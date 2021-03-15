Around the World
Tesla investor sues Elon Musk for causing problems with his tweets
An investor in the US electric car maker, Tesla, has sued the company’s founder, Elon Musk over alleged erratic tweets.
Elon Musk, the controversial multi-billionaire is being sued by an investor in his company. Musk is being accused by the investor of unsettling the markets and exposing his investors to high risk with his “erratic tweets”.
Chase Garrity an investor in the US electric car maker, Tesla, has sued the founder of the company for his erratic Twitter messaging which according to him, has exposed the company to high legal risks and billions in price losses.
The 105-page lawsuit was published in the US court of Delaware and it accuses Musk of violating the settlement negotiated with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018.
The lawsuit also includes the entire Tesla board and its supervisory body for not calling Musk to order.
In May 2020 Musk caused a 14 billion dollar loss in market value on a single trading day with a series of unguarded tweets. He tweeted about Tesla’s market value being too high and how he was going to dispose of all physical assets.
The lawsuit stated that any further unbridled tweet from Musk would have dire consequences for Tesla’s future funding opportunities.
What you should know
- Remember Nairametrics posted a story on how Musk tweets once again caused a serious ripple effect in the crypto world. His tweet helped Bitcoin gain $6000. He later invested heavily in Bitcoin.
- Manager Magazine stated that analysts are not comfortable with such a move and view it as some kind of manipulation.
- Musk in April last year posted a joke photo of Tesla going bankrupt. This once again unsettled investors.
- Tesla Management has not released a statement on this fresh lawsuit.
Around the World
The UK Royal Family is worth $28bn, here’s how they make their money
If you ever wondered the source of the wealth of the British royal family, here’s an insight into what you should know.
Last month, CBS, an American foremost broadcast station paid Oprah Winfrey a staggering $7 million to obtain exclusive rights for her interview with the runaway royals. The interview went on to attract over 17.8 million viewers in the US alone.
The widely viewed interview has put the Royal family is in the eye of the storm following some steep accusations made by out-of-favour royals Prince Harry and Megan Markle.
One of the standout accusations according to Forbes was the cutting off of the annual $7.8 million disbursed to the Royal princes for their private family operations. Prince Harry’s son, Archie was also excluded from assuming the prince title and being a working Royal.
Experts at Forbes believe the bad publicity following the Oprah Winfrey interview is putting the UK Royal Family Business at risk. The UK Royal family is a standalone organization separated from the official UK Government.
Have you ever wondered how they make money?
Royal Family Business
The UK royal family business structure is known as “The Firm” or Monarchy LLC.
It is a $28bn business entity with over 1000 years of history. It is carefully managed by the senior members of the UK Monarchy.
In this brief article, we are going to highlight 3 major ways the British Royal Family makes money annually.
Sovereign Grant
The Sovereign Grant is the official funding provided by the UK government to its Monarchy.
The Sovereign Grant covers the Queen’s costs of travel, security, staff and the upkeep of royal palaces. The Sovereign Grant is generated from the Crown Estate. The crown estate is a collection of prestigious UK farms and estates that generates millions of pounds every year. The UK government collects a huge chunk of it and gives the Queen 20% of it.
According to CNN Money, the Queen received £42.8 million ($58 million) free of tax from the Sovereign Grant in the 2016–2017 fiscal year.
The payment was projected to grow to £76.1 million ($103 million) in the latest fiscal year to help finance an extensive renovation of Buckingham Palace. Senior members of the Royal family are paid directly from the sovereign grant too.
Media and Tourism
The UK Royals are arguably the World’s biggest Influencers. According to Forbes, the televised wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle added a whopping $1.5bn to the UK Economy via TV rights and tourism.
A UK brand valuation firm stated that the UK Royal family added an estimated $70 million to the media industry in 2017.
According to the BBC, the tourist board of Great Britain stated that the tourist attractions to the UK Royal family palaces pull in £550 million every year.
The Royal family also makes a lot of money through the goodwill of well-wishers and fans.
Real Estate
The UK Royal family own an extensive real estate business, some dating back to 1265. The real estate holdings consist of residential and Agric farms pulling in good money annually. We are going to quickly highlight some notable ones below.
- The Duchy of Lancaster is a combination of commercial, agricultural and residential properties that dates back to 1265. It produced £19.2 million ($26 million) in income for the Queen in 2018.
- The Buckingham palace a resident palace inherited by the queen with an estimated net worth of $5 billion.
- Windsor Castle with an estimated worth of $236 million.
- The Balmoral Castle with an estimated Net worth of $140 million.
Other senior notable members of the Royal Family own their own lucrative private real estate businesses which they earn good money from.
What to Know
- According to Forbes, the Queen’s personal wealth is estimated at $500 million thanks to her two estates, investments and jewellery.
- The UK Royal Family is worth a combined $28 billion
- According to the Sun, the Royal family lost about £18 million in tourism, due to the Coronavirus lockdown.
Around the World
Covid-19: US economy grappling with 10 million job losses, adds 379,000 jobs in February
The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the mandatory lockdown of major businesses and factories in the US.
The World’s biggest economy is grappling with the loss of 10 million jobs due to the Covid-19.
The Covid-19 pandemic led to the mandatory lockdown of major businesses and factories in the country. This meant downsizing for most companies who could not continue paying salaries with no incoming revenue
According to the Nasdaq, the unemployment rate in the United States economy was at its highest in April last year, reaching a record high of 14.7%. The unemployment rate dropped to 6% but that is still a significant number.
According to CNN, the US economy added 379,000 Jobs in February this year. This is a clear sign of the world biggest economy getting back on track. Although the US economy is still missing around 9.5 million jobs since the beginning of Covid-19.
Biggest losers
According to Nasdaq, the most affected industries in the Covid 19 economic decline is the Hospitality and Outdoor industry. Hotels and restaurant workers were mostly put out of jobs. They also fall into a category regarded as the long-term unemployment category. This category is used to define those who have been without a job for 27 weeks.
Big government to the rescue
The United States government has rolled out the following packages to cushion the effect of the Covid 19:
- The Joe Biden Administration has postulated a 1.9 trillion Covid Relief Package for Americans. The Bill made it through a house vote and now needs to pass the senate-house too.
- Jobless American workers will be entitled to an extra $400 a week.
- The Joe Biden new relief bill will also contain a $1,400 stimulus check for citizens.
What to know
- The US economy is gradually shifting to the post-Covid-19 era adding 379,000 jobs in February alone. It added a paltry 166,000 jobs in January.
- The United States major economic rival China is already in the post-Covid-19 era, the only major economic country in the post-Covid-19 era.
