PlentyWaka joins Techstars accelerator program, plans expansion to Canada
PlentyWaka will join nine other startups in the class of 2021 and secure funding from the accelerator program
Plentywaka, Nigeria’s first bus-hailing app announced that it has been accepted into the Techstars Toronto accelerator program.
The startup will join nine other startups in the class of 2021 and secure funding from the accelerator and also gain access to a world-class network of entrepreneurs and investors with the opportunity to expand its services globally starting from Canada.
Launched in 2019 by Onyeka Akumah, Johnny Ena, John Shaibu, and Afolabi Oluseyi, the Lagos-based company operates an “Uber-for-buses” model connecting commuters with buses via their mobile app.
This is coming alongside the launch of the Interstate travel service where commuters can now purchase bus tickets from a variety of bus travel companies using the Plentywaka mobile App.
According to Techstars, “This huge announcement is a reflection on how much of an impact we have made over the last 18months of moving 300,000+ commuters through their daily commute across three states in Nigeria”
In 2020, the company received a seed funding of $300,000 from Microtraction, Niche Capital, and EMFATO and a partnership with Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, Nigeria’s first indigenous automotive manufacturer.
What they are saying
Onyeka Akumah Co-Founder and CEO, said, “We are very excited about this new investment to partner with Techstars. This is the second time a startup I founded will go through a Techstars accelerator program and we are truly happy they have believed in our ability again to execute. The Plentywaka team will join the Techstars Toronto program to gain further funding, mentorship, and access to a rich network of entrepreneurs and experts in the travel industry. This will also see us expanding globally to other countries, starting with a city in Canada on or before the fourth quarter of 2021”.
Sunil Sharma Managing Director, Techstars Toronto also said “Our only goal is to leverage the broader ecosystem to support and grow these incredible companies. Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, and strong partners and mentors help make this happen.”
These companies are leading the rise in Food-tech in Nigeria
These startups have found ways to make buying of food easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone.
Food, being an ever-living commodity will continue to be a boon of human existence.
According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Lagos residents spent ₦830 billion ($2 billion) eating out in 2019; representing 34% of total food expenditure. However, the industry is constantly faced with challenges in productions, demand, and regulations coming from consumer trends.
Demand for food delivery services was at an all-time high during the pandemic. With more people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a surge in demand for food delivery services. This demand had a positive impact on the food delivery business.
A lot of restaurants ventured into food delivery to respond to the crisis by introducing contactless delivery options to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus and this gave rise to a lot of Food tech startups that we now have today.
From roadside vendors to restaurant owners, we have seen food technology evolve over the years. As more and more people get busy with work, they have adopted a food tech lifestyle of ordering food.
Although the industry is dominated by small and medium enterprises, these startups have found ways to make buying of food easily accessible to anyone with a smartphone.
Jumia food
Jumia food is owned by Jumia Nigeria and it is one of the most widely used food delivery platforms in Nigeria. The app allows users to order food based on their preferences and restaurant which runs from French, Italian, African, Chinese, etc.
You can order your favourite food from either their website or download the mobile app to your smartphone. A list of restaurants delivering to your location would be displayed. You can then proceed to select a restaurant, select the food you like, pay, and it would be delivered to your doorstep.
Jumia food is available in some states in Nigeria.
OurEdenlife
Launched in April 2019 by three former Andela staffers: Nadayar Enegesi (who co-founded Andela), Prosper Otemuyiwa and Sim Momoh, OurEdenlife offers an efficient world where customers get food, laundry, and home cleaning done, with no friction, by their highly trained service providers.
The platform allows people to outsource tasks like laundry, house cleaning and meal delivery to professionals. The App is only available for users in Lagos. You can download the app on play store or apple store. When you sign up on Eden, you can configure a plan that fits your needs, then you get assigned a Gardener to help you manage your home.
During the pandemic, the company partnered with organizations whose staff have to work from home by delivering lunch daily
Buyfood Africa
Buyfood Africa, another food startup gives food vendors a free website that helps them scale their food business and make profits. It offers search engine optimization that helps vendors get a wide range of customers and also transform their websites to improve business. Buyfood is aimed at promoting SMEs as well as increasing and boosting revenue for large scale food businesses.
GoFood
GoFood is an online delivery platform that presents restaurants and their menus to their customers. It gives clients the opportunity of listing their business, get a website and even go as far as developing their own mobile app with the same administration controlling it.
GoFood has given restaurants the opportunity to bring their businesses online. You can simply type in your location into the search box to begin. Alternatively, you can also download the GoFood app from the Google Play Store and order from the app.
Consumer demands and focus have changed in recent years due to the increasing focus by consumers on sustainability, health, and freshness. This has placed significant pressure on the food industry to become innovative.
What this means
Since the digital revolution hit the food sector, like any other industry, and the internet became the instrument through which the food industry could thrive, many people have taken their food businesses online.
The online food industry’s growth rates all around the world have proven that millions of consumers are keener on having groceries and meals delivered to them at the click of their phones rather than wasting their time shopping or waiting at a restaurant. Also, more restaurants will adopt home delivery services and more people will leverage on technology to build services that will impact the lives of people.
EdTech startup Kabakoo receives funding from Zoom, launches first no-code training in Africa
After receiving funding from Zoom, African EdTech startup Kabakoo Academies launches first no-code training in Africa.
Kabakoo Academies, an EdTech startup in Africa has launched the first no-code training in West Africa. The company has also received funding from Zoom via its EdInnovation Award.
This intensive “FullStack” program is designed and delivered in partnership with Contournement, the European leader in no-code training. Kabakoo bets on no-code skills to supercharge its learners’ employability and their local entrepreneurship projects.
Why this matters: The learners will be coached by world-class mentors, and they will acquire full proficiency in no-code tools to create websites, mobile apps, automation and data management projects. The training aims at mastering key tools such as Zapier, Airtable, Adalo, Glide or Dorick, which will help learners to rapidly develop ambitious tech products (without having to code) to meet the needs of local communities and markets in the Sahel.
The Kabakoo engagement in the no-code segment is catalyzed by strong partnerships with, among others, the current leading no-code app, Notion, which supports Kabakoo’s activities through its impact program.
By pioneering no-code training in Africa, Kabakoo reaffirms its leading role in the pan-African EdTech space.
After being praised as a “School of the Future” by the World Economic Forum, Kabakoo has received the Zoom EdInnovation Award on March 1st, 2021, which recognizes “the boldest and brightest solutions supporting underserved students”.
Among the six global winners, Kabakoo is the only organization on the African continent and the francophone world. This award formalizes the partnership between Kabakoo and Zoom, which becomes a key financial and tech partner for scaling up Kabakoo impact.
