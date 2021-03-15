Post Assurance Brokers gets prestigious Iso 9001:2015 certification

Konga, Nigeria’s foremost omni-channel e-commerce giant, is set to expand its growing retail presence with the launch of a new store in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The new store, located at the popular Kez Plaza, Douglas Road, Owerri, will go live at 12 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

A number of mouthwatering deals are in line for shoppers who visit the store on the opening day. Furthermore, Konga is set to extend the deals and other exciting offers marking the launch of the new Owerri store until Saturday, March 13, 2021. This move, the Management of the e-Commerce giant has underlined, is to enable more potential shoppers take advantage of the special discounts and incentives put together to herald the launch of the new store.

Ahead of the launch, Konga says it is prepared to host shoppers to a wide range of exclusive deals, including discounts on Mobile Phones, Home & Kitchen appliances, Electronics and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), among many others. To benefit from the deals, customers are expected to come to the launch event with a Konga flyer announcing the store. The flyers are currently being distributed around the Owerri metropolis and other parts of the state and also circulated online.

The new store will further deepen the Konga presence in Imo State, where the e-Commerce brand already has a thriving retail outlet at 65b, Mbaise Road, Owerri. The new Kez Plaza store also increases the Konga stores across Nigeria which presently numbers well above 30. Some of the locations in which Konga has spread its retail revolution to include Lagos, Abuja, Warri, Ibadan, Enugu, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Kano, among others.

Vice President, Konga Retail, Eric Nana says the new Owerri store will serve the needs of a growing customer base in the South East.

“Our customers asked for a new store and we have responded accordingly. The new Owerri store is meant to serve the growing needs of our numerous customers in Imo State and beyond. In addition to shopping online and taking delivery at the store, our customers can walk in and shop for immediate pick-up, or conveniently place their orders there for items that are not in-store for delivery to their homes or offices.

The idea is to make the Konga brand closer to everyone, no matter what their preferred shopping style is, whether online or offline. We have also put together numerous special deals and offers for every category of shoppers ahead of the launch. So, all roads lead to Kez Plaza from Thursday to Saturday,’’ he enthused.