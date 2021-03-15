Corporate Press Releases
Post Assurance Brokers gets prestigious Iso 9001:2015 certification
This certification is proof that Post Assurance Brokers Limited is internationally recognized for best practices.
Post Assurance Brokers Limited, an insurance brokerage firm, recently got certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015. This was achieved after a thorough and transparent audit process carried out by DNV-GL an International certifying body with its headquarters in Norway.
According to the International Standards Organization, The ISO 9000 family is the world’s best-known quality management standard for companies and organizations of any size. ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer demands and satisfies all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
Post Assurance Brokers is an insurance brokerage firm of repute that provides cutting edge insurance services and consultancy to Government and Private Organizations in Nigeria. The firm was licensed by the National Insurance Commission to operate as a full-fledged brokerage firm in January 1985. Since its inception, Post Assurance Brokers has carried out its operation in line with the local regulatory laws and international best practices.
This certification is proof that Post Assurance Brokers Limited is internationally recognized for best practices and demonstrates the ability to consistently provide services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.
In a statement issued recently by the Chief Executive Officer Lekan Ajisafe, the ISO 9001:2015 typifies what Post Assurance Brokers stand for which is Quality Excellence and Integrity as evidenced in how we conduct our business.
Corporate Press Releases
Konga powers Akwa Ibom, Kano with Pay on Delivery option
Konga extends payment on delivery to Akwa Ibom and Kano.
Konga, Nigeria’s foremost omni-channel e-Commerce platform has extended its Pay on Delivery option to Akwa Ibom and Kano states.
The POD option goes live in both states effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Feelers indicate that the development has already ignited excitement and anticipation in Akwa Ibom and Kano, where residents had previously expressed a keen interest in having the payment option added to other existing option available to shoppers on the Konga platform. Significantly, shoppers in both locations can now place their orders online on www.konga.com and make payment for their items when the last mile Konga delivery personnel delivers their orders.
Akwa Ibom, located in Nigeria’s South or Niger Delta region and Kano in the North West have thus joined other states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Rivers, Edo, Oyo, Plateau and Niger and, more recently, Kaduna and Ogun, where the payment on delivery option had previously been rolled out by Konga.
Vice President, Online, Kenny Oriola says the POD rollout is proof of the determination to ensure satisfaction for all customers on the Konga platform, irrespective of their location. Further, he says the launch of the payment on delivery option in Akwa Ibom and Kano will spur increased online orders as well as more convenience for shoppers in both locations.
‘‘Akwa Ibom and Kano are the latest locations in which we are rolling out the payment on delivery option as a response to the yearnings of our customers. Ensuring the satisfaction of our customers is one of our corporate mandates and we are happy to see both states join the POD stable.
‘‘In addition to driving more shoppers online, we are also confident that this latest rollout will usher in more flexibility, convenience and options for Konga customers in Akwa Ibom and Kano. Konga is widely renowned as boasting the fastest delivery times in the e-Commerce space and we look forward to more customers taking advantage of this to place their orders on www.konga.com,’’ he stated.
Corporate Press Releases
Konga expands retail footprint, set to launch new store in Owerri
Konga is offering mouthwatering deals as it rolls out a new store in Owerri, Imo State.
Konga, Nigeria’s foremost omni-channel e-commerce giant, is set to expand its growing retail presence with the launch of a new store in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
The new store, located at the popular Kez Plaza, Douglas Road, Owerri, will go live at 12 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
A number of mouthwatering deals are in line for shoppers who visit the store on the opening day. Furthermore, Konga is set to extend the deals and other exciting offers marking the launch of the new Owerri store until Saturday, March 13, 2021. This move, the Management of the e-Commerce giant has underlined, is to enable more potential shoppers take advantage of the special discounts and incentives put together to herald the launch of the new store.
Ahead of the launch, Konga says it is prepared to host shoppers to a wide range of exclusive deals, including discounts on Mobile Phones, Home & Kitchen appliances, Electronics and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), among many others. To benefit from the deals, customers are expected to come to the launch event with a Konga flyer announcing the store. The flyers are currently being distributed around the Owerri metropolis and other parts of the state and also circulated online.
The new store will further deepen the Konga presence in Imo State, where the e-Commerce brand already has a thriving retail outlet at 65b, Mbaise Road, Owerri. The new Kez Plaza store also increases the Konga stores across Nigeria which presently numbers well above 30. Some of the locations in which Konga has spread its retail revolution to include Lagos, Abuja, Warri, Ibadan, Enugu, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Kano, among others.
Vice President, Konga Retail, Eric Nana says the new Owerri store will serve the needs of a growing customer base in the South East.
“Our customers asked for a new store and we have responded accordingly. The new Owerri store is meant to serve the growing needs of our numerous customers in Imo State and beyond. In addition to shopping online and taking delivery at the store, our customers can walk in and shop for immediate pick-up, or conveniently place their orders there for items that are not in-store for delivery to their homes or offices.
The idea is to make the Konga brand closer to everyone, no matter what their preferred shopping style is, whether online or offline. We have also put together numerous special deals and offers for every category of shoppers ahead of the launch. So, all roads lead to Kez Plaza from Thursday to Saturday,’’ he enthused.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- LASACO Assurance Plc projects N205.13 million profit in Q2 2020.
- NEM Insurance projects a 38% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AIICO Insurance Plc projects a 4% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2020.
- Vitafoam Nigeria Plc reports a 36% increase in profit for Q1 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: United Capital posts N7.81 billion profit, as earnings per share print at N1.30