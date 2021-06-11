Plentywaka, a Nigerian bus-hailing tech company, has announced its partnership with the interstate bus company, GUO Transport, to expand and simplify both company’s travel offerings. The partnership would see GUO enable its ticket booking on the Plentywaka app, thereby joining the app’s interstate travel network, Travelwaka.

Plentywaka would also onboard 600 new buses from GUO onto its platform which brings the total number of buses on its Travelwaka network to 850. Major routes expected to debut on the platform include Lagos-Abuja along with about 200 others.

The recently-launched Travelwaka is a booking platform for a network of interstate transport companies including GUO Transports. It provides affordable tickets for major bus travel companies, offering as much as a 10% discount.

GUO Transport has one of the largest range of routes among interstate operators on the Nigerian transport scene. Founded in 1980 as a division of G. U. Okeke & Sons Ltd, the company presently services more than 200 routes spanning the length and breadth of Nigeria and spilling into the West African sub-region.

What they are saying

Speaking on the partnership, Co-Founder and CEO of Plentywaka Onyeka Akumah, said, ”The partnership with GUO Transport Services Limited is great for our users especially because we know a lot of them have been looking for routes that GUO operates on. We are very excited to have developed the technology behind an easy-to-use mobile app that will make the travel experience seamless for Nigerians.”

Kene Okeke, Director of Operations, GUO Transport said, “We are excited about this partnership with PlentyWaka because their values and offerings align closely with ours. We can now move more people from across Nigeria conveniently and without hassle. We believe that every single traveller deserves easy and comfortable rides to and from their destinations. Considering how much PlentyWaka has contributed to this, we are glad to get on board with them.”