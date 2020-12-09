Business
Bill to regulate real estate scales through 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly
The bill that will regulate the real estate activities in Lagos State and for other related purposes has successfully scaled through the second reading at the State House of Assembly on Tuesday.
The bill passed the second reading through voice votes conducted by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, and thereafter committed it to the House Committee on Housing to report back in two weeks.
What they are saying about the Bill
According to Mr Adedamola Kasunmu representing Ikeja II, he succinctly noted that the bill would further redress the anomalies in the real estate business in Lagos. He said:
- “This bill seeks to redress the anomalies of real estate and consultancy services amongst other issues that ought to be looked into in the real estate business. It will also see to the valuation of real estate assets, prevent the breakdown of law observed among the realtors, real estate manager and others. It makes recommendation of policies that influence better deal in the lands bureau, New Town Development Authority NTDA and others, it will also enhance the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.”
Mr. Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho II, said:
- “The bill would help streamline the activities of real estate agents”
According to Ibraheem Layorde, representing Badagry I, most of the agencies collecting fees are not making adequate returns to government coffers. However, he said:
- “When bill is passed and assented to, it would aid speedy dispensation of justice on issues in the real estate business.”
Bisi Yusuff, Alimosho I, Chairman, House Committee on Housing, is of the view that the bill is long overdue owing to the prevalence of anomalies in real estate transactions in the state and said:
- “There are quack agents collecting rent for owners, yet make no returns nor commit money to those they claim to represent. The Dubai experience and data base that affirms the genuineness of transaction is in view.”
According to Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly;
- “It stands to cure the challenges faced by our people in Lagos and it also gives an opportunity to attract foreign investors, and having proper regulation makes it attractive and safe for business.”
What this means
- When the bill is eventually passed into law, sanity will be restored as Lagos state will be able to maintain a register of estate agents/developers, sanction unlicensed estate agency practitioners, collate data on property transactions, investigate complaints and petitions against licensed practitioners and ensure the payment of fees, taxes or charges on property transactions.
- It will require that any developer that wants to practice the business of estate development or agency must obtain a license from relevant authorities, and the state authority will have unbridled power to monitor completed or uncompleted structures and make recommendations for the revocation of subsisting right of occupancy on the property that failed to comply with notices or standards.
- The law would, to a large extent, set the sector free of quacks, who are destroying the image of registered practitioners including significant reduction in rental values and ugly incidents of land grabbers or the “Omonile”. Many house seekers have been defrauded by dubious estate agents and landlords. Building collapses are becoming quite common in Lagos.
Olam secures $93.75 million medium-term loan from ADB to support smallholder farmers
Olam International Limited announced that it has secured a medium-term loan aggregating $93.75 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support smallholder farmers.
This disclosure was made in a press release issued by Watatawa Consulting on behalf of Olam International Limited today, the 9th of December 2020.
The 3-year term facility has Olam Treasury Pte Ltd (“OTPL”) as a co-borrower and is guaranteed by Olam. The $93.75 million which is the proceed from the loan, however, will be used to support smallholders farmers (SMF) and broaden the involvement of Olam in the agro-allied value chain.
What they are saying
Olam’s Managing Director and Group CFO, N. Muthukumar, commented on the facility said:
- “At Olam, we believe it is important to continue to support smallholder farming communities in the various countries that we operate.” Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted livelihoods in emerging markets and this special financing arrangement is aligned with Olam’s Purpose outcomes of ensuring prosperous farmers and thriving communities, as well as ADB’s mandate of achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific.”
ADB Deputy Director-General for Private Sector Operations Department, Christopher Thieme, said:
- “Smallholder farmers across the region are acutely vulnerable to worsening poverty as their incomes were below average even before the pandemic. Local market closures and declining demand from small traders during Covid-19 has reduced the earnings of smallholder farmers and increased food wastage. ADB will support the livelihoods of these farmers by providing financing to Olam, which procures directly from smallholder farmers.”
Why it matters
- This facility will primarily provide working capital for the procurement of agri-commodities from smallholder farmers in Vietnam, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG).
- Similarly, the proceed from this facility will also help to bolster Olam’s continued support to farmers and communities in vulnerable countries, and ward off the impact of the pandemic, as it has disproportionately impacted livelihoods in emerging markets.
- This is imperative given the important role Olam plays in providing essential food staples, food ingredients, feed and fibre to customers around the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. The special financing arrangement is aligned with Olam’s purpose of ensuring prosperous farmers and thriving communities.
Application and payment for C of O, building plans to be done online from Q1 2021
Governor Sanwo-Olu has stated that from next year, all land-related transactions in Lagos State will be undertaken online,
Starting from the first quarter of next year, application and payment for Certificate Of Occupancy (C of O) in Lagos State will be undertaken online.
This disclosure was made by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the maiden Real Estate Marketplace Conference and Exhibitions organised by Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).
The Governor at the event explained that the State’s Department of Lands had built the required capacity for a smooth transition to the online platform, stressing that the plan was already in its final stage and when the web-based platform is finally launched, there would be no need for applicants seeking for C of O, survey and building plan approvals to physically submit paper documents for authorisation.
Sanwo-Olu charged residents and property developers applying for approvals to stop cutting corners and circumventing the process, stressing that sharp practices would only make it difficult for impatient applicants to get their documents approved.
What they are saying
While speaking at the conference, the Governor of Lagos State said:
“From the first quarter of next year, we will be launching an online platform on which all land transactions will be done. When the project kick-starts next year, there will be one-stop shop for all transactions relating to land, including Governor’s approval on CofO, and building approval by Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.”
“We have given our commitment to this, because of the need to improve the turn-around-time from when people submit their requests for approval and the time the authorisation is completed. We cannot afford to disappoint private investors and applicants seeking real-time approval. We are raising our capacity so that we can respond to the requests and discharge them.”
Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka said: “As a Government that is determined to bridge the housing deficit in the State, we are aware of our role in not just the provision of houses, but also create an enabling environment for the private sector working hand in hand to the desired end.”
What this means
- It is important to know that by the time the web-server is done, all documentation and payments will be done by applicants from the comfort of their homes online.
- This move will further accelerate the process of getting approvals on land matters and create an enduring business-driven property development market in the State.
- The new development would bring about quick turnaround time in land transactions and boost private investors’ confidence in the provision of homeownership model that will address deficits in housing.
- This move is expected to consolidate on the gains from the mass housing scheme, and this would help to address inadequacy in housing, re-build integrity in the housing market and gain the confidence of individuals and private developers in land matters in Lagos State.
Lagos Assembly passes Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Bill into law
Lagos State House of Assembly has signed into law a bill on public complaints and anti-corruption.
A bill that aims to establish the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has been passed into law.
This is according to a notification by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Jude Idimogu.
Sequel to a third reading of the bill and a subsequent unanimous voice vote, the bill was finally passed into law on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
About the bill
Nairametrics gathered that the Bill seeks to address issues relating to public complaints bothering on accountability of public officers in the state by the proposed commission, mediating in disputes between person(s) to person(s), and government to person(s), especially on administrative procedures that can cause injustice within the administrative jurisdiction.
Nairametrics also gathered that the bill went through a public hearing on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Assembly pavilion.
To expedite the process, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.
What you should know
The law consists of 73 sections with some of the following provisions. Section 14 (2) states that the Commission shall be responsible for the:
- (a) enforcement and due administration of the provision of this law.
- (b) investigation of all financial crimes and anti-corruption cases in the state.
- (c) coordination and enforcement of all anti-corruption and financial crime law and enforcement functions conferred on any other person or authority with regards to the finances and assets of the state Government.
- (d) adoption and enforcement of measures to ensure transparency in the management of resources of the State Government.
- (e) adoption of measures to identify, trace, freeze, confiscate, or seize proceeds derived from acts of corruption and financial crimes related offences or properties, the value of which correspond to such proceeds
