Business News
Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line to be operational by 2022
The MD of LAMATA has stated that the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line will commence operation before the end of 2022.
Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has disclosed that the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line will be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.
The Transport boss disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday after the presentation of cheques to employees of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).
“In other areas to be impacted by the rail project, we are currently carrying out verification exercises to determine the quantum of compensation to be paid.
“We do not wish to remove any building without paying compensation to both the house owners and the tenants.
“The contractors to implement the rail project had been mobilised and had promised that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Red line rail project will commence passenger operations by the last quarter of next year,” Akinajo stated.
The Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, who was represented by the Director, Administration and Human Resource, Dr Monsurat Omotayo, described the Red line rail project as part of the state government’s vision for development.
what you should know
- The Lagos Rail Mass Transit is an urban rail system being developed in Lagos. The system is managed by LAMATA.
- The first 2 lines of the urban light rail project are estimated to cost $1.4bn. The Red line will be 30km long and will run between Marina and Agbado. The Blue line will be 27km long, connecting Okokomaiko to Marina.
- The Blue line will cost $1.2bn and is being funded entirely by the Lagos State Government.
Tech News
What Flutterwave-PayPal partnership means to merchants in Africa
Flutterwave’s partnership with PayPal stands to benefit African merchants as an efficient payment option.
When Flutterwave said that they are “simplifying payments for endless possibilities”, they meant it literally. From being YC’s most valuable African startup to being among Africa’s Unicorn company with a 1-billion-dollar valuation in 5 years, the company keeps getting better.
Now, they’ve partnered with PayPal to enable African merchants to receive payments via PayPal on Flutterwave’s platform. This partnership will connect African businesses with more than 377 million PayPal account holders globally.
Before now, PayPal users outside the country could not make payments to African merchants directly through their platform. This removes the restriction for African merchants to accept PayPal because once you have been registered as a Flutterwave merchant, PayPal becomes one of your payment types.
The integration with PayPal is live and operational across 50 African countries and worldwide
How can you benefit from this?
If you have a business, you can register on the Flutterwave platform by creating an account on their website, but if you are already a Flutterwave merchant, you can go to your dashboard and select dashboard payment options, then select “Enable Paypal” from the list and that is it.
As a PayPal user, you can pay a Flutterwave merchant by selecting “pay with PayPal” on the merchants’ checkout page.
How much does it cost?
Flutterwave charges a PayPal transaction fee of 4.4% of the transaction value + $0.30 per transaction.
The service is only open to new and existing businesses on Flutterwave. In the coming weeks, the service will be open to individuals, freelancers, event owners, and NGO’s.
What you should know
- In 2020, Flutterwave launched the Flutterwave store to enable online sales for merchants and freelancers in markets where it operates.
- Then early this month, they rolled out Flutterwave Mobile, an app created for the small business owner who needs to use their mobile phone as a handy point of sale machine (POS) and online store.
- Flutterwave merchants now have multiple options for accepting payments like card payments by generating a link, bank transfers, mobile money, USSD, and now PayPal payments.
- Flutterwave operates in more than 10 African countries. In five years of operations, they have processed over 140 million transactions worth $9 billion.
Appointments
Buhari approves Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the AfDB
President Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the AfDB in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.
Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday evening.
According to the Presidency, “Dr. Oyetunde is a Ph.D graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London and has a Law and Accounting Masters degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
“Dr Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to President.
“He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.”
The Presidency also added that Oyetunde who is also a legal law practitioner in Nigeria, England and Wales, is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics reported earlier that Global Finance, a reputable US Magazine that focuses on financial markets and investment banking, named the African Development Bank as the “Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the world for 2021”.
- The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could push an estimated 39 million Africans into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020
