.

“The ministry has sent a memo that will create a Real Estate Regulatory Agency under the Ministry of Housing to His Excellency.

“It is in process and I hope the governor will give us approval,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the proposed regulator would monitor activities in the property market and address practices contributing to high rental costs.

He also disclosed that efforts were underway at the national level to establish a similar institution.

The National Assembly, through the office of the Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Abdulmumini Jibril-Kofa, had invited stakeholders about two weeks earlier to discuss a proposed bill for a National Agency on Real Estate.

Enugu moves to cap rent increases at 2%

Kano’s proposal comes amid similar efforts by other state governments to address rising rental costs and protect tenants from excessive charges.

In Enugu State, the House of Assembly on November 18, 2026, passed a bill seeking to restrict landlords to a maximum rent increase of 2% every four years, subject to specified exceptions.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Hon. Okey Mbah, representing Nkanu East Constituency, also seeks to regulate agency, legal and caution fees.

It proposes limiting agency fees to 5% of annual rent, while legal and caution fees would each be capped at 10%.

The bill further provides for the refund of caution fees, subject to an assessment of the property’s fittings and fixtures. It is awaiting Governor Peter Mbah’s assent before it can become law.

Unlike Enugu’s proposed legislation, which sets limits on rent increases and associated charges, Kano is seeking to establish an agency to oversee activities across its real estate sector.

Why rents continue to rise across Nigeria

Rising rental costs across Nigeria have been linked to high construction costs, inflation, currency depreciation and limited housing supply, alongside strong demand for accommodation.

Higher prices of building materials and other construction expenses have increased property development costs, with landlords passing some of the additional expenses to tenants through higher rents.

Currency depreciation has also contributed to the pressure, particularly among landlords who measure rental returns in foreign currency. The declining value of the naira reduces the foreign-currency value of their rental income, prompting some property owners to increase rents to preserve returns.

Another factor is the preference of many property developers for the build-to-sell model rather than rental housing, despite strong demand for rented accommodation.

Despite strong demand for rental housing, developers favour outright sales because of high financing costs and shorter investment recovery periods. A Fortren & Company report found that rental developments take between eight and 15 years to recover their costs, compared with the 12 to 36 months lenders and investors typically expect for repayment after project completion.

This limits the supply of new rental properties and puts further pressure on rents, particularly in urban centres.