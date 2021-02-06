Business
National Housing Fund: FG inaugurates scheme’s first estate in Lagos
The Federal Government has launched its first estate under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Loan Scheme in Lagos and handed over keys to the beneficiaries of the programme.
This was disclosed by Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), during the inauguration of the Silvercrest Oakwood Estate in Lekki, on Friday.
The MD disclosed that the estate contains 38 units of 3-4 bedroom apartments and would be the first of its kind in Lagos under the Housing scheme.
He urged income-earning Nigerians to make six months contributions to the National Housing Fund (NHF) to qualify for a mortgage as large as N15 million with just a 6% interest rate.
“The problem is that a lot of people do not know that this kind of interest rate exists, you can only get it in Europe,” he said.
“My advice to Lagos residents is that you don’t have to have that money in bulk, look for your primary institution like the foremost primary institution on housing, FHA Mortgage Bank.
“They will listen to you, they will profile you and they will assist you. They can give you as much as N15 million after looking at your profile and assessing you as an individual who is working to ascertain you have a sustainable income,’’ he added.
Managing Director, FHA Mortgage Bank, Mr Hayatuddeen Awwal, disclosed that the estate is the 4th estate the fund has supported since the start of the year so far.
“We have done 44 houses in Kano, through an estate fully funded by Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria(FMBN). We have done 27 houses in Katsina District of Abuja; we have done 40 in Kuje District of Abuja and here we are in Lagos, handing over keys to seven beneficiaries of the National Housing Funds,” Awwal said.
What you should know
- The newly launched estate is part of a scheme launched by the Federal Government to construct 300,000 homes across Nigeria for low-income earners under its National Social Housing Programme (NSHP).
- Nairametrics earlier reported in November 2020 that a total of N265billion has been disbursed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) under the National Housing Fund (NHF).
Business
Lagos State launches Joint Revenue Committee for efficient tax administration
Governor Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated the state’s Joint Revenue Committee to efficiently manage tax administration.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the inauguration of a seven-member State Joint Revenue Committee (SJRC) to implement decisions on the state’s Joint Tax Board and make tax administration more efficient.
This was disclosed by the Governor on Friday, as he urged the board to streamline all state revenue sources.
The seven-member committee would be lead by Mr Ayodele Subair, Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).
“I want to charge all of you that the assurance you have given us today is a demonstration that our revenues will be in good hands,” Sanwo-Olu said.
“You will help us to resolve all the bottlenecks that we have and ensure that all our revenue streams, at state and local governments, become seamless.
“You will bring about policies and ideas that will ensure that we can continue to remain relevant as the number one IGR state in the nation.
“I commend and thank you for agreeing to serve our state at this point in time,’’ he added.
The Committee members also include Council leader of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Mrs Omolola Essien; Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) State, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide; Mr Akinkunmi Alaja-Browne, Mr Alade Seyifemi, Mr Razaak Amodu and Dr Olusegun Wright.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that Lagos States dwarfed other states to the top spot with an IGR of N204.51 billion between January and June 2020, accounting for 33.4% of the total states’ revenue during the period.
- The Lagos State Government announced last month that it projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
Business
AfCFTA: NESG advises FG to strengthen domestic value chains
The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has stated that for the FG to maximize the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, it needs to direct its efforts into strengthening domestic value chains and also develop an efficient land border system for exports.
This was disclosed by Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NESG, in a meeting with reporters at the 2021 NESG Macro-Economic in Lagos on Friday.
The NESG Chief stated that the rules of origin trade measures would be a major factor in reducing risks needed to make the agreement feasible, citing some nations might not be transparent with it. He added that transport infrastructure is necessary for a diversified trade economy over commodity export-dependent nations,
“Putting this in context, South Africa currently accounts for 40 per cent of intra-African manufacturing imports.
“On the other hand, resource-based countries, such as Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria – which collectively account for approximately 50% of Africa’s GDP – contribute only 11 per cent to intra-African trade,” he said.
He stated that the World Bank, through its GCE modeling technique estimates that AfCFTA would promote manufacturing exports over natural resources, agricultural and services exports, citing that manufacturing exports would account for one-third of the projected total exports of US$2.5 trillion by 2035.
“On the other hand, natural resources, services and agriculture are expected to contribute 28 per cent, 10 per cent and 8 per cent to total exports, respectively.
“In terms of intra-African exports, the estimates also showed that manufacturing exports will have increased by 110 per cent followed by agricultural exports (49 per cent) and services exports (14 per cent) by 2035.
“Nigeria could reap more gains through export diversification away from crude oil, as manufacturing exports currently account for an average of 9 % cent of the country’s total exports.
“This suggests that efforts should be directed at strengthening domestic value chains, particularly the agro-allied industrial base,” he added.
Jaiyeola called for reforms in the transport value chains to fix the Apapa gridlock problem by creating similar ports in other regions of the country, to ensure speedy clearance of consignments.
He added that the FG must set standards for locally-made goods to enhance their attractiveness in the regional market
“It is only when these and many more reforms are implemented that Nigeria can begin to reap the benefits of the trade deal,” he said.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the NESG stated that the Federal Government needs to prioritize the promotion of non-oil revenue to maximize the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
Business
FG to re-open portal for youths to assess $5,000 grant
FG, Tiimafrica to re-open a supplementary application process for youth to apply for a one time grant worth $5,000.
Federal Government and Tiimafrica are set to re-open a supplementary application process for youth who run businesses, to apply for a one time grant worth $5,000.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Ramon Balogun, Assistant Director, Press, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development via the ministry’s Twitter handle on Friday.
It stated, “After careful examination of all applications submitted, applicants who met the stated criteria were less than 50, as opposed to the intended 100.
“As a result, a supplementary application process will be opened for more applicants to access. Additionally, the list of screened, eligible applicants will be published and funds disbursed appropriately.”
When reopened, Balogun explained that the application portal will accept supplementary applications from business owners who are still interested but could not meet up the last application deadline and who have the necessary requirements to apply within this period.
Criteria:
* Nigerian between age 25-35
* Must be running a business within Nigeria
* Have 6-month minimum financial records.
PRESS RELEASE
SUPPLEMENTARY APPLICATION FOR PROJECT GROW 100.
In Nov 2020, @tiimafrica in partnership with the Fed Ministry of Youth and Sports Development @NigeriaFMYS called for applications from Nigerian youth who run businesses, to apply for a one time grant worth $5,000.
— Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) February 5, 2021
What you should know
- In November 2020, Tiimafrica in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development called for applications from Nigerian youth who run businesses, to apply for a one-time grant worth $5,000.
- The grant, aptly named Project Grow 100, was aimed at empowering 100 Nigerian youth-owned businesses.
